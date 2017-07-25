5:55pm: Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle tweets that the Yankees are “one of at least seven teams” that has scouts in attendance for Gray’s start tonight.
5:42pm: Morosi tweets that Gray has begun his warmups and adds that “all signs point toward” Gray making his scheduled start tonight. Feinsand tweets that the same sources who indicated progress was being made also suggested that a deal is not likely to be completed tonight.
5:30pm: The Yankees have been oft-connected to both Sonny Gray and Yonder Alonso, and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand now cites multiple sources in reporting that the Yankees are “making progress” toward a deal that could send both players to the Bronx. It’s worth noting that Gray is slated to start tonight’s game in Toronto and has yet to be scratched from that outing, so there’s no immediate indication that anything is imminent.
New York’s need both in the rotation and at first base is readily apparent. The Yankees have already lost Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery and will see CC Sabathia’s contract expire at season’s end. It’s also possible, depending on how he finishes out that year, that Masahiro Tanaka could opt out and land elsewhere. That’d leave the Yankees with Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery and trio of vacant spots in the rotation, but adding Gray would fill one such void. The 27-year-old right-hander, who looks to be healthy after a triceps injury in 2016 and a lat strain earlier this year, is earning $3.575MM in 2017 and can be controlled via arbitration through the 2019 campaign.
As for the team’s first base void, that’s been a noted flaw all season. Greg Bird hasn’t been able to get healthy and recently underwent ankle surgery, while Tyler Austin has been out for about a month with a hamstring strain. Chris Carter, signed to a one-year deal this winter, flopped and has since been released. The Yankees picked up 26-year-old rookie Garrett Cooper in a minor swap with the Brewers, but a platoon of Cooper and Chase Headley may not hold the same appeal as plugging Alonso into that spot. Then again, Headley has picked up his production at the plate considerably as of late. Alonso, a rental, is in the midst of a breakout campaign. He’s cooled at the plate recently but is still hitting a robust .264/.363/.535 with 21 homers despite a pitcher-friendly home park.
Feinsand notes that colleague Jon Morosi reported the Athletics’ interest in center field prospect Estevan Florial earlier today and adds infield/outfield prospect Jorge Mateo could also be a part of talks. However, he also notes that one source deemed Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, Chance Adams and Justus Sheffield as “close to untouchable” in GM Brian Cashman’s eyes.
Comments
JDGoat
That’s impossible, they just traded rob refsnyder to Toronto. Who could possibly be the headliner?
nmendoza44
You’re dumber than me.
failedstate
It was a joke. The amount of Yankee fans that were including him as a big piece was ridiculous.
Eileenyy9
haaaaa, lololol omg, you made my year mendoza44
chesteraarthur
If that makes your year, you live a sad life.
Gogerty
It was funny, but not as funny as your comment. You are my hero.
dodgerfan711
As a Blue Jays fan you must be excited. They now possess Refsnyder, the most valuable trade chip in baseball
JDGoat
How’s a kershaw plus Verdugo deal sound for him?
Death
That is Mateo now.
Just Another Fan
Yup, Mateo is the “really great frontliner” of the Gray package now, and if the deal goes through and he’s in it, Yankee fans will call him an “overrated bust” immediately.
Death
Mlbpipeline didn’t have him top 100. More bedliner than headliner.
padresfan
Yankees still have top pieces
Not as many but still have 6 top 100
JKB
If the Yankees would have gotten Sale instead of losing out to Boston ….
padresfan
Sale cost to much
The Yankees have a future unlike the bosox
They put all their future in one guy
He goes down they lose
comebacktrail28
lol
nysoxsam
I love this talk. Meanwhile the Yankees will be doing the same thing after 2018.
ScottCarriere
That statement is devoid of sense.
robb2103
Yes I know good point, because the Red Sox Have no one if Sale goes down? You sir are an idiot
chesteraarthur
It’s been so long since you’ve seen good baseball that you forgot how it works.
Hanlog1105
I’m a Yankee fan. Do Betts, Bogarts, Benitidi, Kimbrel or Price sound familiar? I hope the Yanks do get Gray and Alonso. It will be a dogfight for first the rest of the way
empiresam
Yankees have been cutting payroll from their peak years to go after members from the 2018 free agent class. Speaking of class, please everyone stop with the insults just because someone has a different opinion. The board is s supposed to be fun. None of us are actual Gems or in position to really assess a team’s minor leagues.
empiresam
Yankees have been cutting payroll from their peak years to go after members from the 2018 free agent class. Speaking of class, please everyone stop with the insults just because someone has a different opinion. The board is s supposed to be fun. None of us are actual GMs or in position to really assess a team’s minor leagues.
