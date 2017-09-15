MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Faria, Nelson, Paxton

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM (9/15)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
- ATLANTA BRAVES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: RP Jason Motte
- Injuries: SP Mike Foltynewicz (finger laceration) will miss his next start, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. He was scheduled to pitch on Wednesday September 20th.
- Max Fried or Lucas Sims are expected to fill in.
- CHICAGO CUBS | Depth Chart
- Injuries: RP Hector Rondon (bone chips in elbow) will be sidelined for at least one week, according to Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com.
- MILWAUKEE BREWERS | Depth Chart
- Placed on 10-Day DL: SP Jimmy Nelson (shoulder surgery)
- Promotions: RP/SP Aaron Wilkerson (contract purchased)
- Designated for assignment: INF Yadiel Rivera (story)
- PITTSBURGH PIRATES | Depth Chart | 40-Man Roster Tracker
- Outrighted: SP Drew Hutchison (story)
- SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS | Depth Chart
- Injuries: OF Gorkys Hernandez (sprained wrist) could miss the remainder of the season, according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle.
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
- CHICAGO WHITE SOX | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: OF Willy Garcia
- DETROIT TIGERS | Depth Chart
- Reinstated from Paternity Leave List: INF Dixon Machado
- SEATTLE MARINERS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: SP James Paxton
- Paxton started on Friday and allowed 3 ER, 4 H and 2 BB in 1.1 innings.
- TAMPA BAY RAYS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: SP/RP Jacob Faria
- Faria will work out of the bullpen.
- TEXAS RANGERS | Depth Chart
- Injuries: 1B Mike Napoli (stress reaction in fibia) is likely to be relegated to the bench for the remainder of the season, according to TR Sullivan of MLB.com.
- Joey Gallo played 1B on Friday with Will Middlebrooks taking Gallo’s spot at 3B.
- TORONTO BLUE JAYS | Depth Chart
- Back in action: RP Roberto Osuna returned to the team after going to Mexico on Monday for the birth of his child.
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- CHC: SS Addison Russell is expected to be activated from DL soon after a workout on Saturday, according to Jesse Rogers or ESPN Chicago. | Cubs Depth Chart
- CLE: 2B/CF Jason Kipnis will be activated from DL as early as Sunday September 17th, according to Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He is expected to be the starting center fielder. | Indians Depth Chart
- KCR: RP Joakim Soria will be activated from DL on Saturday September 16th, according to Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star; SP Danny Duffy will likely be activated from DL on Sunday September 17th, according to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. | Royals Depth Chart
—
NOTABLE REHAB ASSIGNMENTS
- SP Scott Kazmir, LAD (9/4)
- SP Noah Syndergaard, NYM (9/2)
- SP Nathan Eovaldi, TB (9/10)
*Rehab start date listed in parentheses.
