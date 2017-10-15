The Red Sox Managerial Search

After back-to-back early postseason exits in the ALDS, the Red Sox decided to part ways with manager John Farrell. There was already speculation before the dismissal that Farrell was on the hot seat, and the rumor mill has only picked up speed now that Boston’s search has officially begun. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will now have his first opportunity to personally hire a manager since joining the Red Sox in the summer of 2015.
As we’ve done with the Tigers, Mets, and Phillies, we’ll begin to house all of the managerial chatter for the Red Sox in one place and update accordingly as candidates either further their case or are removed from consideration. Here’s where Boston’s search stands, at present:
Will Interview/Have Interviewed
- Ausmus has interviewed for the position, as Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reported on Twitter and we covered further in another post.
- Astros bench coach Alex Cora is expected to interview with the Sox on Sunday, Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe reports. He’s Boston’s top candidate for the job, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (on Twitter). Cora is also expected to interview for the Tigers and Mets openings. Though Cora is still in the midst of his first coaching stint on a big league staff, the 41-year-old has long been considered a promising managerial candidate, previously receiving interviews for openings with the Diamondbacks, Marlins, Nationals and Padres in recent years. Cora enjoyed a 14-year career in the big leagues (including a stint with the Red Sox from 2005-08) before moving on to work as an analyst for ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and as a general manager in the Puerto Rican Baseball League.
- The Red Sox have requested the Diamondbacks’ permission to interview bench coach Ron Gardenhire, Rosenthal tweets. The former Twins manager is one of the “final three” candidates for the job, according to Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press (via Twitter)
Preliminary Candidates (Interview Status Unknown)
- Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, Giants hitting coach Hensley Meulens have all been mentioned as likely or speculative candidates by several reporters (including Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, NBCSports.com’s Evan Drellich and the Boston Herald’s Chad Jennings). Ausmus may be a particular name to watch, as Dombrowski hired him as Detroit’s manager after the 2013 season and (according to Peter Gammons) Ausmus delivered a very strong performance when interviewing for Boston’s last managerial opening in the 2012-13 offseason.
Not in the Mix/No Longer in Consideration
- Current members of the Red Sox coaching staff have been told that they are free to look for jobs outside the organization. When asked if an internal candidate could be hired, Dombrowski said “most likely not, but I’m not going to say for sure not.” This would more or less seem to rule out names like bench coach Gary DiSarcina, hitting coach Chili Davis or third base coach Brian Butterfield, who have all been linked to previous managerial openings in the past.
- Dombrowski also expressed a preference for candidates with past managerial or coaching experience on a Major League staff, so longtime Red Sox catcher and current Dombrowski special assistant Jason Varitek doesn’t seem to be in the running.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
Bobby V MGR
Eck pitching coach
Panda hitting coach
stug14
David Ortiz can be 3rd base coach. He had a great steal once that I’m sure he can tell the young’uns about.
ScottCarriere
Go ‘Stros
Retired NFL Player
Jim Leyland
LeylandsLung
Not Interested.
kyleschwarbersmom
Cough….go take that cigarette outside.
rememberthecoop
I don’t know if you are being serious, but Leyland is too old, plus not interested in managing any more.
gomerhodge71
Butterfield is a better candidate than Geren or Meulens.
wiggysf
PLEASE hire bam bam. Probably will be fine as manager but not doing so well with Giants hitters. Should have been replaced a long time ago.
RenoChris
Wotus should get first look. Muelens name is purely to satisfy the need to interview a minority, though he is more than capable.
WFG1
Manager=Cora
Third base = Merloni
bubba 66
You win – you get fired. The ghost of Steinbrenner now haunts you.
dorfmac
The Les Miles approach hasn’t led to results at LSU, either.
Death
Ghosts are spirits that don’t make into heaven. Steinbrenner was a 2 time convicted felon, they Def dont make it into heaven, so you might be onto something…..
KYRedSox17
Lol thanks for the Ghost insight Death.
Death
I am Death…..
JKB
Oh so you somehow know who gets in and who does not?
frankthetank1985
I honestly didn’t know that about George. What did he do?
em650r
Wade Boggs
bheath33
Ausmus didnt like the detroit media… Boston will make him go to the Looney bin.
Gabe Kapler should get a look
lesterdnightfly
True. Gabe was awesome in “Welcome Back Kotter”.
agentx
Alex Cora and Jays bench coach DeMarlo Hale would be the first and possibly only candidates that I’d interview if I was Dombrowski.
shawnybig
Gabe Kapler in the mix !! What about Rich Gedman and Gary Allenson seems like off all my former catchers get interviews. Carlton Fisk can we come our special Organizational substance abuse counselor or Dennis Eckersley. Although I say the Goodman Ellenson Clement tongue-in-cheek I am semi serious about a substance abuse counselor with some pull on staff. Every team in professional sports has a few players that are greatly affected by substance-abuse if each team had a substance abuse counselor on staff there was good at their job and had a 20 % success rate which is more than double the averageThe position will pay for itself and the impact on the team would be significant it’s just an outside the box thought
Ichiros
Please take Scott Servais from the M’s! This guy surely knows how to manage a team, plus he’s so good at winning close games.