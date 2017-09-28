Jason Grilli Not Planning To Retire

It’s been a rough season for Jason Grilli, but the 40-year-old veteran reliever tells MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan that he has no intention of retiring and hopes to pitch again in 2018 (Twitter link).
Grilli opened the season in the Blue Jays’ bullpen following a very solid 2016 run in Toronto (after being traded there by the Braves). However, while he posted a 3.64 ERA and 12.4 K/9 in 42 innings with the Blue Jays last year, he limped out of the gates with a 6.97 ERA in his first 20 2/3 innings in 2017. Grilli served up a staggering nine home runs in that time, and the poor showing was enough for the Blue Jays to cut the cord; Grilli was designated for assignment on June 27 and traded to the Rangers less than a week later.
While things have gone marginally better for Grilli over his 18 1/3 innings in Arlington — he’s averaged 11.8 K/9 there to 10.0 in Toronto and yielded a more manageable three homers — the bottom-line results still haven’t been promising. Grilli owns a 5.89 ERA since being traded, and he’s posted a stunningly low 17.3 percent ground-ball rate in Texas.
For all of his struggles, Grilli is still averaging 10.85 K/9 this season and has posted an 11.5 percent swinging-strike rate that falls right in line with the league average among relievers. With a fastball that still averages nearly 93 mph, a healthy strikeout rate and 15 years of big league experience under his belt, Grilli should still draw some interest this offseason, though hey may still have to settle for a minor league deal and the opportunity to prove himself in Spring Training.
Comments
Zach725
Already waiting for the article,
“Braves sign Grilli to minor league deal with invite to spring training”
He will be good enough to make the team, and then he will suck.
Hiro
He should try to be with the Braves again. He did had back to back solid years recently.
RunDMC
We have Jim Johnson and Jason Motte taking up the slots of 2006 closers refusing to spend more time with their kids.
ncbravos13
best post of the day ha
rocky7
your comment of him having a couple of “solid years recently” goes back to before the 2016 season….a lifetime for a 40 year old reliever.
Caseys Partner
Phillies need to sign Grilli along with Sean O’Sullivan. Use them both as starters. Pay them to carry a 15.00 ERA over 35 starts.
When Nola has his first bad outing put him on the 60 day D.L.
Harper, Machado and the first pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Can you believe the Phillies owned the first pick next year deep into September and now they’re picking third, maybe fourth.
Epic Fail.
dodgerfan711
Sean o sullivan lol. At least make it look like you arent trying to lose and sign rickey nolasco.
Caseys Partner
Why should anyone try to make it look like they aren’t trying to lose?
I would have pitched the fat green puppet everyday to hold onto that first pick this month.
The rules reward losing.
RunDMC
That’s if you have scouts and decent development. Sure, you have a larger pool to sign players, but it takes years to see if your picks pay off, and in many cases – those GMs won’t even still have their jobs to see it through. This isn’t football where your top draft is your starting QB/RB or basketball.
Jon_Snow
“or basketball” and the “2006 closers”, you’re comments on this thread are second to none.
Caseys Partner
“That’s if you have scouts and decent development”
If?
You’re suggesting that this is optional? The Phillies have been rebuilding for six years and the fans should accept them not having a high functioning farm system?
RunDMC
It’s not like you can do anything about a rebuild. I was responding to your vote for a team to tank, and I’m trying to illustrate to you that it’s not that simple. They got the first pick 2 years ago (Moniak) and he is light years away – though the larger pool did also allow them the ability for better players throughout the draft as well. But, is that enough to tell a bunch of your young guys to ease up? That’s a really risky proposition, especially for a young GM without a great resume and a manager going year-to-year (who just was reassigned, as it looks).
JDGoat
I can guarentee you they don’t get machado and Harper
Caseys Partner
How can you guarantee the Phillies don’t get Harper and Machado?
They have money for Kershaw too.
JDGoat
Cause they’re not going to use up half of their money before the luxury tax threshold on two players
Zach725
So do the Yankees and the dodgers.
Caseys Partner
So they should use one fourth of their money?
If the Phillies can’t use their money like that then their rebuild is a failure.
formerdraftpick
Back to the Pirates again.
Realtexan
The Rangers need to Re-sign Grilli. He does very good when he’s in Texas. Plus they need a dependable bullpen piece.
JD396
It’s irresponsible not to plan for retirement
wattyman69
Keep him in Texas he was great for the young guys!