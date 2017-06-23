Mets Ready To Listen To Offers On Short-Term Veterans

The Mets are “open for business now,” in the words of ESPN.com’s Buster Olney (via Twitter), whose report suggests the organization is preparing to throw in the towel on a snakebitten season. Per Olney, the Mets are amenable to dealing away a variety of veteran assets.
As things stand, New York is buried a dozen games back of the division-leading Nationals and yet further out of a largely uncompetitive NL Wild Card race. With several of the organization’s best players on the DL (or otherwise battling injuries or performance issues), it’s hard to see a path to the postseason.
Among the players that could be marketed, per Olney, are outfielders Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce, infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, and reliever Addison Reed. There are other older players on short-term contracts, too, who will presumably be shopped. First baseman Lucas Duda and southpaw Jerry Blevins appear to be the most likely additional trade candidates on the roster, with veteran infielder Jose Reyes perhaps also being a possibility (though he has struggled). Second baseman Neil Walker would also be an option, at least once he’s back from the DL.
It’ll be interesting to see just how the deadline develops for the Mets, who have been in the postseason in each of the past two seasons and came into 2017 with high expectations. Despite the step back this year, the club will no doubt still be looking to field a competitive roster next year. That stance could shape the club’s approach to the deadline.
Comments
metseventually
@mikeyank55
braves95
They better hope Neil Walker doesn’t suffer any setbacks while on the DL. He should land some decent talent.
chri
Yeah, at least Granderson has been heating up lately where he has begun to reestablish some value.
themayor
Think they would move degrom for a haul of prospects from the Astros? Don’t see them in a position to win next year even unless something drastic changes.
portopotti
Why wouldn’t they be in a position to win next year? Obviously this year was a case of injuries and bullpen. With Smith and Rosario probably coming up and the HUGE assumption that their pitching staff is healthy, they should be in contention. The money coming off the books can be reinvested into the bullpen and catcher.
chri
Right idea by the Mets, as many of their players are free agents this winter and they should try to get something back instead of letting them walk.
Despite the terrible season, I still feel there is enough talent where they have a shot at being competitive in 2018. Conforto, Cespedes, Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith could be part of a high scoring lineup and there is still enviable starting depth (albeit they need to stay healthy).
However, they will need to be creative in the offseason, mainly adding relievers and infield depth, their two main areas of need.
I think the time has come also where they need to consider non-tendering Matt Harvey and releasing David Wright this winter. The former has diminished stuff and has been terrible since the start of 2016, the latter is hurt so frequently where you can’t keep wasting a 40 man spot on him.
dannibalcorpse
I still think that there’s some (if only minimal) trade value to Harvey. He’s shown that he has the ability to pitch well, and you know there is some team out there that would be willing to take a chance on him for the cost of a mid-tier prospect or two. Or, you could always find a bat struggling elsewhere and hope for the ol’ “change of scenery” trade that helps both players.
As far as Wright, I’m almost at your point. I still feel like you have to keep him around because he’s the face of the franchise and all that jazz – I know it’s misplaced loyalty but I can imagine that’s part of management’s thinking on him. In a perfect world, he retires at the end of the season and takes on a coaching role within the organization, with the idea of one day having him become manager (he seems like the kind of guy who is going to go straight into coaching the day he retires, or am I crazy?)
Paul Duberstein
Finally, some good news from Queens