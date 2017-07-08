Terry Francona Undergoes Procedure To Address Irregular Heartbeat

TODAY: Francona was discharged from hospital on Friday and is resting at home, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports (Twitter link).
FRIDAY: Indians manager Terry Francona has undergone a catheter ablation procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat and will not manage the American League All-Star team next week, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (all Twitter links). Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills will manage the AL All-Star team with assistance from Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash, Rosenthal adds. The Indians have announced, via press release, that Francona will be discharged from the hospital “within the next day or two,” adding that he’s expected to resume his managerial duties next Friday.
Francona has been away from the Indians for the past three games and, in June, twice exited games after feeling light-headed and experiencing an elevated heart rate, as MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian writes. Mills has been managing the club in Francona’s recent absence and will continue to do so until he’s able to rejoin the team.
Though it’ll be a shame not to see Francona in the dugout at this year’s Midsummer Classic, the health and well-being of one of baseball’s most well-respected figures is, obviously, a considerably higher priority. We at MLBTR join the baseball world in wishing Francona a full recovery and look forward to his return to the dugout.
Comments
biogeek23
Dude can’t catch a break. I hope he recovers fully and quickly.
Mattimeo09
Take all the time you need Terry. Ever since he took over in 2013, Cleveland has fielded a winning team. He’s done so much for Cleveland and I hope he takes this time for himself and his family.
The Indians will be here when you get back
thomweights
Probably ate too many popsicles…
whosyourmomma
Nah, probably all that gum chewing. He seems like a really good dude though and I wish him well.
thomweights
Same! I go back and read that quote about him eating 17 popsicles all the time, it’s too funny.
sufferfortribe
Can you believe he sometimes adds chewing tobacco to the gum?
johnsilver
Some oldtime ball players put several pieces of gum into mouth.. Chew few seconds, then pull out and add a wad of tobacco to the gum. Have seen over the years and yes it’s weird. have chewed large leaf earlier (snuff now) and cannot comprehend how can tolerate all that sweet combo of gum and tobacco can go together, yet have seen and known 1-2 players myself 9minors kids) who did that years ago.
davidcoonce74
Supposedly the invention of Big League Chew (by former star pitcher Jim Bouton) came about because he wanted something that was similar to chewing tobacco in texture but that could be mixed to lessen/eliminate the amount of of tobacco players were chewing. It’s in the Afterword in the ’80s revision of Ball Four.
partyatnapolis
most important thing is that he takes all the time he needs to be 100%. just like a player, you don’t wanna rush back too soon and have a setback. get well soon, tito!
tigerdoc616
Maybe its me, being a doctor, but irritates me when they just say “irregular hearbeat.” Such a vague term. We want specifics!!!! 😉
In any event, Godspeed Terry Francona. Get well soon, take your time. Don’t think my Tigers are going to catch your Indians.
notagain27
If you are a real doctor then perhaps you may have heard of a little acronym HIPAA????
davidcoonce74
I believe people in professional athletics must sign some sort of waiver from HIPAA regulations. Otherwise we’d never know about any injury, right? And besides, I don’t know if you’ve ever read about HIPAA violation complaints, but the system is backlogged like 7 years at this point, and people who have filed complaints say that, basically, nearly all complaints are ignored. The office hasn’t even been staffed under the current administration.
atlbraves2010
True HIPAA violations that cause undue harm or stress should not be logged to the actual HIPAA office, they should be addressed in the court system, as violating HIPAA regulations is actually breaking a law.
atlbraves2010
In all actuality, simply stating that he was hospitalized at all would be a HIPAA violation.
jbaker3170
A doctor. Yeah, ok buddy. Go troll somewhere else and leave the baseball talk to the actual adults
thegreatcerealfamine
A DR who uses emojis..Riiiiight
atlbraves2010
I am not saying that he is or is not a doctor, but to say he is not simply due to him using emojis is a little short sighted. I work with doctors who text like a 13 year old girl.
thegreatcerealfamine
Lol..true..but the other parts!
atlbraves2010
Tiger, if you think about it for a few minutes you can probably work out a pretty good idea as to what his dysrhythmia may have been.
his hear rate was fast, so we know his rhythm was some form of tachy.
the report states light headedness, so to me that indicates a decreased oxygen reaching his brain, meaning decreased cardiac output common is tachy rhythms.
If I had to venture a guess, I would guess he was probably experiencing A-Fib, atrial fibrillation, as catheter ablation is a very common treatment method.
Supraventricular tachycardia could be an option, but I did not think that catheter ablation is common for that particular one.
Any ways, just look at the information provided, and you should be able to come up with a couple of ideas as to what rhythm it could have been.
Knuckleball Lady
Get better soon Tito.
TheBlueMeanie
Get well soon, Tito!
mchaney317
Get well soon, Tito
joecool
Take all the time you need Tito. Get better soon.
CelticSentinel314
Get healthy Tito.
vinscully16
Get well, Tito!
kingman1
Met fan wishing a speedy recovery. Class man who was there for his friend John Farrell. Prayers.
Rocketride
As far as heart ailments go, this is the best one to have. He should fully recover and live a normal life.
atlbraves2010
Do you know what catheter ablation is? It is literally burning areas of heart muscle to slow down impulse conduction. While it is a very good procedure that works wonders, he may need to tone down the pace of his life or risk even worse complications.
He is one of my absolute favorite managers, heck favorite people, in all of baseball, so I pray for him and wish him the best.
Soxman81
Get well Terry! Love this dude. Still mad at the Sox for getting rid of him.
gomerhodge71
Just glad he decided to go back to Fenway for the 100th anniversary. The fans wanted him there even if management didn’t.
shawnlaroche96
Sounds like afibs, my dad had that
sufferfortribe
Get well soon, Chewy.
retire21
With all love and respect from Beaver County, lose the chew. It ain’t helpin’.
atlbraves2010
Mad props to Steve for linking to Hopkins site instead of defaulting to webmd!