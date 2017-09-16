Three Needs: Detroit Tigers

Next up in our Three Needs series: the Detroit Tigers.
1. Trade Ian Kinsler.
This is about as obvious as these sorts of decisions get. Kinsler is already 35. He’s going to cost either $11MM or $12MM, depending upon whether he wins the A.L. Gold Glove for second base. (More on that here.) And it’s perfectly plausible that he could, since he continues to draw top-notch reviews for his glovework. Though Kinsler has dipped at the plate this year — he’s at career lows in batting average (.234) and slugging (.397) and is fighting to stay ahead of his prior low in OBP (currently .309) — he has a lengthy record of above-average hitting. And he also carries only a .243 batting average on balls in play this year despite making more hard contact (37.2%) than he ever has before, indicating some positive regression could be on the way. Even in a down year, Kinsler will put up at around 2 WAR; last year, he topped five (and, by measure of the DRS-based rWAR measure, did the same for the three prior seasons as well).
Bottom line: teams are going to see appeal in adding such a high-quality veteran at a palatable price on a one-year deal. Detroit has no real business employing Kinsler at this point. While his partial no-trade clause could factor in, Kinsler will surely see the merit in finding a new home with a contender. Demand at second base may not be immense, but there should be enough to support a decent return. The Tigers should be, and likely are, laying groundwork now to begin an auction process for the veteran.
2. Listen on Michael Fulmer, but hold out for a huge return.
You’ve heard the phrase “controllable, top-of-the-rotation starter” — or some variation of it — discussed quite a bit in recent months and years. Everybody wants ’em, but there aren’t enough to go around. And as that class of pitcher goes, Fulmer is near the top.
Fulmer is still just 24 and won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2016. He won’t reach arbitration until 2019 (as a Super Two) and won’t hit free agency until 2023. His overall ERA has sagged this year on the whole, but he carried an exact match to last year’s effort (3.06) following his start on July 15th. Fulmer faded as a nerve issue became problematic. While that did ultimately require surgery, it’s not expected to limit him next year — and, as an added bonus, his elbow ligaments just received a visual inspection and clean bill of health from the world’s most famous baseball surgeon (Dr. James Andrews). Though he doesn’t rack up all that many strikeouts, most agree it’s not a concern, as Fulmer dominates with a four-pitch power arsenal that may allow him to continue to suppress batting averages on balls in play.
We’ve already heard of some teams approaching the Tigers with interest, and that’ll surely continue. The market has produced huge returns for pitchers such as Chris Sale and Jose Quintana; while Fulmer doesn’t have the former’s excellence or the latter’s track record, he’s much younger and cheaper. Clearly, even with the surgery, he’s one of the game’s best trade chips.
Under the circumstances, the Tigers ought to listen in earnest to offers on Fulmer. But the club would be foolish to pre-commit to dealing him for less than a true haul of young talent. There’s always risk in hanging onto a pitcher that has immediate and long-term value. But that’s just what the team should be willing to do if suitors don’t come calling with packages featuring multiple players that project to be quality big leaguers.
3. Don’t be afraid to lose.
Of course, Detroit shouldn’t hold onto Fulmer or others out of any inclination to keep winning games. The pain will come, and already has; the danger now is in not embracing it fully. Nabbing a few more W’s in 2018 is likely only to cost draft position and extend the timeline of a successful rebuild. There’s nothing the Tigers can do but play Miguel Cabrera, Jordan Zimmermann, and Victor Martinez (if he’s able to return). Other than those high-priced veterans, who’ll need to reestablish some value to be traded, the efforts should be directed toward developing players, finding hidden gems, and generating trade chips.
That’s not to say that the Tigers can’t give some money to veterans. But they ought to be the sort whose control rights come with some real upside — younger free agents who haven’t yet harnessed their talents or still-useful veterans that slipped through the cracks. While the team had its reasons this year for giving significant time this year to over-30 role players such as Andrew Romine (114 games) and Alex Presley (207 plate appearances despite lengthy DL stints), doing so next year may not be wise.
Instead, the Tigers ought to be willing to part with useful relievers such as Shane Greene and Alex Wilson if there’s something worthwhile to be brought back. They should keep running out Mikie Mahtook unless and until he proves he can’t sustain solid production. And they ought to find out what they have not only in Dixon Machado, but also in reserve catcher John Hicks (who has hit quite well) and newly acquired prospect Jeimer Candelario.
If some buy-low opportunities arise in free agency, that’s always worth considering, but the Tigers already maintain a hefty payroll. And the bet here is that a wide variety of other teams will provide competition (and thus raise salaries) for the sort of short-term assets that might be of interest. Instead, perhaps, working the waiver wire and minor-league free agency will be more fruitful avenues for Detroit. The club should be open to taking chances there and perhaps also pursuing a few Rule 5 players.
It seems likely there will be fewer teams than usual in 2018 that truly don’t care about winning. The Tigers may join the White Sox as the only teams that are really just focused on aggregating young talent (though that could change in the coming weeks and there are a few other organizations that won’t be looking to spend much to improve in the near-term). That’s actually a good thing for Detroit, because the club has a clean path to a top draft pick and can operate without worry of results while other, slightly more advanced rebuilders begin to feel demand for results. The front office already made the hardest call in trading Justin Verlander. There’s no reason to look back now.
