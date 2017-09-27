NL Central Notes: Cardinals, Iglesias, Williams, Kirby

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they’ve promoted director of international operations Moises Rodriguez to the position of assistant general manager. Rodriguez has spent 10 years working in the Cardinals’ front office, and the team notes within its press release that he was “instrumental” in signing and developing prospects such as Carlos Martinez, Alex Reyes, Magneuris Sierra and the late Oscar Taveras. Born in Puerto Rico, Rodriguez explained in discussing his new title (video link via the Cardinals, on Twitter) that he grew up in New York City cheering for the Cardinals while largely surrounded by Mets fans. Newly promoted GM Michael Girsch says that Rodriguez has done “an amazing job” building out the team’s international department, adding that Rodriguez’s views at times differ from his own, which is “ideal” and “makes everyone better.” The Cardinals did not name a new director of international operations and expect to do so “early this offseason,” per their release.
More from the NL Central…
- While many (myself included) have assumed that Reds closer Raisel Iglesias will opt into arbitration this offseason, as is his contractual right under the terms of his seven-year $27MM contract, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer explains that the scenario isn’t as likely as it seems. Iglesias’ deal with the Reds allows him to opt into arbitration in any offseason in which he is eligible, meaning he’ll have the opportunity to opt into arbitration next winter even if he forgoes that opportunity this winter. Under the current terms of his deal, Iglesias is guaranteed $4.5MM in 2018, Buchanan notes. While he could potentially make a bit more than that as a first-time arb player on the heels of a strong season as a closer, he’d be forfeiting the remaining $10MM on his contract to do so. By waiting until next offseason, he’d sacrifice only minimal earning power and protect himself against an injury or unexpected decline in 2018.
- Right-hander Trevor Williams has somewhat quietly made a strong case for a spot in the Pirates’ 2018 rotation, writes MLB.com’s Adam Berry. The Bucs are banking on Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon and Ivan Nova to hold down the top three spots in the rotation, and Williams’ quality run over his past 24 outings has perhaps earned him the next spot in the starting five. In that time, he’s worked to a 3.65 ERA with 7.0 K/9, 2.9 BB/9 and a 49.9 percent ground-ball rate. He’s averaged 5 2/3 innings per start in that time, so the Pirates would probably prefer to see him work deeper into games with greater frequency, but Williams certainly looks like a viable rotation piece moving forward.
- Brewers left-handed pitching prospect Nathan Kirby, who hasn’t pitched in two years due to a pair of elbow surgeries, is back on the mound in the team’s instructional league, tweets Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The former University of Virginia ace was at one point a projected top five pick in the 2015 draft but slipped to the Brewers at No. 40 overall that year due to injury concerns. Tommy John surgery cost Kirby the 2016 season, and he had a second elbow procedure earlier this year. While it’s hardly the start to his pro career that Kirby had envisioned, he’s not yet 24 years of age, so there’s certainly time for him to get back on track.
Comments
Hiro
Trevor Williams was the PIT pitcher that fueled Rich Hill in that 9 no-hit inning game right?
mlb1225
Yea, it was a real pitcher’s duel that night. Hill was no-hitting us, but Williams matched zero-for-zero in the score column.
SundownDevil
Congrats to Rodriguez! Great sign for the game’s future to increase diversity in front offices. I still hope Kim Ng is given a chance someday.
NickinAtl
I think talent should be rewarded more so than skin color or gender
JDGoat
I think everyone does. But if Kim Ng is a top candidate for a team because of baseball reasons, of course she should be the one hired.
timtim007
That was MLK’S dream, to have people judged by their character, not their skin color.
deadmanonleave
One day we won’t even notice when people get a chance regardless of race, gender or sexuality. We’re not there yet, but I hope we continue that journey. Sport, business and the world will be better for it.
Big Poison
Trevor Williams has been the best starting pitcher on the Pirates this year. The best. Not the 4th best. The best.
geejohnny
Agree. All the others had their moments but Williams was the most consistent. Most inconsistent? “Bombs away” Cole.
wkkortas
I’m not sure I would agree with that, but he’s done more than make a case for being in the rotation in 2018–that should be set in stone.
mlb1225
I don’t think he’s been their best, but he has been good.
Joe W.
Trevor Willams also has a fairly low QS% and that really hasn’t gotten much better as the season progressed. some of that is situational i get that.. his spot in the order coming up with men on base while behind in the score and at 80+ pitches or what have you… but still 45% would put him near the bottom of the pack in the MLB. Still though what matters in the W and the team won 6 out of 13 games he started since the break with a 3.35ERA in that time… that is nothing to shake a stick at. going into spring he is a front runner for the rotation for sure but also with a prospect like Kingham being out of options and also Kuhls generally improved play it is far from solid.
FromTheCheapSeats
Interesting note about Iglesias.
econ101
Regarding Trevor Williams only averaging 5 2/3 innings per start… There have been MANY times that he’s been pitching well, has had a good pitch count, and he’s been taken out. Whether part of the game plan for Trevor (being a rookie or what-have-you), confidence or overconfidence in the bullpen, or shear bad decision-making on Hurdle’s part, Trevor could DEFINITELY pitch longer into games. Just throwing that out there. He’s not always being taken out after 5 or 6 out of necessity.