Managerial Notes: Mets, Phillies, Klentak, Bochy, Guillen

David Wright and Jacob deGrom were two of several Mets players who criticized teammates for anonymously criticizing manager Terry Collins in a recent piece by Newsday’s Marc Carig. “It was cowardly, in my opinion,” Wright told Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News. “I have been very fortunate in my career. I haven’t had too many gripes, but when I did, I went and talked to Terry or whoever the manager is. His door has always been open and he’s always listened.” It seems a foregone conclusion that Collins won’t return to manage the Mets in 2018, and the manager himself didn’t want to comment on many of items in Carig’s piece, other than to take exception to the idea that his usage of Jeurys Familia contributed to the reliever’s surgery to address an arterial clot in his right shoulder.

Some more managerial notes from around baseball…