Remms12
hahaha this is gold.
rycm131
That’s funny. That is 100% the type of hot prospect the A’s would typically get in a trade of this magnitude. If only every team had a Joey Wendell in their system
yankeefan4564
austin coming back from a injury
tenman85
He’s also terrible.
madmanTX
Hope it happens, so that Astros and Dodgers don’t get Gray and the price for renting Darvish goes up and up.
Eileenyy9
I’m with you madman
Kershiser
… and up so high that the rangers are left holding him after the deadline with nothing but a pick after competitive balance round B to show for it…
yankeefan4564
austin is coming back from injury
dynasty
This has been going on for like a month.
Death
Florial, Acevedo, Cessa and Hicks.
Just Another Fan
+Mateo and youve got yourself a deal.
pukelit
No way
YanksFan76
Bet the Yanks are regretting not going harder for Sale!
dynasty
Yanks fan here. You’re wrong.
Death
They’ve gotten so much out of Kaprielian and Torres.
YanksFan76
How is that wrong. He is a LEGIT ace and pretty dominant. Seems like it would have been a pretty good move! Just my opinion.
sportsfan25
And the amount of top tier prospects the Yankees would have had to give the white sox would make the future a lot less brighter. Sure Sale would have made a big difference this year yet the Yankees are still competing for the AL East this year and they kept their top prospects
Jamey Colin Hodgin
why they ND’d him for the win last week.
ThePriceWasRight
Would be surprised if florial and Mateo alone get it done. must be one other piece. maybe Austin as Well?
Eileenyy9
please take Tanaka little league and close the door behind you!!!
swaskito
Maybe cooper? He wont get any playing time in the bigs with alonso coming and they have to pay headley because he wont go anywhere with that salary of his
bringinthereliefpitcher
These deals are awful.
Florial and Mateo are a starting point but you’ll need 2-3 more prospects not named Bird or Austin.
Something like Florial, Mateo, Tate, Littell, and McKinney get a deal done for Gray and Alonso.
Jamey Colin Hodgin
as a yankees fan I think they would do that in a heartbeat.
malakahadji
Oh yeah. Florial and Mateo? Done deal as a Yankee fan imo
nste23
I feel the same as an A’s fan the Yankees do a great job of keeping young pieces no matter how tempting the deals are.
dynasty
So does Cashman think he can combine the WAR of every 1B to create a super-human 1B or something? How many do we need?
jonscriff
So mateo, florial, Jake cave and tyler austin for Yonder and gray is good?
staxxxxxxxxx
It is for the Yankees.
Jamey Colin Hodgin
a’s arent getting multiple top tier guys,,,,maybe if he wasnt injury prone and only under contract until 2020 when he can walk as an unrestricted free agent.
Just Another Fan
lol yeah its yet another joke of a trade idea by a homer Yankee fan on here
thegreatcerealfamine
I can’t wait to see what you post if the return doesn’t meet your lofty standards.
Jamey Colin Hodgin
or a joke of an expectation to get guys like frazier or torres for a guy with 2 years of control and a documented injury history,,he looks mediocre tonight as well when the a’s needed him to shine,,cool story though.
thebare
Cashman will con all GM’s beware
Matt Galvin
Also maybe John Axford or Liam H. or Santiago C. in it to. The A’s don’t need a 1B but could use a Catcher to.
staxxxxxxxxx
You don’t want Axford or Casilla.
Just Another Fan
Austin is a throw in at best. A’s are probably getting 5 prospects back if Alonso is going in too. Austin would be the 6th guy thrown in if he comes over.
soxfaninSTL
Can someone wake up Dave Dombrowski and let him know Cashman is actually going for it.
nysoxsam
Anyone want David Price? Hope he opts out next year so the Sox can redistribute that money. I’d be surprised if the Tanks got Gray without the pain of parting with a real top prospect given he’s controllable until 2019. Expect others even DD to get involved if only to increase the cost.
ctguy
No thanks, Price can’t win in the post season.
Jamey Colin Hodgin
no way he gives that money, he wont get equal on the pen market,,he has been awful.
pplama
Florial, Adams, Andujar
thump
no way!
