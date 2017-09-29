AL West Notes: Perez, Morton, Upton, Erasmo

The Rangers have already told Martin Perez that they will exercise their $6MM option on the left-hander’s services, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports. Teams have until five days after the World Series to decide on all contract options so nothing is official yet between Perez and the Rangers (we’ll have the news here on MLBTR when this move and other option decisions are finalized), though it was widely expected that Perez would be retained. The Rangers would’ve had to pay $2.45MM in a buyout, so it was an easy call to spend the extra $3.55MM on Perez, who has delivered 3.8 fWAR and 377 2/3 innings over the last two seasons. Texas also has club options on Perez for 2019 and 2020.
Here’s more from around the AL West…
- Charlie Morton may call it a career after the 2018 season, the Astros right-hander told MLB Network’s Jon Morosi (Twitter link). Morton turns 35 in November 2018 and has battled several injuries throughout his career, though he is wrapping up one of the most successful of his ten seasons in the big leagues. His unique enjoyment of his Astros experience, however, is actually one of the factors in Morton’s reasoning: “The group we have here is so good….The most valuable thing you have is time, and these are the guys I’m investing that in. I can only think of a couple other groups I was with, where I look back and say ’That was really good. That was worth it.’ It would be a search for that feeling, when you go in a clubhouse and like being with that group. Here, you’re doing something meaningful — with everything that’s going on in the city….This is a moment to be cherished and valued.”
- In other Morton-related news, he made his 25th start of the season tonight, which Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle notes triggered a $625K bonus in the Astros righty’s contract. Morton also received $625K bonuses for hitting the 15-start and 20-start thresholds, so he’ll tack an extra $1.875MM onto his $7MM base salary for the 2017 season. Morton also has the same base salary and bonus structure in place for 2018.
- “Winning” is the only factor that will go into Justin Upton’s decision about opting out of his contract, he tells Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Of course, Upton faces a significant financial decision if he chooses to forego the $88.5MM remaining on his contract to re-enter free agency, though Fletcher notes that Upton could prioritize playing for a contender since he has already earned over $95MM in his career. The Angels, of course, made a run at a wild card this year and could offer Upton that chance of playing for a winner, as the club will have some money to spend on needed upgrades this winter.
- The Mariners “didn’t know quite what we were getting” when Erasmo Ramirez was re-acquired by the Rays, Seattle manager Scott Servais tells Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune, but the right-hander has now established himself as a potential rotation candidate for the 2018 squad. After working for several years as a swingman, Ramirez became a full-time starter after his trade to the Mariners and the results were impressive — 3.92 ERA, 7.8 K/9 and 3.60 K/BB over 62 innings (11 starts). Ramirez’s emergence is a boost to a Seattle team that is looking for healthy and reliable starting pitching this winter.
Comments
mannyl101
Hope Upton stays! Would be a great outfield in Anaheim! We need pitching, which I’m positive we’ll get with all that money being freed up!
AngelsintheTroutfield
If Upton opts in is his AAV based off of the 4/$88m or the original contract?
angelsfan4life
4/88 million would be it
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Whole contract.
arc89
Upton would be a fool to opt out of a contract paying him that much money. I don’t see any team paying him more than his contract he is getting now.
Realtexan
Upton to the Rangers
justinkm19
We have plenty of Ofers. We need 3 starters
RyanF6
I wouldn’t be surprised since JD has been trying to get him to Texas since 2012, Not to mention the Rangers need a legit #3 hitter and If you add Upton to that lineup they really do look like contenders. BUT they need pitching more… At least 3 starters and A LOT of bullpen help.
CursedRangers
It’s amazing how many of the FA pitchers have played for the Rangers at one time. They need pitching and then they need more pitching.
Tiger_diesel92
You can never have to much pitching. Look at the dodgers.