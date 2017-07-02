MLBTR Originals

Here’s a recap of the original content featured at MLBTR over the past week:
- Tim Dierkes updated his free agent power rankings for the first time since mid-May, listing the 10 players likely to earn the most money if they hit the open market in the offseason. Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish is No. 1, as he was in the previous edition, while teammate Jonathan Lucroy was among those who dropped out of the top 10.
- Athletics righty Sonny Gray could end up elsewhere by this month’s trade deadline, so Steve Adams searched for a fit for the affordable 27-year-old. As Steve detailed, there are plenty of clubs that could involve themselves in a possible Gray sweepstakes.
- The Red Sox have a gaping hole at third base, leading Jeff Todd to look for hot corner upgrades for the first-place club. As Jeff noted, there are lots of pre-deadline possibilities for Boston but not much demand elsewhere for third basemen, which could be advantageous for president Dave Dombrowski in trade discussions.
- Jeff took a look at 2018 vesting options, offering updates on Greg Holland, Gio Gonzalez, Ricky Nolasco, Matt Cain, Hisashi Iwakuma, Andre Ethier, Matt Garza and J.J. Hardy.
- Jason Martinez highlighted rising prospects from the Brewers, Twins, Reds, Diamondbacks and Yankees in this week’s version of his Knocking Down The Door series.
- In the latest editions of MLBTR’s Taking Inventory series, Jeff analyzed potential trade chips for the Mets, and he and Steve also broke down which Marlins could soon be on the move.
Comments
boognailz4
I’d like to see Gray become a closer for a club
boognailz4
Red Sox do not need to make a 3b trade. Call up their prospect and give him some time to prove himself