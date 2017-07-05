Top 60 Trade Deadline Candidates For 2017

With trade season entering full swing, we’ll be doing these lists with greater frequency. We last checked in about a week ago. Click here for the first one, including an explanation of the approach. Basically, we’re looking at both trade likelihood and trade value (in all its facets).
Since last we looked, several players have gone on or off the DL, while others have exhibited trends that warrant consideration. The standings have shifted the calculus, too.
On to the rankings:
1. J.D. Martinez, OF, Tigers (LR: 2): Maybe I’m just itching to name a new top dog, but at some point it’s hard to ignore the fact that Martinez represents a potentially season-altering rental piece. The OPS remains over 1.000.
2. Sonny Gray, SP, Athletics (LR: 10): After two straight gems, Gray jumps back up the board. Teams aren’t just hanging on his every start, of course, but that serves to show that things are generally coming together for Gray. The results are beginning to match the improved peripherals he has sported this year, and the A’s seem ready to make this long-debated move.
3. Addison Reed, RH Reliever, Mets (LR: 7): He’s been dominant since taking over the 9th for the Mets and could be the best right-handed reliever available. Barring a stunning run, New York looks to be a clear seller, with the deadline representing a nice consolation opportunity to cash in on some players who’ll be free agents at year end.
4. David Robertson, RH Reliever, White Sox (LR: 1): Still the market’s most obviously available Certified Closer, Robertson is pitching quite well. But he has been overtaken by the above three players, with his large contract continuing to impact his value.
5. Zack Cozart, SS, Reds (LR: INJ): Cozart is back from the DL, sporting top-line offensive numbers as an outstanding up-the-middle defender. Even with a few contenders suffering injuries to shortstops, demand remains unclear, and there’s even some chatter that the team could explore an extension. Odds are, though, that Cozart will end up on the move.
6. Justin Wilson (Tigers) & Brad Hand (Padres), LH Reliever, (LR: 8): Wilson has eight strikeouts in his last 4 1/3 innings. In Hand’s most recent appearance, he struck out Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley, and Edwin Encarnacion in succession.
8. Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics (LR: 6): Entering play yesterday, Alonso hadn’t swatted a long ball since June 15th and was in clear (albeit still brief) lull at the plate. He responded with two July 4th dingers. Teams will no doubt retain a bit of skepticism as to whether Alonso can maintain the full-throated breakout he has displayed to this point, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be valued in the market.
9. Jed Lowrie, 2B/3B, Athletics (LR: 4): Lowrie is a useful player with some defensive versatility who remains eminently available.
10. Jose Quintana, SP, White Sox (LR: 5): The consistency just hasn’t been there for Quintana. While Chicago still seems rather likely to trade him, his value is certainly not at its peak.
11. Pat Neshek, RH Reliever, Phillies (LR: 3): Neshek finally turned in a dud of an outing, but even after allowing three earned he owns a 1.39 ERA on the year.
12. Alex Avila, C, Tigers (LR: 31): Trade rumors have picked up on the veteran catcher, whose suddenly potent left-handed bat might add real impact down the stretch. Sure, his .424 BABIP is bound to fall, but Avila has shown real power before and he’s also walking at an excellent 16.8% clip.
13. Todd Frazier, 3B, White Sox (LR: 17): Frazier mashed in June. Several contenders seem in need of help at third. And it’s not clear any better alternatives will be available. Those factors ought to boost the prospect return and cost savings that’ll be available to the White Sox.
14. Lucas Duda (1B), Jay Bruce (OF), Curtis Granderson (OF), Mets (LR: 26): All three are hitting even as the Mets’ season collapses. Granderson is banged up but hasn’t required a DL stint.
17. Trevor Cahill, SP, Padres (LR: INJ): Cahill carried an impressive 3.27 ERA with 51 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings when he hit the DL with a shoulder strain. He threw rather well in his first start back and has plenty of time to show that the joint is at full health. Cahill is a cheap rental piece (one-year, $1.75MM contract) who is posting a 13.2% swinging-strike rate and 62.3% groundball rate. Interest should be robust if he can keep that going over his next few starts.