Comments
tigerdoc616
Trading Kinsler is not a need. If they can get decent return for him, fine. That may not come until he has a good 2018, then moving him at the deadline. But he provides veteran leadership for a young team, and that has value in and of itself.
Also would not be too quick to trade Fulmer. He just underwent ulnar transposition surgery, so he will not be someone garnering that huge return until he is healthy and comes back strong. He could anchor a young and stellar rotation down the line if they extend him, and he is one of the few current players who could be a veteran in their prime when the Tigers are ready to contend again. If that huge return does come, would not be afraid to pull the trigger, but that return is not happening anytime soon..
Tigers ARE going to lose the next few seasons, afraid or not, and they do not appear to be afraid. But they also have to field a team fans will pay to see. They won’t sign anyone expensive, but they should be looking for short term veterans that will make the team competive.
dugdog83
Would you be upset if Tigers paid for JD this offseason?
kehoet83
It wouldn’t make any sense to add a veteran guy to a long term deal. He’s already 30 years of age as well. By the time the Tigers are in contention again he will most likely be slowing down.
Patrick OKennedy
I love JD, and I still don’t like the trade. They basically got nothing for him. But he’s not the kind of player that the Tigers want to acquire, and not just because of his age or his price tag. The Tigers have a huge outfield and want players who can drive the gaps, run the bases, and go get the ball. They don’t have the prospects in the system now to fill the lineup, either in the near term or down the road.
darkstar61
“I love JD, and I still don’t like the trade. They basically got nothing for him.”
Would have gotten less for him after the season was over.
The trade meant they put 5 million in the bank and added 3 young upside guys to the system – specifically Arz’s 4th and 15th ranked prospects, plus a first full-year projectable player. That’s a huge haul in this years market
Patrick OKennedy
They got nothing of value. Dawel Lugo? Didn’t even crack the top 10 in the Tigers’ weak organization.
darkstar61
And yet they still would have spent 5 million more to get even less had they not made it – hence the team making the trade.
kehoet83
I still think they will and should field offers on Kinsler during the offseason. They can always wait until next seasons trade deadline.
dugdog83
I was hoping while the Brewers were leading the NL Central that they would make an offer that Tigers would have jumped at before the Cubs took over.
A gold glove second basemen that hits for average (usually, maybe a change of scenery would improve his batting) should have been a hotter commodity at the deadline.
I can’t believe a contender or an outside chance team didn’t go after Ian.
kehoet83
I believe a team did put a claim on Ian. But no deal was made because I would have to believe that team was not serious about acquiring him. They claimed him to strictly block another team.
Patrick OKennedy
Ian can block trades to 10 teams. The Dodgers and the Brewers are two of them. The others are unknown. He made it known that he’d want a contract extension to waive his NTC.
Patrick OKennedy
I agree. It is entirely possible, if not likely, that Kinsler will improve his production at the plate in 2017, and his value shouldn’t be any less in July than it is this winter. He might even bump himself into compensation territory with a good season. His defense is as good as any 2B in the league.
If they’re going to trade Kinsler, then the same has to be considered for Jose Iglesias, who has just one season of arbitration left. The need for shortstops is a bit stronger around MLB than it is for 2B’s. Age doesn’t really matter to the Tigers if both players have just a year left.
When you say “strong haul” for Fulmer, I’d be looking at a Chris Sale type of haul of prospects. Otherwise, keep him. Four years of Fulmer at lower cost is worth at least as much as two years of Sale.
The article advocates trading just about any player with any value who can be traded, and then says “but don’t play Romine or Presley”. Hey, someone’s gotta play.
Building a contender is not just about cutting payroll, acquiring prospects, and then waiting for the kids to grow up. The Tigers lost 119 games in 2003 and were in the World Series in 2006. They had just a few draft picks, lots of trades, and a few key free agents. They started signing those free agents with Pudge before the 2004 season. They have a better nucleus in the lineup now than they had then, and they already have a much stronger base in the farm system. Time to start acquiring players who will be part of the next contender, not just prospects
darkstar61
“then says “but don’t play Romine or Presley”. Hey, someone’s gotta play”
Offering them Arbitration is going to cost money that can otherwise be wiser spent on players who might actually have a future with the club or become trade assets. Should be guys in the system that can stopgap, and if not there will be on the MILB free agent market.
The article doesn’t say don’t keep them, instead saying it might not be wise to do so. I assume that is what it is referring to
Patrick OKennedy
Arbitration for those two guys is a pittance. If those salaries are really an issue, then the team is not serious about winning. If they’re going to deal any player of value, those are exactly the type of players who are going to fill in until they acquire players to fill the positions, because they don’t have them anywhere in the system now.
Machado may take Romine’s primary utility role, and Gerber may be getting close, but they’ll need these kinds of gap fillers for a couple of years.
darkstar61
“then the team is not serious about winning.”
