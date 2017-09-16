Rosenthal’s Latest: Royals, Otani, Nationals, Dodgers

Here’s the latest from Ken Rosenthal, via a video from FOX Sports.
- The Royals’ best course with potential free agents Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer might be to extend qualifying offers to all of them, Rosenthal opines. That would at least give them a windfall of draft picks if all three players were to sign big contracts elsewhere. The Royals seem to be running out of time to contend, and the extra draft picks would give them a head start on reloading.
- There has been some chatter about the possibility that teams could circumvent posting rules to lure Shohei Otani by promising to sign him to a small deal now and a big extension in the future. Rosenthal, though, notes that the league would not allow such an arrangement. Of course, as FanGraphs’ Dave Cameron pointed out, the signing team would have plausible deniability if it waited to officially strike the second deal until after Otani had played in the Majors for a year, since teams frequently try to sign top young talents to extensions. Such a deal would have to fit in with established precedents, however.
- The Nationals’ recent promotion of top prospect Victor Robles underscores just how many outfield options the team will have even if Bryce Harper departs via free agency following the 2018 season, Rosenthal says. In addition to Robles, they have Michael Taylor, Adam Eaton and Brian Goodwin, all of whom are under team control for the next several seasons, plus another top young prospect in Juan Soto.
- The Dodgers’ outstanding depth could allow them to use lefty starter Alex Wood and righty Kenta Maeda as multi-inning relievers in the playoffs, Rosenthal notes. That means the Dodgers would be able to use quick hooks on any starter having a bad outing.
Comments
nmendoza44
Brian Goodwin you mean, kind sir.
partyatnapolis
why the royals didn’t trade at least one of those guys for prospects is beyond me. there was a while mid season i thought they’d hang around the WC maybe even the central, but with so many mediocre teams in the AL fray, trade your FAs and see what you can get.
angelsfan4life412
They should of been full sellers at the deadline, but can’t blame them because they had a wildcard spot. Now they are not gonna get anything for them at all, No way they resign Moustakus or Hosmer since they are boras clients.
aff10
Disagree entirely. They were 55-49 on July 31, with a 55% chance to make the postseason according to Fangraphs, and there aren’t too many better recent examples of the unpredictability of MLB playoffs than the 2014-2015 Royals.
In all likelihood, they were destined for a long rebuild after this year regardless, so unless they were completely out of it (which they clearly were not), there was basically no upside to selling. If they’re going to be terrible from 2018-2021 or so regardless, no reason to not take one more shot this year.
Coast1
I agree, What did they give up? Hosmer and Moustakas probably would’ve brought was what Duda, Alonso, and Frazier did. That wasn’t much. They had/have one more shot. It makes sense to take it.
Brixton
Woods been their 2nd best SP, why move him to the pen? Who would start with Kershaw and Darvish?
dodgerfan711
Rich Hill. But Wood will probably start game 4 unless he gets fatigued again
Brixton
ah, forgot about HIll. Fair enough
frankiegxiii
I was thinking the same thing. I myself would start Wood before Hill in 4 man rotation. The reason I feel that way is because I am not sure which Hill will be pitching that day. Will it be the 9 innings of no hit pitching Hill, or the 5 runs in the first inning Hill? Wood has had a few bad outings recently, but I still think he is more consistent than Hill at the moment and deserves the 3rd start. I really feel he deserves the second start but don’t think that’ll happen with him being a lefty and all.
dodgerfan711
At the moment Hill is way more reliable than wood. Hill could potentially get the ball in game 2 at the moment
angelsfan4life412
I don’t have the dodgers going far in the post season, I can see the dbacks taking them out in the first round honestly.
JDGoat
The dbacks are a scary team. But the reality is that any team could get hot and win. If you put a losing team in the playoffs, they’d only need to play one hot month of baseball to win the World Series. That’s why the best team rarely wins.
majorflaw
“That’s why the best team rarely wins.”
That’s a bit much, Mr. Goat. While every additional round of playoffs decreases the odds that the best team will win it is still not a rare occurrence. Doesn’t happen as often as might be expected but not scarce.
outinleftfield
Can you name all the teams with the best record for the season that have won the WS in this century?
It will surprise you how few have done it.
dodgerfan711
If the Dodgers beat Robbie Ray in game 1 its over. They are going to make him work and thats when ray gets ineffective
Coast1
Otani’s situation is fascinating. There are no loopholes to pay him more. Some teams traded for additional international dollars but they certainly spent some money on international free agents during the season. I’d guess no team has more than $5 million left. If he’s willing to come now and give up so much money I doubt he’s going to choose one team over another because they can offer more. If he’s willing to give up $100 million by coming early, he’s willing to give up $3 million in choosing his team.
We don’t know if money will come into play or if he wants to play in a big market or for a contender. All we know is that he wants to hit. Since he hasn’t played the field in a few years that means spending a few days a week as a DH. That’d seemingly exclude NL teams.
outinleftfield
LOTS of loopholes. After he is added to the 40 man roster he can immediately be extended. There is no rule against it and any rule they try to make would be struck down in a court. Jon Singleton signed a 7 year, $30 million extension before he played a single game in the majors. The precedent is there.
Several teams have upwards of $8 million to spend because they have received IFA pool money in trades.
Otani has said he is not excluding NL teams. In fact, one of the teams that nearly everyone is saying is in the hunt is an NL team.
rmwrmwrmw
As I said, cerealfaminedreamer, there are roadblocks for Otani to come to where he ” should” be
thegreatcerealfamine
So you admit he should be a Yankee. Don’t worry hockey season starts soon.