18. Juan Nicasio, RH Reliever, Pirates (LR: 22): He’s working near his peak career levels in terms of velocity and whiff rate, with the results to match. Nicasio’s affordable contract increases his appeal.
19. Ryan Madson (RH Reliever) & Sean Doolittle (LH Reliever), Athletics; David Phelps & AJ Ramos, RH Reliever, Marlins (LR: 11): I’m keeping these four pitchers bunched together for the time being; different arms, to be sure, but they seem to fall in a similar asset class and situation. All play for clear sellers; all are generally pretty danged good relievers; and all come with some warts that dent their trade value (respectively: contract; health; inconsistency; wildness).
23. Andrew McCutchen (Pirates) & Marcell Ozuna (Marlins), OF (LR: 29, 19): The Bucs are now seven games off the NL Central pace with three teams ahead of them in the standings. McCutchen’s season OPS has risen from .631 on May 26th to .894 (!) entering action today. Ozuna has kept the fire going all year long and comes with two years of arb control. But nobody knows whether either will really be marketed.
25. Justin Verlander, SP, Tigers (LR: 41): Chatter is building on Verlander even as his struggles continue. It’ll be tough for the Tigers to deal such a central figure for an unexciting return, but at some point some tough calls will need to be made if the team is serious about trimming its payroll and getting younger.
26. Jerry Blevins, LH Reliever, Mets (LR: 24): Blevins has been knocked around a bit of late, taking some of the sheen off of his body of work this year, but he’s still a quality lefty who’ll hold broad interest. With an appealing option for 2018, New York won’t feel compelled to move him.
27. Tony Watson, LH Reliever, Pirates (LR: 22): Watson has struggled to keep runners off the bags all year long, but he has mostly maintained the peripherals that have made him a reliable late-inning arm for several years.
28. Melky Cabrera, OF, White Sox (LR: 17): The offensive work continues to improve for the veteran, who’s a clear trade piece. But others have moved past Cabrera given his limitations in the field and big salary.
29. Scott Feldman (SP), Drew Storen (RH Reliever), Tony Cingrani (LH Reliever), Reds (LR: 37, 26, NR): The steady veteran has separated himself a bit from the herd of back-of-the-rotation starters with a run of strong performances. His season ERA is down to 3.78 and he’s also quite affordable ($3.2MM salary). Storen still looks like a solid option to bolster a contender’s middle relief corps. And Cingrani enters the list after returning strong from a DL stint.
32. Welington Castillo (Orioles) & Jonathan Lucroy (Rangers), C (LR: 30, NR): With top prospect Chance Sisco waiting in the wings, the O’s could conceivably try to find some value for Castillo without punting a shot at a postseason berth altogether. The Rangers seem to be open to considering deals for Lucroy, a pending free agent, as he struggles through a down year while Robinson Chirinos produces.
34. Marco Estrada & Francisco Liriano, SP, Blue Jays (LR: 48, NR): The Jays are fading and these two veterans just aren’t performing. But each comes with his share of upside and would be fairly easy to move (so long as Toronto eats some salary) as rental assets.
36. Ian Kinsler (2B) & Justin Upton (OF), Tigers (LR: 20): I covered some of the nuances involved in these veterans in the last ranking, so we won’t repeat that here. Both are coming off of productive stretches over the month of June and could represent notable additions, but come with contract complications.
38. Brandon Kintzler, RH Reliever, Twins (LR: 45): While the team is holding firmly in contention, and could still look to add controllable pieces, Kintzler would likely be the first player to be made available in the event that the Twins decide to sell.
39. Zach Britton (LH Reliever) & Brad Brach (RH Reliever), Orioles (LR: INJ): Forearm injuries have limited Britton (he’s only just back from a second DL stint) and he hasn’t been as dominant as he was last year when he has been healthy. And even if Baltimore ultimately decides to move some players, it needn’t deal a pitcher with another year of arbitration remaining. But … if Britton can show over the next three weeks that he’s again capable of being an unholy groundball/strikeout monster and the AL Wild Card race begins to resolve against the Orioles’ favor, then perhaps there’s a chance he could be a significant part of the deadline tapestry. Brach could also, or alternatively, be shopped; he has been quite good in his own right and comes with one more year of arb control as well.
