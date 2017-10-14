The chances of Victor Martinez continuing his career may be “touch and go” in the aftermath of heart-related health issues in 2017, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe writes. The Tigers slugger twice suffered irregular heartbeats, the second of which led to chronic ablation surgery in early September that prematurely ended his season. Martinez has one year and $18MM remaining on his original four-year contract with the Tigers, and he turns 39 years old in December, so retirement could potentially not be far away for the veteran. That said, the top priority is Martinez’s health, and everyone around baseball is pulling for Martinez to both make a full recovery and be able to end his career on his own terms, whether after the 2018 season or beyond.
- Jackie Bradley Jr. could be a big commodity on the trade market, as Cafardo opines that the Red Sox could deal Bradley, move Andrew Benintendi to center field and then sign J.D. Martinez to play left field. Boston’s “need for power is so critical,” Cafardo writes, that the Sox may have to take the hit on defense, not to mention the payroll hit of dealing Bradley (controlled via arbitration through the 2020 season) and spending big on Martinez. Cafardo also noted Martinez as a potential Boston target in his column last week, citing the past relationship between Martinez and Dave Dombrowski from their time together in Detroit. The Giants, Phillies, Royals and Braves are all listed as potential suitors if the Red Sox did shop Bradley, and several more teams would certainly check in on the 27-year-old. Bradley took a step backwards at the plate this season, though he posted above-average hitting numbers in 2015-16 and is one of the game’s better defensive players.
- Jim Hickey has drawn a lot of attention for pitching coach vacancies around the sport, though Cafardo writes that some around the game consider Hickey to be a potential managerial candidate. He speculates that “the Mets could take a long look” at Hickey, or potentially the Red Sox as they look to replace another former pitching coach-turned-manager in John Farrell.
- Speaking of Farrell, he could emerge as a contender for one of the open managerial vacancies around the game, or even with the Nationals if they choose to move on from Dusty Baker. One AL executive feels the Nats “would be looking at strongly” if they did make a change in the dugout, though the exec also feels Farrell may take a season away from the game to both increase his job options and perhaps just to take a break from the grind.
- While discussing teams looking for managers, Cafardo makes the interesting comment that “the Phillies still have their sights on” Orioles skipper Buck Showalter. Once Pete Mackanin was reassigned from the manager’s job in Philadelphia, there was some initial speculation about the Phils targeting Showalter given his ties to Andy MacPhail and Matt Klentak. Since then, however, the Phillies have seemingly moved onto other candidates, plus there’s the obvious obstacle of Showalter still being under contract to the Orioles for one more season.
- Speaking of the Phillies job, Cafardo also notes that Red Sox bench coach Gary DiSarcina’s name has come up as a possible candidate. DiSarcina worked for the Angels as a coach and front office assistant during Klentak’s stint with the club as an assistant GM. The longtime former Angels infielder has several years of experience in a variety of front office, coaching and minor league managerial roles with the Halos and Red Sox.
Comments
steelerbravenation
Newcomb for Bradley ?????
Brixton
Lol probably not
johnsilver
I’m not sold on Bradley getting moved still. Dombrowski is supposed to love the kid. IMO he should have been moved after last season and I posted multipleplaces then . His extended cold streaks, lasting nearly and entire season except for the month and a half-2 months where he is torrid makes him unbearable burden to me, regardless of his stellar defense and outstanding arm. GM’s not figured this out and would want him will dwindle to none the longer Boston hangs onto him.
FloridaMan1988
Ummm no way in hell
diller79
V-mart gets his money either way….. so there is no doubt that he should retire and not push his heart issue while playing 1 more season on a rebuilding tigers team
JrodFunk5
Because if it wasn’t guaranteed money pushing your heart issue to earn it makes sense?
chesteraarthur
That’s up to him. People put their health at risk to earn money all the time. He might be less likely to do it because of his career earning, but don’t act like it’s some crazy notion that someone would put their health at risk to earn money.
lysander
He wouldn’t be “risking his health” by playing ball or anything else for that matter. PVC’s are a non-life threatening condition that most people have, whether or not you notice it. He notices it because they’re frequent but again, it’s not a condition that should hinder his activity, and if the ablation is successful, he won’t get them often enough to cause him concern or he may not get them ever again.
