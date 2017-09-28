AL Notes: Beltre, Royals, Twins, Tribe

Whether the Rangers decide to push for a playoff spot in 2018 or rebuild could determine third baseman Adrian Beltre’s future with the team, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes. Beltre has a full no-trade clause, but he’d be open to waiving it in 2018 – the final year of his contract – if the Rangers don’t aim to contend next season. The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer will meet with general manager Jon Daniels to find out the franchise’s plans, though Grant suggests that the Rangers will indeed try to bounce back in 2018 (perhaps by signing Shohei Otani). “My choice is I don’t want to be anywhere else,” Beltre said. “They know what I want. I want us to have the best team we can have. Yes, I want to win.” While this was an injury-marred season for Beltre, his excellent production continued – he slashed .311/.382/.533 and accounted for 3.6 rWAR/3.1 fWAR in just 387 plate appearances.
More from the American League:
- The Royals and newly minted closer Mike Minor are interested in continuing their union in 2018, but they’ll have to work out a new contract, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com suggests. While Minor and the Royals have a $10MM mutual option for next season, the team will buy him out for $1.25MM, per Flanagan. A former starter, Minor has returned from back-to-back seasons lost to injury this year to toss 75 2/3 innings out of the Royals’ bullpen and log sterling numbers (2.64 ERA, 10.11 K/9 against 2.5 BB/9), owing in part to improved velocity.
- On Wednesday, the Twins became the final American League team to clinch a playoff spot. Here’s more good news for Minnesota: Third baseman Miguel Sano, out since Aug. 19 with a stress reaction to his left shin, is making progress in his recovery. The slugger took 60 swings Wednesday and could do the same Thursday, with chief baseball officer Derek Falvey noting that Sano’s “in a better spot now,” Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. While Sano probably won’t be active for the Twins’ wild-card game against either the Yankees or Red Sox, he could be a factor if the club advances to the ALDS, per Bollinger. The Twins have gone 21-16 since Sano’s injury, even though his absence has deprived them of a hitter who recorded a terrific .267/.356/.514 line with 28 home runs in 475 trips to the plate.
- The AL-leading Indians, meanwhile, may see a notable reinforcement of their own come back in time for the playoffs. They’re targeting a weekend return for outfielder Michael Brantley, manager Terry Francona told William Kosileski of MLB.com and other reporters Wednesday. If Brantley fares well in his first action since suffering a right ankle sprain, one that has sidelined him since Aug. 8, he seems likely to make the Tribe’s ALDS roster. “We’re trying to give him every chance possible so we can make a good decision,” Francona said. “He’ll be included in that.”
Comments
partyatnapolis
i love brantley and all, but i think he would be a waste of a roster spot. no use carrying a guy who maybe plays 1 or 2 games before the season ends to use in a generally pinch hitting capacity in the playoffs.(yeah yeah, i know.. insert all the kyle schwarber comments here)
sufferfortribe
I’m hoping Guyer gets healthy enough to play. Tribe definitely needs a RH bat in the OF to join Jackson.
Polish Hammer
I’ll take a recovering Brantley over A healthy Guyer any day of the week…not to mention Guyers recovering as well
sufferfortribe
Did you even pay attention to the reason I stated for wanting Guyer?
Plus, did you see where I stated he needed to get healthy first?
Polish Hammer
Did you pay any attention to the value of a banged up Brantley over a healthy Guyer?
jwarden15
Hopefully royals do resign Minor. Also I think if they had to choose between hosmer, Cain, and Moustakas, I would prefer Moustakas to stay since he was productive offensively this season
yankees500
Anyone think that the Indians won’t pick up Brantleys option?
PasswordIsPassword
Yes.
Brixton
Theres 0 chance they reject him
DonKieballs
I’m amazed that people actually think the Indians won’t pick up his option. It’s an absolute no brainer.
Although, I do remember various times throughout the year when fans wanted Allen and Shaw traded after either one had a bad outing. Indians fans are going to learn how much Shaw really meant when he walks this offseason. Hard throwing righty who perennially leads the AL in appearances. Not an easy role to fill.
bellesrage
couldnt agree more everyone remembers the bad…the guy pitches half the games you play and he had a few bad ones no one remembers the other 70 good ones…
rxbrgr
So why wouldn’t the Royals at least exercise their half of the mutual option? I see him still opting out for more guaranteed money/years, but for the Royals getting him back for 1yr/$10m seems like a very worthwhile risk after the year he’s had.
mlb1225
Usually players at Beltre’s age start to decline, especially after an injury. Beltre would’ve been an all-star, and would probably finish top 10 in MVP voting if he played the entire year.
madmanTX
Beltre will play as long as Julio Franco.
gammaraze
By which metric? Julio Franco played in 2527 games over (parts of) 23 seasons, up until age 48. By comparison, Beltre is already at 2813 games over 20 season, at only age 38… If he has Franco’s longevity, we’re talking candidacy for the 3rd member of the 4000 hit club.
Polish Hammer
If Franco had the contracts Beltre has had he wouldn’t have had to play so long. Franco started playing back in the day when players had jobs in the offseason.
JD396
He was never the best guy in the league but he’s always been very very good, year in and year out.
Realtexan
Beltre is face of the Rangers. John Daniels would be really stupid to let him go. So keep him. Hopefully Beltre will stay with the Rangers and re-tire as a Ranger
gammaraze
The Rangers organization is going to do right by Beltre. If they don’t plan to compete for a post season spot next year, the Rangers will trade Beltre where ever he wants to go. That being said, I hope he stays here and the Rangers compete, but I think Shohei Otani stopped being realistic the day they traded Yu Darvish away. It has always been my belief that the only way he comes to the Rangers is if they were to re-sign Darvish.