41. Jeff Samardzija (Giants), Johnny Cueto (Giants), Gerrit Cole (Pirates), Ervin Santana (Twins) & J.A. Happ (Blue Jays), SP (LR: 41, 41, 41, 45, NR): Happ joins this group of quality starters, all of whom would hold clear trade interest– if they are made available. Their respective teams’ inclinations remain unclear; while the Giants would no doubt be glad to achieve a return on Cueto, his situation remains complicated by his pending opt-out clause.
46. Asdrubal Cabrera, INF, Mets (LR: 35): He’s swinging the bat well and affords defensive versatility, but he and the team have been making nice since a recent spat and the Mets could well decide to pick up his 2018 option.
47. Seth Smith (Orioles), Matt Joyce (Athletics) & Daniel Nava (Phillies), OF (LR: 47, NR): All are left-handed-hitting platoon outfielders (Nava’s a switch-hitter who’s better against righties) who could fill a need elsewhere.
50. Edinson Volquez & Tom Koehler (Marlins), Clayton Richard (Padres), Jaime Garcia (Braves), Jeremy Hellickson (Phillies) SP (LR: 37): These five are subjecting their teams to roller coaster rides. It’s plausible to imagine trade scenarios, but none figure to be in particularly heavy demand. Teams looking for innings may shop here, though.
55. Yu Darvish, SP, Rangers (LR: NR): Darvish would be the top rental starter if made available. While the team continues to stall out, it likely won’t sell unless the Wild Card is truly out of reach. And even then, it seems there’s at least some belief within the organization that holding onto Darvish will help with efforts to re-sign him over the winter — perhaps helping also to draw fellow Japanese star Shohei Otani.
56. Josh Donaldson, 3B, Blue Jays (LR: NR): Speaking of trade candidates of dubious availability, the Toronto superstar would be a hot commodity if marketed. But Toronto has not yet shown signs of being willing to part with such a key player. Donaldson has another arb year left; it’d undoubtedly take a big return (likely including young MLB assets) to pry him loose.
57. Raisel Iglesias, RH Reliever, Reds (LR: 49): He won’t be shopped, but could probably had for a compelling offer.
58. Rajai Davis, OF, Athletics (LR: NR): While he hasn’t hit much, Davis has been better of late and has the profile of a player who could make an impact on a postseason roster. He’d also represent a possible August trade candidate.
59. Matt Adams, 1B, Braves (LR: NR): It’s still tough to guess at how things will shake out with Atlanta. But if Sean Rodriguez does return as now seems to be expected, and Freddie Freeman isn’t a really comfortable fit at third base, then perhaps the club will deem the timing right to get some value out of Adams at the deadline.
60. Freddy Galvis, SS, Phillies (LR: NR): Galvis has been hitting rather well this year and is a quality shortstop who can also line up elsewhere in the infield.
Falling Out
Tommy Kahnle (White Sox): A few rough outings make it seem more likely that Chicago will hold onto him and hope he can continue to establish himself as a quality late-inning arm.
Adeiny Hechavarria (Marlins) & Stephen Vogt (Athletics): Both were traded (to the Rays and Brewers, respectively).
Lance Lynn & Seung-hwan Oh, Cardinals: A surge has the Cards firmly in the NL Central mix.
