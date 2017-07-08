Terry Francona Undergoes Procedure To Address Irregular Heartbeat

TODAY: Francona was discharged from hospital on Friday and is resting at home, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports (Twitter link).

FRIDAY: Indians manager Terry Francona has undergone a catheter ablation procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat and will not manage the American League All-Star team next week, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (all Twitter links). Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills will manage the AL All-Star team with assistance from Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash, Rosenthal adds. The Indians have announced, via press release, that Francona will be discharged from the hospital “within the next day or two,” adding that he’s expected to resume his managerial duties next Friday.

Francona has been away from the Indians for the past three games and, in June, twice exited games after feeling light-headed and experiencing an elevated heart rate, as MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian writes. Mills has been managing the club in Francona’s recent absence and will continue to do so until he’s able to rejoin the team.

Though it’ll be a shame not to see Francona in the dugout at this year’s Midsummer Classic, the health and well-being of one of baseball’s most well-respected figures is, obviously, a considerably higher priority. We at MLBTR join the baseball world in wishing Francona a full recovery and look forward to his return to the dugout.