No, they’re very clearly not “serious about winning” right now, and instead are openly rebuilding. That’s how rebuilding works
Phillies7459
He’s going to end up a dodger In my mind. I don’t see a scenario where they pick up forsythe after the season he has had, and they have to move on from Utley, they may be reluctant to part with more prospects but I doubt kinsler demands a top 10 prospect personally. Maybe Peters and another for Kinsler? Don’t know much about their farm outside of the bigger names.
If anyone else makes a play for him maybe the mets or Arizona? Possibly the angels but the farm is so thin idk what they have to offer Detroit after the upton deal.
Thoughts ?
LADreamin
Kinsler’s OBP won’t impress the Dodger’s FO into parting with any kind of prospect package or paying $11M when they’re trying to get under the salary cap. I think our 2018 starting 2B is Chris Taylor. We have a glut of outfielders next year with Puig, Toles, Verdugo, Joc and more coming back. Also all of which are cost controlled for the most part.
Phillies7459
I forgot all about Taylor, hopefully this season isn’t a flash in the pan and he can sustain.
RollTribe
How are you gonna trade Fulmer when he’s on the shelf with his second major arm surgery? Also in this article you forgot to mention get rid of Brad Ausmus.. he should have been canned 2 years ago. Brucey from the longest year is a better coach than him.
Caseys Partner
Right on Fulmer. He’ll be a good chip next deadline if he makes it back.
lucero5000
He isn’t having a major arm surgery though. He is having same one degrom had last offseason. And he pitched well this year. Same will go for fulmer. Which is why in the article he says the surgery shouldn’t keep teams from making good offers for them.
lucero5000
Good offers for him, fulmer. I mean.
Caseys Partner
Why is Fulmer with the Tigers? The Tigers would not accept Zack Wheeler for Cespedes.
If Chris Sale had the same operation with the same medical report last winter than Yoan Moncada would still be with the Red Sox.
There is always some team willing to take on pitching risk for a lower acquisition cost. If the Tigers want full price rather than half off they’ll wait.
southi
In an out of the box type thought, does Kinsler have the arm to play third? Of course if he is willing to play there is another thing altogether. He seems like a player who could pull it off and be an asset to a team that is seeking a one year fill in.
The Braves have Austin Riley, who hit over .300 in AA after a midseason promotion with power who theoretically could be promoted sometime next season, or in 2019. Someone like Kinsler (or another vet on a one year remaining deal) could tie them over. The Braves could of course go with some combination of Johan Camargo and Rio Ruiz.
I know that Kinsler is a fantastic defensive secondbaseman, but Ozzie Albies is the future at second for the Braves. The Braves would then fill an infield of Kinsler at third, Swanson at SS, Albies at 2b and Freeman at 1st.
The Braves also have enough prospects that they could certainly match up with Detroit without giving up their best prospects. I know it is a long shot but with Coppy anything is possible.
darkstar61
Why would the Braves do that? They’d be giving up prospects and adding a sizable salary to play an old guy out of position for 1 season …during their rebuild
That said, based off other questionable moves they’ve made, I could see the Atl FO doing it
southi
I didn’t say that the Braves should send any of their best prospects, in fact I said just the opposite. The Braves have a ton of guys that may need Rule V draft protection and could deal some of them and perhaps someone who is further away in rookie ball or low A.
The point is that Detroit will take the offer they feel is best. Who knows if Atlanta offers that, or if they offer one at all. I don’t see the braves spending money on a big time free agent like Moustakas so I personally think they will seek a short term fix. Who that is, I have no idea, but I think Kinsler could fill that role possibly.
Out of the box and not likely solution, but more crazy things have happened.
GarryHarris
Reduce payroll:
Trading Ian Kinsler is not the Tigers number 1 need. The Tigers will opt out of Kinsler.’s contract and cut payroll. Also, they will see the contracts of Anibal Sanchez, Jose Iglesias, Mike Pelfrey, Francisco Rodriguez, Mark Lowe and Andrew Romine drop off the books. too,
Trade Veterans:
The Tigers will 1) shop 3B/RF Nicholas Castellanos., 2) RP Shane Greene, 3) RP Alex Wilson for younger talent with a higher ceiling.
Development:
The Tigers need to hire a Manager and staff who can develop talent from within.
Showcase:
The Tigers will showcase Jordan Zimmerman and Miguel Cabrera in hope they rebound and become desirable by next mid season..
Patrick OKennedy
The Tigers will not opt out of Kinsler’s contract. For one thing, it will almost surely vest with 600 plate appearances. Secondly, opting out would be insane. He is a great bargain at his salary, made even greater by the $ 5 million buyout. There is also some tax rebate that they get only if they pick up his option- or if the option vests, even if they trade him.
Iglesias and Romine have a year of arbitration remaining. Maybe Romine is traded or non tendered, but they’re not just letting Iglesias go.
I agree that they will shop players and they should put together a better management staff.
The Tigers have already cut $ 93 million from their opening day payroll, or over $ 100 million in average annual value. They don’t need to cut more. Sanchez, Lowe, K Rod, JD Martinez, Pelfrey, J Wilson, and Avila come off the books.