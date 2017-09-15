Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Faria, Nelson, Paxton

By | at

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM (9/15)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

  • SEATTLE MARINERS | Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: SP James Paxton
      • Paxton started on Friday and allowed 3 ER, 4 H and 2 BB in 1.1 innings. 
  • TORONTO BLUE JAYS Depth Chart
    • Back in action: RP Roberto Osuna returned to the team after going to Mexico on Monday for the birth of his child.

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

NOTABLE REHAB ASSIGNMENTS

*Rehab start date listed in parentheses.

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top