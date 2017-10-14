AL West Links: Angels, Davis, Keuchel

It was on this day in 1929 that the Athletics (then based out of Philadelphia) won the World Series after a walkoff comeback in Game Five against the Cubs. Down 2-0 doing into the bottom of the ninth, the A’s tied it on Mule Haas’ two-run homer, and then Bing Miller later delivered an RBI double for the game- and Series-winning run. This comeback came just two days after the A’s scored 10 runs in the bottom of the seventh in Game Four, erasing an 8-0 Cubs lead.
Here’s the latest from around the AL West…
- The Angels aren’t likely to pursue any high-priced pitching upgrades this winter, MLB.com’s Maria Guardado writes as part of a reader mailbag. Assuming their rotation is finally healthy after a pair of injury-plagued years, Guardado projects Garrett Richards, Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs, Matt Shoemaker and Nick Tropeano as the Halos’ starting five, with Parker Bridwell as the top depth option. The club could add some further arms on minor league deals or trades, and I’d argue that one more solid innings-eater is required given the number of health question marks on the Angels’ staff.
- During an appearance on MLB.com’s Newsmakers podcast, Khris Davis tells Bill Ladson (audio link) that he enjoys playing in Oakland but doesn’t necessarily anticipate remaining over the long term, given the Athletics’ penchant for trading established players for prospects. “I see myself year by year. I don’t know what the longest streak for a player to be in Oakland is, but I know that it’s a business, and one day I’ll have to leave,“ Davis said. The team at least explored the possibility of an extension with Davis and Marcus Semien last year, and Billy Beane recently discussed how the A’s are looking to lock up some core pieces, so one would assume that the club will re-open talks with Davis at some point this winter. Davis has done nothing but mash since joining the A’s two years ago, delivering a pair of 40+ homer seasons and improving his walk rate last season, en route to a .247/.336/.528 slash line over 652 PA. That big year has put Davis in line for a projected $11.1MM salary in 2018 via arbitration, so an extension would also give the A’s some cost certainty over Davis as his price tag will rise again during his final arb-eligible offseason in 2018-19.
- Dallas Keuchel hopes to remain with the Astros over the long term, and the ace southpaw tells NBCSports.com’s Evan Drellich that “winning is going to be the biggest factor” in deciding his future, whether that involves signing an extension with Houston or leaving in free agency after the 2018 season. The Astros certainly seem well-positioned to be long-term contenders, though they’ll face some interesting decisions about keeping their core together over the coming years, with Keuchel being the first of their cornerstone players to reach the open market.
Comments
Steven St Croix
Not that I agree, but I think they let Keuchel walk and focus on Altuve, Correa, and Bregman. I think there is a decent chance they let Springer walk, as well.. I can see them letting DK walk and trading for someone to replace him, like Chris Archer.
Astros_fan_84
I think the Astros should consider all the players and offer them fair deals. If those players want to win, they’ll stay. If they want max dollars, they can test free agency.
The worst thing the Astros can do is add a toxic contract.
cygnus2112
I for one would like the Cards to purge the excess OF depth by making a play for Davis & send Piscotty (partially so he can be close to his ailing mom) and others out west!
But I’m sure I’m in minority…
gainer34
Piscotty will be traded to a team in California this offseason. Either the A’s or Giants. Has to be closer to his mom
cygnus2112
Agreed… As someone who recently went through the loss of a parent who wasn’t particularly old, there’s nothing worse and at least if he was back in the Bay Area, he could be with her as much as possible so as maybe he can regain some sense of confidence with familiar surroundings!
I totally dig the guy and still think his future is bright but he needs some piece of mind being closer to home as do the Cards need stability going forward!
Sometimes life throws you curve balls and one needs to adjust accordingly…
agentx
Brutal pair of losses for a very good 1929 Cubs team (with Hack Wilson, no less). Their fans must have been thinking “Cubs lose it in a heartbreaker… can’t believe it’s been over 20 years since our last championship!!”
arc89
problem with Krush Davis is not much defense. He has the weakest arm in the outfield in MLB. So how much is a DH worth? Semien was offered a extension and didn’t take it last year with mateo as their future SS I just don’t see him getting a big contract. The A’s need to extend Chapman and maybe a few starters in Manaea and Graveman..
cygnus2112
As someone who watched Matt Holiday in recent times, and Lonnie “skates” Smith in yesteryear as a youth, I’ll take my chances with slashlines like that!
But I do see where you’re coming from…
AngelsintheTroutfield
I’d like the Halos to pursue a reunion with Chatwood. He’ll be coveted but I see him as a valuable mid-rotation type of arm.
Also wouldn’t be shocked if one of the young SPs (Skaggs/Heaney) is traded for an INF
jbigz12
Bridwell has gotten better results than anyone in the Halos rotation not named Richards this season. I don’t think it’s sustainable but it’d be kind of hard for him to not crack the top 5 barring a terrible spring.
yoyo137
Who are they kidding Bridwell is the ace lol
TonyRockyhara
Richards is for sure still the Ace, but Bridwell should be slotted right behind him.
cmancoley
My rotation..
1. Richards
2. Shoemaker
3. Heaney
4. Skaggs
5. Bridwell
Tropeano depth
angelsfan4life412
Honestly the angels could sign another pitcher , not an ace like darvish but maybe a second tier guy like lance lynn, somebody with a post season pedigree.