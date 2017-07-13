Huntington: Kang Unlikely To Play For Pirates In 2017

Pirates GM Neal Huntington more clearly spelled out what looked to be an increasingly apparent reality on Thursday, telling Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that one can “pretty much eliminate the thought” of Jung Ho Kang suiting up for the Pirates in 2017.
The 30-year-old Kang was arrested and charged with his third DUI in South Korea this past offseason. The resulting sentence called for eight months of prison time, but that punishment was suspended for two years and allowed the infielder to avoid serving any actual jail time so long as he does not violate terms set forth under the suspended sentence. Kang’s appeal was denied, and he has since been unable to secure a work visa after his applications have been rejected by the United States embassy.
“That’s unfortunate,” said Huntington. “The situation is a result of regrettable actions. As far as 2018, we still remain optimistic that we’ll go through the process again this offseason, and perhaps the thought process or the environment will change. But we have to face the reality that it might not.”
The 2017 season is the third of a four-year, $11MM pact that Kang signed with the Pirates, though he has not received any of this year’s $2.75MM salary due to his placement on the restricted list. The contract calls for him to earn $3MM in 2018 and includes a $5.5MM club option with a $250K buyout for the 2019 campaign as well.
In Kang’s absence, the Bucs have turned to David Freese as their primary third baseman, with versatile Josh Harrison also seeing some time at the hot corner. The veteran Freese, who signed to a two-year extension last summer, has responded with a .244/.374/.362 batting line through his first 262 trips to the plate in 2017. In Kang’s first two Major League seasons, the former Nexen Heroes star batted .273/.355/.483 with 36 home runs in 837 plate appearances.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
Visa denied, 8-month sentence pushed back 2 years. Didn’t have to tell us that he won’t be playing this year… or next year… or 2019. Or a long time
RytheStunner
His sentence wasn’t just “pushed back”, it was suspended…meaning if he stays within the terms of his sentence, his jail sentence will be expunged.
Strauss
Send him to North Korea
mattblaze13
Your right, they’ll teach him properly…. NOT
padresfan
All that money. He couldn’t hire a personal driver. 50k-100k a year for a driver is a steal compared to have he just lost.
Hannibal8us
In South Korea I doubt it would cost even that.
ef1txx
in other news, water is wet.
Hiro
+1
ReverieDays
Look at the bright side, at least he’ll have more time to drink and party.
start_wearing_purple
What exactly are the rules of the restricted list? Does it freeze the time on his contract or just the pay?
Phillies2017
I don’t suppose the Pirates will be picking up that team option now
csbeachlife
Seriously, they are too cheap they don’t want him back anyway, not the morals issue it’s they dont want anyone who is good or cost money,
SuperSinker
Swing and a miss.