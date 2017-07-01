Rosenthal’s Latest: Stanton, Astros, BoSox, Bucs, Mets

Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s mammoth contract isn’t as immovable as it appears, says FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (video link). Stanton has a full no-trade clause, but he’ll likely waive it if the up-for-sale Marlins begin tearing things down, which Rosenthal expects to happen. Further, Stanton would even “talk about his 2020 opt-out,” according to Rosenthal, who points out that the Marlins could facilitate a deal by eating some of the $295MM left on his accord or taking back an expensive contract from a potential trading partner. Rosenthal adds that Stanton’s annual $25MM luxury tax number won’t seem nearly as burdensome as it currently does when soon-to-be free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado sign more expensive deals.
More pre-deadline rumblings from Rosenthal:
- The Astros’ two most untouchable prospects are outfielder Kyle Tucker and right-hander Forrest Whitley, sources told Rosenthal. Houston was unwilling to trade a package including Tucker to the White Sox for Jose Quintana over the winter, and the 20-year-old has since hit .272/.317/.544 in his first 124 plate appearances at the Double-A level. Tucker ranks as Baseball America’s 15th-best prospect, while Whitley, 19, isn’t on the list. The 6-foot-7 Whitley’s only a year removed from going 17th in the draft, though, and he has held his own in Single-A this season with a 2.91 ERA, 13.01 K/9 and 4.08 BB/9 in 46 1/3 innings.
- With the Red Sox in desperate need of a third baseman, it would make sense for them to pursue Pirates utilityman Josh Harrison, posits Rosenthal. Harrison, controllable at affordable rates through 2020, has recovered from an injury-hampered 2016 to slash .289/.369/.449 with nine homers and 10 steals across 338 PAs this season. If the Red Sox were to acquire Harrison, he’d presumably hold down third for the rest of the year, but it’s unclear what would happen after that. Boston has top third base prospect Rafael Devers on the way, after all, while Harrison’s other positions (second base and the corner outfield) belong to Dustin Pedroia, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi.
- While the Mets are indeed “open for business” as the deadline nears, some of their top trade chips might not bring back much if the team is unwilling to eat money, notes Rosenthal. Outfielders Curtis Granderson (around $5MM remaining on his contract) and Jay Bruce ($4.3MM), first baseman Lucas Duda ($2.5MM) and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera ($3MM or $5MM, depending on what happens with his $2MM buyout) come with enough money left on their deals to hamper their trade value.
Comments
Peter Banko
If JHay gets traded, then Huttington should be laid off.
gozurman1
Not if Huntington was offered the moon for Jhay.
notagain27
Is Stanton one of the top 5 position players in the game? His current contract would be difficult to move and he wouldn’t be smart to opt out of his current deal. On the other hand, how much money do you really need if it looks like he wants a ring?
Priggs89
If he could stay healthy and play 140+ games per year, then yes, he would most likely be in the conversation for top 5 position players. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem like it’s in the cards for him.
Death
If he stayed healthy, he might be as good as Judge.
tuna411
I’ll take a healthy Stanton over judge every time. Problem is, we’ve never seen a 160 game Stanton and probably won’t ever.
MrMet62
Stanton is a very strong man playing baseball. See Dave Kingman.
bheath33
Harrison would be a great add but would cost more then the Sox can give up… they need a rental
pplama
Best of luck to the Astros on acquiring that front line starter they want without trading Martes, Tucker or Whitley
Nobody wants Fisher, Paulino or Reed.
kehoet83
Martes was not listed as an untouchable.