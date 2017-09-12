Gio Gonzalez’s 2018 Option Vests

While it’s largely a formality at this point, Gio Gonzalez is now officially under contract with the Nationals for 2018. His $12MM option vested once he reached 180 innings pitched, which he did by retiring Braves leadoff man Ender Inciarte tonight.
The option year is the final one on the extension that Gonzalez signed not long after being acquired by the Nats in advance of the 2012 season. It guaranteed him $42MM over five years, but he also will have earned another $24MM over the two option seasons.
Gonzalez has had his ups and downs, but on the whole has returned huge value to the Nats on the trade and the contract. He has provided over one thousand innings of 3.43 ERA ball over six seasons in D.C. And Gonzaez has never been more effective than in 2017. Entering tonight’s outing, he carried a sparkling 2.50 ERA with 8.2 K/9 against 3.5 BB/9.
Given that performance, the Nationals will be plenty happy to fork over another twelve million bucks to Gonzalez, who’ll turn 32 in a week. That’s not to say, though, that he’s anything close to a sure thing to repeat his outstanding campaign. Gonzalez has lost quite a bit of velocity — 1.5 mph down from last year and 3.5 mph from his 2012 peak — and carries a lower swinging-strike rate (8.7%) than ever before as a National.
chitown311
Solid pitcher. Can’t believe the Sox traded him. TWICE
Johhos
Phillies had him twice in the minors also I believe..but apparently he couldn’t beat out that left handed wunderkind of theirs who anchors their rotation ummm.. his name escapes me….
notagain27
He has finally become a pitcher instead of a thrower. Velocity is a overrated asset, but one of the tangible numbers people can actually grasp. Location and Movement are more important factors to consider in pitch execution but often overlooked.
xabial
Amazing how this guy’s career trajectory has changed. Great contract for team. In 2011, the last year he played for the A’s before his trade to the Nats, he led the league in walks with 91 (in 202IP) and his 183 walks Gio gave up the previous 2 years before his trade to the Nats, was 13 more then the 2nd most pitcher (who had 170 walks 2010, 2011). This led me to believe it wouldn’t be as good of a contract, that it turned out to be, even with the two option years.
I think this was such a good contract for team, that it was the reason Gio changed to Scott Boras with 2-3 years remaining on this contract. (He changed agents to Boras in 2015)
Solaris611
BARGAIN DELUXE. This was definitely a case where the team was rooting for a player’s option to vest. Gonzalez would get in the neighborhood of $20M+ AAV on a 3 or 4 year contract if he went on the market this winter