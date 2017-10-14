Rays Notes: Morrison, Ballpark, Coaches, McKay

It seems like “a longshot” that Logan Morrison will return to the Rays next year, MLB.com’s Bill Chastain opines as part of a reader mailbag piece. Morrison posted middling numbers in 2016 and underwent wrist surgery in September of that year, which cooled his free agent market to the point that the Rays were able to re-sign him to a one-year, $2.5MM deal. That proved to be a nice bargain for Tampa Bay, as Morrison hit .246/.353/.516 with 38 homers over 601 plate appearances. The Rays seem committed to giving rookie Jake Bauers a shot at first base next year but are looking for a veteran depth option, and they’d certainly be open to a reunion with Morrison if he again faced a thin market. However, Morrison’s career year has likely earned him a steadier full-time gig and priced him out of Tampa’s plans. Here’s some more on the Rays…
- Hillsborough Country officials have run into difficulty trying to secure downtown land for the Rays’ new ballpark, forcing the search for a new site to expand to Tampa’s West Shore area, Steve Contorto of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While the West Shore area has some positives as a potential ballpark site, “broadening the hunt at this point — 22 months after St. Petersburg allowed the Rays to search for a new home away from Tropicana Field — can only be seen as a step backward for an effort many hoped would have been wrapped up by now,” Contorto writes. It isn’t certain if a new site will be agreed upon before the year is over, and once a site is found, there’s still the large matter of determining of how the costs of the new ballpark will be split between the team and the county.
- The Rays have 5-10 candidates on their list of potential interviewees for their vacant third base coach and assistant hitting coach vacancies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tigers third base coach Dave Clark, Phillies third base coach Juan Samuel, former Mariners bench coach Tim Bogar and Triple-A hitting coach Ozzie Timmons are all possible candidates, with Topkin wondering if Red Sox third base coach Brian Butterfield could also get some consideration.
- Top prospect Brendan McKay will be working strictly as a position player during instructional league action this fall, though Rays director of minor league operations Mitch Lukevics tells MLB.com’s Mike Rosenbaum that this decision was made due to McKay already throwing quite a few innings this year between college and minor league games. The fourth overall pick of the 2017 draft posted a 1.80 ERA over 20 IP at low-A ball this season while hitting .232/.349/.376 in his first 149 professional plate appearances, playing at first base and serving as a designated hitter. It it yet to be seen if “Two Way McKay” will continue both pitching and playing in the field, though the Rays still appear open to using McKay in this intriguing dual capacity.
Comments
bradthebluefish
“There’s still the large matter of determining of how the costs of the new ballpark will be split between the team and the county.”
Let me help with that… The amount of money that the county should pay is ZERO.
nwwh
Agreed.
esteban81459
Word!!!
davbee
Well then, say hello to the Montreal Rays.
gomerhodge71
I’d be o.k. with that.
davbee
Great. Just so you understand.
Michael Birks
As a central Floridian I feel the same as the original poster and that the taxpayers should pay nothing for new stadium, but I think that’s the case anywhere not just in Tampa Bay, In my opinion the only real option is to relocate them To a city that would embrace them, Be it Charlotte,Vegas or a couple of locations in Tennessee, and yes I would support moving baseball back to Montreal, it will be interesting to see how this plays out
thegreatcerealfamine
How does Montreal deserve a team?
davbee
One of the largest cities in North America (more people than Seattle or Denver), already with plans in place for a new ballpark.
Brixton
and unless they were an absolute powerhouse, they couldn’t get 1/3rd of the stadium filled for a normal game
thegreatcerealfamine
Thank you..what is the romanticism for Montreal? It’s not like Cleveland getting back the Browns,the ship has sailed!
jaysfan77
They’d need a ballpark too which takes money and time
davbee
Ballpark is already on the drawing board and a referendum is ready for voters.
davbee
That’s because said stadium, like the one in Tampa, was a dump. Seattle couldn’t fill the Kingdome either, but then along came Safeco Field.
JKB
Zero? That is absurd alot of revenue will be generated and taxed by the county so the need to pay something. If zero you deserve to lose your team and all the revenue and tourist revenue it creates. Do you get it now?
Doug
Jake Bauers can get anything done if you give him 24 hours. LoMo had trouble running after his panties wadded up after not making the All Star game.
jints1
Wouldn’t it make sense to locate a stadium on the east side of Tampa close to the hiway to Orlando?
thegreatcerealfamine
Makes better sense to relocate them and the Marlins for that sake to Vegas,San Antonio,or any other viable destination.
RaysBaseball4
The Rays have the largest TV audience in baseball. I think that if you find a good location in Tampa, that you could pack the stadium with Rays fans. I’m from Tampa, and I know that I’d attend a lot more games if it was in Tampa than in St. Pete.
Michael Birks
The rates have a TV ratings for the same reason that they sell a few tickets, fans of other teams that live in Florida watch when the Yankees are coming to town for the Red Sox come to town….The fan base for the Rays is very small…But I agree if they move to Tampa their attendance would increase greatly
thegreatcerealfamine
What are you talking about the Rays are in the bottom third in cable ratings averaging a 2.9 the same as the Padres. Even during their World Series season they were ranked lower half.
rmullig2
I don’t understand why they just can’t set up a shuttle bus service from Tampa to St. Petersburg for the games. You pay to park in Tampa and they have a series of buses that move people back and forth to the stadium. The police would ensure that they have preferred access to the bridge to encourage usage and cut down on traffic for everybody else..
From what I have seen the stadium itself isn’t the issue. The big problem is that it is such a hassle getting back and forth for most people it isn’t worth the trip.
Michael Birks
The stadium is a huge part of it, you feel like you’re in the middle of a microwave oven
Michael Birks
Although I will say, I’ve probably been the 80 games there over the years, and the staff is one of the friendliest I’ve found in baseball….You can go to a game by yourself and get really good seats for 30 bucks, and the concessions used to be a lot cheaper….I honestly don’t believe it has anything to do with traffic, I lived in Clearwater for a time and traffic is bad everywhere in that area, not as bad as it is where I live now Orlando
Michael Birks
Oh and Ferg’s is awesome….Pregame And post game, if you want to party go to Ferg’s
mikeyank55
Rmullig2, what have you seen of the stadium? Have you ever watched a game there?
Along with the A’s stadium, its the worst facility in the majors. Though AAA stadiums are smaller, most are more enjoyable to watch a game.
Oh, and the bright idea for shuttle bus service, it is a bandaid for the simple fact that the infinitely larger target market for the team
Is NOT St Pete and points south, RATHER Tampa.
So take the rose color glasses off and call a spade a spade, period.
Michael Birks
You are right about one thing, there are some minor league ball parks that have better amenities than the Trop, although they have improved in recent years in my opinion, going to a ball game there is still going to see a big league ball game so it is fun, but the in game experience is not great…Saint pete is a nice city….It’s just not a pro sports city
JKB
Because a shuttle to the game there and back is far and still would be a pain in the ass to go to the game
JDGoat
They either need a downtown stadium, or get to Montreal asap.
JKB
Agreed. Downtown or leave Florida
fljay73
The Rays are not looking for a Marlins type of stadium cost structure. They were willing to pay about half of the cost of the one they proposed years ago in St. Pete. Like it or not Pro Sports Stadiums have to be a shared cost structure between team & local government. It is not like those stadiums do not have concerts or other events held at them during the year.