Dave Pond
Has Cafardo ever gotten a “scoop” right? Seems like 99.9% of what he talks about on a non-Sox basis is just speculative fantasy booking.
fljay73
Take a Hit on Defense?
Learn to play the ball off of the Green Monster & he will be fine.
They need more power & he seems on paper as a fit.
B-Strong
Im sure hes refering to taking a hit by Benni playing center vs Bradley, as there would be a hit.
stymeedone
I think it more a reference to the defensive ability of JBJ vs JD, who has little range.
Coast1
What I love most about Cafardo is that he doesn’t let any outside information influence what he writes. Bradley’s biggest asset is his defense. The Phillies and Braves have two good defensive CF. Both would be Gold Glove candidates if not for Michael Taylor. None of Bradley, Herrera, and Inciarte have wRC+ over 100. That’s good in CF but not as good at the corners. And who knows whether any of them would as good defensively in LF or RF as they are in CF? The Phillies and Braves aren’t trading for Bradley and moving their CF to LF or RF. There are a lot of teams that could use a defensive CF like Bradley. Just not these two.
B_MAC
You have got to be kidding about the Michael Taylor comment. Inciarte is the best defensive centerfielder in the game. Also the reigning GG.
sevans36
I live in Atlanta and agree inciarte is good but I would take buxton and his upside over inciarte.
B_MAC
Where did I say anything about Buxton? Also did i say best centerfielder? No i did not i said defensive. Did i mention upside? No i did not. I stated that his falsehoods in claiming that Inciarte isnt a gold dlove candidate. Sob please read and comprehend before making statements.
Bruin1012
Kiermeir is the best defensive center fielder in the game. I am a Red Sox fan and love JBJ’s defense but hands down Keirmeir is the best and statistically it’s really not even close.
Bruin1012
Buxton, Pillar are really good too lots of good center fielders really hard to say who is better.
Coast1
If we’re going statistically Fangraphs ranks them this way in 2017
1. Buxton
2. Taylor
3. Lagares
4. Hamilton
5. Herrera
8. JBJ
9. Inciarte
10. Kiermaier
1 Byron Buxton
2 Kevin Kiermaier
3 Kevin Pillar
4 Juan Lagares
5 Jarrod Dyson
6 JBJ
7 Billy Hamilton
8 Michael Taylor
12 Ender Inciarte
If we’re purely talking statistically then Buxton is the best defensive CF. So, yes, it’s a lot closer than you think. Any other measure is purely subjective. We could argue all day.
Inciarte winning the Gold Glove in 2016 doesn’t mean he was the best in 2017 any more than Rick Porcello’s 2016 Cy Young makes him the best in 2017.
rememberthecoop
Buxton is the best IMO
B_MAC
Where did I say anything about Buxton? Also did i say best centerfielder? No i did not i said defensive. Did i mention upside? No i did not. I stated that his falsehoods in claiming that Inciarte isnt a gold dlove candidate. Sob please read and comprehend before making statements.
B_MAC
Again someone else who either didnt read or assumed. Also the nimners probe my point. Inciarte is the best DEFENSIVE centerfielder. Did i say best overall? No i didnt. If your gonna comment, comment on what i write not what you assume.
Phillies2017
I think trading JBJ and signing Martinez is taking a clear step backwards. If they wait until like February, they can sign a guy who can hit 25 HR’s well below market value. If Im the Sox, I’d rather have JBJ and say Yonder Alonso for $7-$10m AAV than no JBJ and JD Martinez for $25m AAV.
El Duderino
So in conclusion, Cafardo knows as much about the Phillies as he does about brain surgery.
cxcx
Bradley and a couple of ok prospects for Stanton.
