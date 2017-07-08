Minor MLB Transactions: 7/8/17

Here are the latest minor league moves from around baseball, with the newest transactions at the top of the post…
Latest Moves
- Right-hander Ernesto Frieri has accepted an outright assignment to the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, the team announced. Frieri cleared waivers after being designated for assignment last week. The veteran righty signed a minor league deal with Texas a month ago and he pitched seven innings out of the Rangers bullpen, his first taste of MLB action since 2015. Frieri issued six walks against just five strikeouts in that brief stint, continuing to display the control problems that have plagued him in recent years. In 22 combined Triple-A innings in the Rangers and Yankees farm systems this year, Frieri has a 2.86 ERA, 10.6 K/9 and 2.89 K/BB rate.
Earlier Today
- The White Sox outrighted right-hander Michael Ynoa to Triple-A, the team announced. Ynoa was designated for assignment on Thursday. Ynoa has a 5.90 ERA over 29 relief innings for the Sox this season, with almost as many walks (22) as strikeouts (23).
- The Indians have released first baseman Chris Colabello from his minor league deal, the club announced. Colabello inked his deal with the Tribe in the offseason and hit .225/.324/.333 with six homers over 296 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. It was less than two years ago that Colabello emerged to help the Blue Jays win the 2015 AL East title, though a failed PED test in April 2016 put a sour twist on that breakout season. After the subsequent 80-game suspension, Colabello didn’t return to the Jays’ MLB roster and he managed just a .547 OPS over 173 minor league PA last year.
Comments
beauvandertulip
The new Allen Craig
Connorsoxfan
Except he’s not getting paid an insane amount of $$ for rotting in the minors
thegreatcerealfamine
Craig never cheated!
jrwhite21
Craig is now rotting on his couch though
hiflew
Maybe he should have.
Polish Hammer
Never got caught, guys just just totally drop off.
KCelts
At least Craig has a WS ring.
BlueBlood1217
Back to the Strike Zone or maybe The Bravehearts, you can juice there Chris
jimmertee
Chris is agood guy, loves the game. Too bad he couldn’t make it [naturally] back to the big leagues.
JD396
Yeah… unfortunately all those things that made his story interesting also made him a prime candidate for PED’s.
srechter
Yanks are desperate for first baseman, but who knows if they consider this an upgrade. Suspension baggage and abysmal minor league performance might be too unappealing.
thegreatcerealfamine
Might be..huge understatement.
sufferfortribe
Started the season out well, but steadily regressed. Could see this coming a while ago.
Now I’m wondering if Yandy Diaz might even get some reps at 1B?
partyatnapolis
groom him there in case carlos leaves via free agency?
sufferfortribe
Exactly what I was thinking. GMTA
iampatrickg
Time for Colabello to go overseas for a fresh start?
sufferfortribe
G’day, mate!
cxcx
I really enjoyed the puff piece Jessica Mendoza did with him on espn like a week before he got the 80 game suspension, she was gushing about how some nuanced change in his swing mechanics led to the sudden jump in performance.
jimmertee
Yeah sure, make a nuance change in swing and become a star player. Doesn’t happen. Many have been trying to convince me that is what happened to justin smoak of the Jays. Sure, spend 6 years in the majors, and then at 30 after 3000 ab’s you become a 295 BA – 2.3 War – .939 OPS 23 hr guy at the all-star break? lol, laughable. His CAREER to date war was 1.5 before this year. Unbelievable.
davidcoonce74
Swing angle. You can actually measure it, man. Just look it up for even a second. Plus, the balls have been juiced for the last two years now. Pretty great investigative reporting on this on the Ringer and Effectively Wild.
JDGoat
And the trolling continues
Aaron Sapoznik
To no one’s surprise, with the exception of a few posters, Michael Ynoa went unclaimed while in DFA limbo. Depending on how successful the White Sox are at moving their inventory of veteran pitchers as the trade deadlines approach, it should be no surprise if he gets another shot in their bullpen at some point this season. Ynoa’s biggest obstacle might now be that he is no longer on the clubs 40-man roster so his contract would have to purchased from AAA Charlotte at the expense of another player on the reserve list.
kyleschwarbersmom
I am sorry to inform you that you have not passed the MLBTR audition.
thegreatcerealfamine
Too easy..just too easy!