Indians Place Michael Brantley On Disabled List

The Indians announced on Wednesday that they’ve placed left fielder Michael Brantley on the 10-day disabled list due to the sprained right ankle that he suffered in last night’s game. Infielder Erik Gonzalez has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.
Cleveland did not give a timeline on Brantley’s return to the roster, but even a brief loss is a blow for the team, as Cleveland finds itself in a reasonably tight American League Central division. The Indians are currently four games up on the Royals and 5.5 games ahead of the Twins in the Central. Brantley’s DL stint means he’ll miss a three-game set in Minnesota from Aug. 15-17 and at least the beginning of a three-game set in Kansas City immediately following that series. Cleveland also hosts Kansas City from Aug. 25-27.
Manager Terry Francona tells Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that the sprain isn’t overly serious, but it’s also the second time that Brantley’s right ankle has sent him to the DL this season. “It’s considered mild, but it’s such a small area and you have to go more on the symptoms than maybe the diagnosis,” said Francona.
[Related: Updated Cleveland Indians depth chart]
With Brantley on the shelf for the time being, the Indians figure to rotate Austin Jackson, Brandon Guyer and Abraham Almonte in the outfield corners while rookie Bradley Zimmer handles the bulk of the playing time in center field. Cleveland is currently without Lonnie Chisenhall thanks to a strained right calf, meaning they’re without two of their top left-handed bats in the outfield. Speculatively speaking, the Indians could eventually turn to Tyler Naquin, even for a brief time, to add another lefty-swinging outfielder to the mix while Brantley and Chisenhall mend.
In 372 plate appearances this season, Brantley has posted a very solid .299/.358/.445 batting line with nine homers, 20 doubles and a triple.
Comments
arc89
Count down until Raja Davis is traded to the indians…
Death
He might come in handy if they face the Yankees in the playoffs.
sufferfortribe
That trade will never happen. It’s not necessary.
arc89
They need a back up OF which would cost them almost nothing. By the time Brantley is back the roster are expanded.
darkstar61
They have plenty of backups, they need starters – but they even have one of those stashed in Columbus in the form of Naquin, so…
sufferfortribe
Even Yandy Diaz could play OF, and both their bats are definitely better than Rajai’s.
arc89
Diaz is on the DL and is batting .203 please tell me again how he is a option.
leefieux
There’s a shocker…Brantley injured.
sufferfortribe
What is that supposed to mean?
bastros88
exactly what it says
tsolid
Bastros, you mad bro? Must’ve just got done watching Keuchel highlights.
bastros88
oh I was, he’s a broken man I tell you
darkstar61
That he is often injured, clearly.
I’ve spoken with Doug Melvin about Brantley before and he told me that was always Mils one concern with Brantley. He has a blood disorder or something of some kind which slows his recovery time down, so even little things that might only need a day or two can take longer to get back to normal.
Rocketride
Mr. Glass.
Bklyn38
Curtis Granderson and Asbrudal Cabrera to the Indians? Both have cleared revocable waivers.
sufferfortribe
No and no.
SimplyAmazin91
Is this enough to have the Indians contact the Mets about Bruce or Grandy. Either would be nice additions for the stretch run.
cincysports24
What ever happened to Naquin? he seemed so promising and now he’s an after thought.