Coast1
Bradley is projected to make $5.9 million next year. The Marlins current CF will make $7 million. The only way it makes sense to acquire Bradley would be to trade Yelich, but doing so doesn’t save money.
I don’t think the Marlins will have interest in Bradley, even if the chance to get ok prospects gets them excited.
nobz
Don’t see how JBJ is a big commodity? Career averages are weak and last year was down…More Boston prospect “hype” in hopes of fooling a GM
DL0806
He’s not. Most of us local Sox fans are ready to move on from him. We’ve been waiting for him to put it all together for a long time now. Every year he has an amazing month long stretch and then his hits under 200 the rest of the year. His overall numbers aren’t impressive but are still very deceiving
Doug
A .239 hitter will be a “big commodity?”
stymeedone
No. A young, solid defensive CF will have demand. Seattle, Detroit, St Louis, Baltimore, the Mets and San Francisco, are all looking for a long term answer in CF. That being said, he won’t have the trade value most Boston Fans will expect. The bat is suspect.
Phillies2017
By no means am I saying JBJ is an impact bat but it isnt fair to jusge his hitting ability on his career .239 average. Over the last three years, his average is .255 and his plate discipline has improved significantly. At the very least he’s a league average or slightly above lesgue average bat with a plus glove.
mjl63m
If Bradley does move, would be interesting to see if the Red Sox look for a prospect package or a major league piece. Dombo has shown he’s in win now mode but the Yankees success from their farm system this year could rub off on him in this deal. The braves don’t have much to offer the Red Sox in terms of MLB level players that would benefit the Sox in the coming seasons
Steven St Croix
Why is Cafardo a thing? Guy is clown shoes
Coast1
The name of this website is MLB Trade Rumors and Cafardo is just about the only columnists that fills a column with trade rumors every week.
lucienbel
Agreed. I can’t actually remember a time when I was watching NESN and he was on it, or when I was reading his pieces, and I didn’t chuckle a little. He seems to write out of his own imagination, and 90% of the time I feel like the only reason he still has a job is because he gets the casual fan riled up. It seems like he’s only gotten more ridiculous and less credible as time has gone on too.
thecoffinnail
Imho the Cubs would make a good trading partner for the Sox. Schwarber and Heyward for Price and Bradley.. A reunion with Maddon might be just what Price needs and Schwarber could play LF for one year and then take over DH after Ramirez finishes his contract next year. Maddon seems like the type of manager that could get the most out of Bradley. Heyward has been pretty shaky with the Cubs but a change of scenery will probably be the best thing for him. Just seems like a win-win to me for both teams.
Regardless, I don’t understand Confardo stating how Bradley could be a big commodity for them to trade. Then offering no trade scenarios, while suggesting a Martinez signing. Why not just trade Bradley for someone that hits for power? Happ would be a nice target for them from the Cubs. As well as Souza (same division I know), Ozuna ( I realize it will take Bradley+ to get him but he is a viable option), or even someone like Matt Kemp (who belongs in a DH role anyway and could probably be picked up for next to nothing).. My point is with the Red Sox having stated many times that they want to be under the luxury tax why is Martinez the only option he offers for a new source of power?
stymeedone
The idea behind moving JBJ was to open up a spot for JD Martinez in LF. Under that scenario, where would Heyward play? If you’re doing the trade without signing JD, the Red Sox would be taking quite the risk on Schwarber’s bat, at a time they really need the sure thing.
chevyheston
As much as I enjoy JBJ’s fearless and acrobatic style of defense, I can’t watch another one of his strikeouts and listen to NESN’s talking heads go on ad nauseum about “what a streaky hitter he is” and that “he’s showing signs of breaking out.” That could be a drinking game.
I’d send him packing in a heartbeat. And while we’re trading bodies and talking about the broadcast, can we also get NESN to get rid of anyone not named Jerry Remy AND bring Don Orsillo back?