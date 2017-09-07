Wilmer Flores Out For Remainder Of Season

The Mets announced on Thursday that infielder Wilmer Flores’ season is over due to a broken nose that he sustained this past weekend. As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo tweets, the team had hoped that Flores would be able to return at some point this week, but today’s reexamination of the injury apparently altered that trajectory.
Flores, who turned 26 last month, turned his second consecutive above-average campaign at the plate, although this also makes for a second straight injury-shortened season as well. In 362 plate appearances, Flores batted .271/.307/.488 (105 OPS+, 106 wRC+) with a career-high 18 homers.
Flores posted a 35.4 percent hard-hit rate that is easily a career-high — a mark that was buoyed by improving his hard contact against right-handed pitching by a considerable seven percentage points. A right-handed hitter, Flores was characteristically strong against lefties this year, but he also turned in a respectable .262/.306/.459 mark against same-handed pitching, which bodes well for his offensive output in future seasons.
This offseason will be the second trip through arbitration for Flores, who will be in line for a nice raise on this year’s modest $2.2MM salary. With four years and three days of Major League service time, Flores won’t reach the open market until the completion of the 2019 season, at which point he’ll be a relatively young free agent (heading into his age-28 season).
Comments
acarneglia
It never ends for the Mets does it?
sagbagels
Curse of cpmunk thanks AA
munlou
Nope
mlbtrashtalkers
Who is cpmunk
causality
Wilmer is a huge bright spot with the Mets and never gets any deserved credit.
SundownDevil
Because he cries way too much. Gotta man up at one point or another.
jleve618
Has he cried more than once? I could guess a second time, but is that really alot?
causality
No — but people love to exaggerate!
outinleftfield
Will the last Met left healthy please turn out the lights. The party has been over for a long time.
padam
To the MLBTraderumors crew… Which type of Mets articles were posted more this season – injury announcements or just regular team news without injuries?
Deke
How did he break his nose?
BobbyVwannabe
Hard pick
SundownDevil
Excess sniffles from all his crying sessions this year.
Gobbysteiner
Dude what’s your obsession with other guys crying? That’s pretty sus
nelsoncruz23
Sundown that was funny
pjmcnu
Real answer: fouled ball off own nose. #MetsLuck
resident
Trade Flores for a corner outfielder. Flores really is not a good infielder and I am tired of watching the pitchers have to throw extra pitches because easy outs are missed.
busta37
They already have corner outfielders. They need a legit center fielder.
SundownDevil
I’d like to see something with the Twins to get Byron Buxton.
Crybaby Flores and a good starting pitcher for Buxton and…..?
padam
Yeah…I don’t see the Twins doing that.
SundownDevil
Even if DeGrom was hypothetically involved?
nelsoncruz23
Byron buston
jorleeduf
Let me guess, Mets fans. This is also Chase Utley’s fault.
Cousin Ralph
There’s not a more delusional fan base than the Mets. Well, ok, the Cheating Sawx fan base gives em a good run for their money
thecrown24
Please englighten me in how Mets fans are delusional? You sound like a complete and utter moron.