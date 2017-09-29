Managerial Notes: Mets, Phillies, Klentak, Bochy, Guillen

David Wright and Jacob deGrom were two of several Mets players who criticized teammates for anonymously criticizing manager Terry Collins in a recent piece by Newsday’s Marc Carig. “It was cowardly, in my opinion,” Wright told Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News. “I have been very fortunate in my career. I haven’t had too many gripes, but when I did, I went and talked to Terry or whoever the manager is. His door has always been open and he’s always listened.” It seems a foregone conclusion that Collins won’t return to manage the Mets in 2018, and the manager himself didn’t want to comment on many of items in Carig’s piece, other than to take exception to the idea that his usage of Jeurys Familia contributed to the reliever’s surgery to address an arterial clot in his right shoulder.
Some more managerial notes from around baseball…
- “In my mind, we have reached a turning point in this rebuild,” Phillies GM Matt Klentak told reporters (including PhillyVoice.com’s Ryan Lawrence) about why Pete Mackanin was moved to a front office position rather than manage the Phils next season. “We see our roster right now is littered with young players who look to have a very, very bright future. It’s time to look forward. That’s the message today: it’s time to look forward.” In Lawrence’s view, Klentak’s answers were somewhat indirect, especially since Mackanin was just given a contract extension in May. Both Lawrence and Bob Brookover of the Philadelphia Inquirer believe Klentak is now taking a larger role in the Phillies’ rebuild, given that several of the team’s top young talents were brought into the organization by previous (since fired) front office personnel. Brookover figures the new skipper will be younger and more analytically-minded, and he cites Dusty Wathan as “the smart choice” for the job since Wathan is so familiar with Philadelphia’s young players. Wathan has managed in the Phillies’ farm system for the last decade, including managing the Triple-A affiliate in 2017.
- Sources close to Giants manager Bruce Bochy believe he’ll certainly stay on until his contract is up after the 2019 season, CSNBayArea.com’s Alex Pavlovic writes. Despite the Giants’ dreadful season, there is no danger of Bochy being fired, and though the manager has undergone some health issues in recent years, Bochy is intent on righting the ship next year. “I want to leave the Giants organization better than when I came here and I want to get this team back on track. This is my passion,” Bochy said.
- Ozzie Guillen hasn’t received an interview request since being fired by Miami four years ago, but the former Marlins and White Sox manager is still hopeful of another chance at managing a big league team, he tells Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. Fenech believes Guillen would be an interesting candidate for the Tigers job as the club embarks on a rebuilding process, though it isn’t clear whether Guillen is one of the names under consideration for the job.
stymeedone
“Interesting” is an interesting way of saying Guillen is not in consideration at all. After the debacle he created in both Chicago and Miami over the way he conducted his business, no major league team is going to seriously look for that type of headache.
SFGiantsfan28
You might be right, but 4 years is a long time. Who knows, maybe Guillen learned something from what happened in Chicago and Miami.
joemoes
Say what you want he delivered a World Series in Chicago as manager.
ChiSoxCity
I love Ozzie, but I doubt we’ll ever see him manage a big league club again. I doubt he’ll embrace analytics, and his personality makes him a pain in the butt for most front offices.
DimitriInLA
Yes, he exhibited little to no impulse control. Not sure there’s a club that wants to take that on again.
radiohead801
The maturity issues for a guy his age and all the weird nepotism stuff rubbed people the wrong way.
William
Phillies already know who the New manager is going to be, they are just playing the PR Card, and fake interviews process.
dstuart
Giants would be idiotic to get rid of Bochy. Not his fault the team is garbage this year. Glad he’ll be around a few more years.
SundownDevil
Agree with Wright and DeGrom on how cowardly the anonymous player sources are. Hopefully they can find the leakers faster than the White House finds theirs; in both cases, hopefully they’re fired or find another team to play for. Kelly Shoppach was a snitch on the Red Sox in 2012, and it ended his career.
padam
I’m sure you never talked smack behind someone’s back…
SundownDevil
Even if I did, I wouldn’t expect to remain anonymous by the people that heard me talking smack, and I know it would get back to them eventually.
costergaard2
Your comments are spot on. The concept of team is vital to success. No team is perfect, but you have to pick your teammates up, both on the field and off, not pull them down…
DimitriInLA
I’m sure they already have a good idea of who leaked….
xscalabr
Ozzies a jackass
nentwigs
What is Bochy’s career record AGAINST San Diego?
slider32
This is what happens when teams don’t play up to their potential, managers get fired. Both teams went in the wrong direction this year and need an overhaul in the front office. Their is hope because you can look at the Twins who lost 100 games last year and made the playoffs this year.
JD396
The Giants had 3 fewer WS trophies when Bochy came to town. I don’t think he has to worry about leaving the Giants in better condition than when he took over.
slide
ozzie should demand the cardinals sign him. the team needs someone to light a fire on the dead wood.