Inactive
Nate Jones (White Sox), Neil Walker (Mets), Cesar Hernandez & Vince Velasquez (Phillies), J.J. Hardy (Orioles), Yangervis Solarte (Padres), Eduardo Nunez & Mark Melancon (Giants), Joe Smith (Blue Jays), Brad Ziegler (Marlins), Chris Coghlan (Blue Jays), Howie Kendrick (Phillies), Hector Santiago (Twins)
Also Considered
Angels: Yunel Escobar, Cameron Maybin, J.C. Ramirez, Jesse Chavez, Ricky Nolasco, Yusmeiro Petit, David Hernandez, Bud Norris
Athletics: Rajai Davis, Matt Joyce, Santiago Casilla, John Axford
Blue Jays: Jose Bautista, Justin Smoak, Francisco Liriano, Roberto Osuna, Aaron Loup
Braves: Jim Johnson, Arodys Vizcaino, R.A. Dickey, Julio Teheran, Matt Adams, Matt Kemp, Nick Markakis, Brandon Phillips & Kurt Suzuki
Cardinals: Michael Wacha, Trevor Rosenthal
Giants: Nick Hundley, Hunter Pence, Matt Cain, Denard Span, George Kontos, Joe Panik
Mariners: Nelson Cruz, Carlos Ruiz, Marc Rzepczynski, Steve Cishek, Jarrod Dyson
Marlins: Dan Straily, Kyle Barraclough, Adam Conley, Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, Junichi Tazawa
Mets: Fernando Salas, Josh Edgin, Jose Reyes
Orioles: Manny Machado, Hyun Soo Kim, Wade Miley, Mychal Givens, Darren O’Day
Padres: Jhoulys Chacin, Ryan Buchter, Brandon Maurer, Craig Stammen, Kirby Yates
Phillies: Joaquin Benoit, Hector Neris
Pirates: Josh Harrison, Ivan Nova, Wade LeBlanc, David Freese, Jordy Mercer
Rangers: Mike Napoli, Carlos Gomez, Adrian Beltre, Andrew Cashner, Tyson Ross, Jeremy Jeffress
Reds: Billy Hamilton
Tigers: Miguel Cabrera, Jose Iglesias, Shane Greene, Alex Wilson, Victor Martinez
Twins: Robbie Grossman, Phil Hughes
White Sox: Miguel Gonzalez, Jose Abreu, Anthony Swarzak, James Shields, Avisail Garcia, Mike Pelfrey, Derek Holland
Comments
alufkin21
Might be worth adding Alex Cobb to the list, even if it is just in the “also considered” section. With his contract being up after the year I can’t imagine the Rays holding on to him and letting him walk in the offseason without getting anything for him when they have so many in-house rotation options
Jeff Todd
He has been listed in past iterations, but I have dropped the Rays for now given their place in the standings (and, w/r/t Cobb, the rotation depth questions). It’ll be a week-by-week call. I realize they have alternatives, but with Andriese out it seems much less likely to me.
thegreatcerealfamine
Thank you..why do Cobb and Archer appear in these threads so much. The Rays are competing,not 20 games out of anything.
alexgordonbeckham
Quintana has turned his season around. Has been throwing his changeup more. He’s been great his last 6-7 starts.
Jeff Todd
Last start was iffy. But the slight slip in his ranking is really more about trade likelihood than anything. The other guys pushing up the list just seem like really clear pieces to be moved now — given their play, contract, and team status — whereas there’s still a fully plausible scenario in my mind where the White Sox hold onto Q through at least to the offseason.
Consider him vs. Gray:
– A’s are actively pushing new crop and have lots of young pitchers they want to be throwing in the majors now; Sox are trotting out a variety of middling veterans still
– Gray has had injury & performance issues (risk to OAK) and is now on the ascendant … plus there are stories suggesting they are really ramping up to deal him; Q has not been at his best this year and Sox have insisted they are holding out for full value
– Gray is throwing well right now, so teams may give a bigger premium to get him right now, thus increasing the incentives for the A’s to go ahead and get it done; not to say Q isn’t appealing in that regard also, but more of his value is tied up in the 3 years of fixed-price control — again giving the Sox more cause to set their price and stick to it even if it’s not met this summer
Priggs89
Agreed that last start was far from great, but he did have a defense behind him that was kicking around the ball all game. Not many pitchers are going to put up great numbers when the defense makes 4 errors in the first couple innings. That’s a lot of extra, unnecessary pitching to ask for. Unfortunately Swarzak couldn’t close the door and gave up 2 more runs (charged to Q) after Q left. HIs stat line would’ve looked a lot better, albeit still not great had that been the case.