Jamey Colin Hodgin
too much for the yanks to give up,,,those are 2 potential everyday players with huge upside and one pitcher with enormous upside who has been killing it in aaa.
thegreatcerealfamine
Florial won’t be ready for a few years.
thegreatcerealfamine
Minus Adams and replace him with Sheffield. Still need to add!
MurderersRow27
Haha, never gonna happen pplama…
landon
What a joke these reports are.. They’ve been “discussing” those players every day for weeks now.
Nando61
If the Yankees don’t have to include any of those 4 along with the two already mentioned then Beane has jumped the shark and given up. Gray alone in this FA year is worth one of the 4 plus the other two…let alone adding Yonder. Rental or non Rental…you buying a playoff spot gotta pay.
Jamey Colin Hodgin
but they aren’t buying a playoff spot,,they as of now are in,,,and with gray there is no guarantee they actually do make,,its all speculative. no way they give up any of those top four for an injury prone pitcher with only 3 years of control.
southi
Gray does not have three years of control. He has only two years and just over two months left (not meaning to split hairs but wanted to clarify to some readers that Gray has a full season less control than Quintana did).
I personally hope that the Yankees get it done as then I can quit worrying that the Braves might overpay in a bidding war for Gray.
Jamey Colin Hodgin
let them overpay,,he looks mediocre tonight when the a’s need him to shine,,plus he is injury prone which is something the yankees are definitely pointing at,,,he just came of the DL a little while ago. he really needs to string together many good healthy starts to be worth trading top prospects for. I compare this to selling a car you know has a bad head gasket but hopefully it will run good long enough to sell it. they yanks have the 3rd ranked team era in the AL, and the 6th ranked era in all of baseball as of now,,,,without sonny gray.
stymeedone
“Only” 3 years of control? That’s the most of any young arm that is in play for a trade. If the Yanks want to pay almost as much for a couple months of Darvish, go right ahead.
Bullet
Hope this is just fluff. I don’t want Gray, Let someone else take his 2 years of DL Control.
landon
They just invent stories. The people in the media are dishonest scum.
YankeeMan3099
Why because we’re about to get him and ur team isn’t? Lmao I love it
landon
I heard the Yankees were discussing a trade for the fairy godmother too. Give me a break with these ridiculous “reports”. The media is such a worthless entity that needs to be disbanded..
Mikel Grady
2 of Gleyber Torres
Clint Frazier
Chance Adams
Estevan Florial?
JDGoat
No. That’s too much
thegreatcerealfamine
Only Florial of those four to start with.
Mikel Grady
Just wondering if 2 of those 4 will be what a’s are demanding?
Jamey Colin Hodgin
lmao,,,not even in your wildest dreams will torres, adams, or frazier be included,,the a’s know and have accepted that,,thats why the focus is on florial.
jhinde103
Quite package, though I wonder if the As could get more if they splint the two
hatstotheleft
I’ll be disappointed in the A’s if the headliner of the trade is some “19” year old prospect with god knows how many fake names. SP is at a premium this season, make anyone pay top dollar
steelerbravenation
Don’t forget Yanks got a lot of bullpen pieces now maybe Forial, Mateo & Chad Green ?
Yankee4Life27
julyn82001
Want A’s Gray and Alonso? Entice A’s Billy Beane, big time… These proven MLB players… Prospects are… Well, sorry, A’s prospects they lost to prove pure and simple…
JKB
Sorry Julyn … A’s want prospects that is the entire point
YankeeMan3099
Let’s go Cashman close the deal buddy!!!!!!!
melfman1
I really hope the Yanks don’t get Alonso as part of a deal for Gray. He’s batting .195 over the past 30 days. I’d rather take my chances with a combo of Headley/Cooper/Austin in August & September. I’ll take Gray alone, for a lesser package of prospects like either Mateo or Florial (not both) and a few others.
ctguy
Completely agree. Th Yanks don’t need Alonso. If Gray stays healthy he would certainly help.
tacohole
Would much prefer to have Duda in a separate deal. Not sold on getting Gray either with the injury history. Don’t see a real alternative though and the Yanks need a starter for the stretch run.
AngelFan69
Billy is asking for a truckload of top 100 prospects … let’s wait and see who gives him what he wants…
Jamey Colin Hodgin
he’s not getting it from the yanks unless it lower level guys and maybe one upper prospect not in the big 4.
dust44
I wouldn’t mind giving up Mateo. He’s gunna b blocked with Torres coming next year and DiDi and Castro. Wade is up already and Solek is raking. Mateo has been experimenting in CF and 2B along with short. But he reminds me alittle of Peraza as a high end utility type.