Next start against Colorado should be an interesting one. Holding out hope that he looks fantastic and completely shuts them down, leading Colorado to trade for him with a package centered around Rodgers. One can dream, right?
alexgordonbeckham
That’s true. The defense did him no favors. Made 4 errors I believe (2 in one inning).
Jeff Todd
Don’t see Rodgers being dealt. But fair points on Quintana’s start. Didn’t mean to suggest it weighed heavily or anything — like I said, it’s more about the remaining possibility he won’t be traded than anything else.
Priggs89
I agree with you 100%. I don’t see Rodgers being dealt either, unfortunately.
Priggs89
Unfortunately for the Sox, Sonny’s schedule has shaped up quite well for his trade value recently. He’s pitching against the Sox bad offense again tonight after shutting them down a couple weeks ago, and he faced Atlanta’s bad offense in between those starts. Before those 2 starts (and I’m assuming another dominant one tonight), he was having a really bad month. He put up an ERA just over 5 in his last 4 starts vs HOU, NYY, TBR, and WAS. In his start before that, he gave up 7 earned in 4.2 to CLE.
Unfortunately, Quintana is going to be pitching in COL next start after facing TEX and NYY in his previous 2. I’m with you in saying that he seems to have turned his season around, but for teams that are “hanging on every start,” I’m not looking forward to him pitching in Colorado. That being said, I also wasn’t looking forward to him facing the Yankees, and he did a heck of a job with that. If he can shut down Colorado in Colorado, that’ll be huge.
I’m assuming front offices are smart enough not to just look at overall stat lines and take into account the level of competition/difficulty pitchers are facing each start, but for the sake of his stat line, I’d much rather have him facing a couple bottom feeders leading up to the deadline.
maxmadsen
Agree, his June ERA was 1.78. He’s basically back to form. Agree with Jeff though that Gray is more likely to be traded because the A’s are in a more desperate position. If Q keeps pitching the way he has, I’d be shocked if he’s still here after July 31.
angelsfan4life412
Who thinks the cubs should keep their prospects over trading for Verlander?
Priggs89
Everyone outside of Detroit
Wainofan
I’m outside of Detroit and I’d love to see Cubs trade for verlander. Surely it wouldn’t become an albatross contract for them
Priggs89
Good point. I didn’t take into account other teams in the NL Central. I should’ve said the only people that want to see Verlander traded to the Cubs for any combination of their top prospects are Detroit, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh fans. That should cover it, no?
pflabby
I really think some Yankee free agents and veterans should be added to the list. This team needs to go back to the plan started last year and not be swayed by the early success of April and May!
HarveyD82
once marte comes back, cutch might as well get traded.
Rally Weimaraner
Angels are in a tough spot. They are in the wild card race thanks to incredible parity in the AL. They are also under .500 and in desperate need of minor league depth. I really feel the smart move would be to trade short term pieces like Maybin, Escobar, Petit and Norris. Those players are the main reason the Angels have an outside shot at the wildcard spot but I just don’t think the 2017 Angels are a playoff quality team. I think it is time to sell with an eye on 2018-2020.
angelsfan4life412
If the angels had a healthy rotation led by richards • skaggs • shoemaker, they would be buyers
Rally Weimaraner
Maybe, maybe not. Either way the Angels certainly shouldn’t consider buying right now.
JD396
I just don’t see a Verlander deal happening. They’re either going to have to give him away for nothing, or swap for a similarly unpleasant contract. No team is going to have much of an incentive to give up much of value to take on the worlds most expensive reclaim project.
angelsfan4life412
He might go to the dodgers. I don’t see the cubs dishing out young talent for him.
pro4pro32goathletics
With Gray, Alonso, Lowrie, Madson, Doolittle and K.Davis available to other teams, the A’s should get 2 really good young and controlable outfielders, who can play left and center plus some pitching help. There should although be money to spend- no more paying for Butler, Plouffe, Axford, R.Davis, Vogt and the guys I mentioned at the beginning of my comment. So if they can’t get satisfying outfielders in July they can try to sign Lorenzo Cain, but if thing hopefully work out they can just spend it all on pitching and extentions.