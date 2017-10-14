Dodgers Leave Corey Seager Off NLCS Roster

5:50pm: Seager told reporters on Saturday that he will not play in the NLCS. He’s dealing with “a lot of tightness” in his back and is “not really mobile,” and is “hoping” he’ll be able to return should the Dodgers advance to the World Series. It’s possible Seager will start baseball activities next week (Twitter links via Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times).
4:04pm: Seager received an epidural injection after suffering a lower back sprain, Roberts told reporters (including J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group). Seager suffered the injury during a slide into second base in the first inning of Game 3 of the NLDS and he “hasn’t hit, hasn’t moved around” in terms of baserunning since, Roberts said. The shortstop is considered day-to-day for now, and Roberts didn’t rule out the possibility of Seager being added to the roster later in the series (though this would require another player going on the DL and thus subsequently being inactive for the World Series).
1:11pm: Star shortstop Corey Seager wasn’t included on the Dodgers’ 25-man roster for the National League Championship Series, as revealed today when the Dodgers announced their roster. Los Angeles made two changes from its NLDS roster, with Seager and righty Pedro Baez omitted in favor of outfielder Joc Pederson and utilityman Charlie Culberson.
Seager missed the last two days of team workouts due to a bad back, and the injury is apparently severe enough that the Dodgers didn’t feel comfortable activating him even for a critical playoff series. Manager Dave Roberts described Seager’s problem as a “muscular issue” to MLB.com’s Joshua Thornton and other reporters yesterday, and while Roberts expressed confidence at the time that Seager would be in the Game 1 lineup, the shortstop’s absence could indicate a turn for the worse, or perhaps just extreme caution on the team’s part.
Seager could still appear in the NLCS if another Dodger were to hit the DL during the best-of-seven set with the Cubs. Seager also would’ve been ineligible for the World Series if he’d been removed from the NLCS roster due to injury, as Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register points out on Twitter. Assuming Seager’s back problems don’t continue, deactivating him now preserves his status for the Fall Classic.
Of course, the Dodgers now face a tougher path to the Series without Seager in the fold. After winning Rookie Of The Year honors in 2016, Seager enjoyed a big sophomore season, hitting .295/.375/.479 and 22 homers over 613 PA. These numbers were posted despite battling elbow problems late in the year, and as Andy McCullough of the L.A. Times recently reported, Seager and Dodgers management haven’t always seen eye-to-eye when it comes to playing through pain, as Seager is loath to take time off.
Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez are the likeliest candidates to fill the starting shortstop role throughout the NLCS, with Logan Forsythe and Culberson also possibilities. Pederson’s inclusion on the roster gives the Dodgers an additional left-handed bat and more outfield depth, which would allow Taylor or Hernandez to move into infield duty. If Forsythe plays short, Chase Utley could step in at second base, though this scenario would only be deployed with a right-handed pitcher on the mound.
Comments
Reflect
I understand the reasoning but this is a bad decision imo. Better to just leave Seager on the roster until you’re sure he’s done. You don’t need all 25 spots in the playoffs anyway.
mattdsmith
But then he could be out for the World Series and what’s the point of winning the NLCS if you don’t win the WS (halfway kidding)?
Reflect
What’s the point of planning for the World Series if you lose the NLCS?
tim815
Until a game goes extra innings. Or someone gets a three day injury/illness.
RytheStunner
As has already been mentioned, if you take him out mid-series, he can’t be on the World Series roster.
Reflect
But there’s no reason to take him out mid series unless he is in a coma or something.
JD396
Or unless his back hurts and he can’t play
WalkersDayOff
Joc or Culberson will conveniently get a hamstring injury when Corey is ready to return
AngelsintheTroutfield
lol. yep
bobtillman
yep, yep, yep……
Vedder80
Yep. Which ever one was most likely to be left off a WS roster.
WalkersDayOff
I would probably say Pederson because they have so many outifelders that could replace him Hard to find another good defensive SS.
PasswordIsPassword
Yep, this seems as if it will take quite a similar route as the Dodger’s use of the shorter DL with starting pitchers: smells quite fishy but nothing in direct violation.
thegreatcerealfamine
Cubs will win regardless of who is at Shortstop. They’ll start tonight by pounding Kershaw around the 5th…you heard it here first.
STLShadows
Yeah ok…
mitt24
Lol idk why you’re doubting a pitcher who has a history of imploding in the playoffs
thegreatcerealfamine
I am in no way a Cubs fan so let’s get that out of the way,but they just have that look of determination. Like mitt24 said “why are you doubting a pitcher who has a history of imploding in the playoffs”,and it usually happens in the 5th or 6th inning. Why not aren’t you a Cards fan anyway?
kyleschwarbersmom
Kyle’s batting 7th, too! Almora will have to play in left center though.
thegreatcerealfamine
Stupid Astros are trying to ruin the dream!
El Duderino
Verlander is dominant in the postseason. Kind of the opposite of Kershaw.
Mikel Grady
Hope your right . Bdubs gift card if it comes true
JDGoat
Oof
luvbeisbol
No Baez? That alone lops 40 minutes off each game. Slowest pitcher in MLB history?
Dave W.
Good one!! Maybe the commish paid them to not include him!
thegreatcerealfamine
Kershaw was removed in the fourth…I was pretty spot on folks. Kershaw never disappoints!!!
ttinsley1434
Yeah, you were spot on, except for the fact that you said that the Cubs would win.
Get a life!
thegreatcerealfamine
The series! Sorry you got lost..
ttinsley1434
How about now?
thegreatcerealfamine
Series isn’t best of two pal?
ttinsley1434
Good luck, Pal!
WalkersDayOff
Wow 2 whole runs. End his career now. Once again all i see is Dodgers lead series 1-0
thegreatcerealfamine
What happened when the Cubs trailed last year? Remember Cubs get at least 1 maybe 2 more games against Kershaw…oh that’s two runs in four innings…
WalkersDayOff
Last year is very irrelevant. Kershaw starts 1 more game at most in this series. And to assume he is an automatic loss is just stupid.
thegreatcerealfamine
You better hope he pitches only one more time…guy lacks intestinal fortitude.
puigpower
Had no problem taking out the Cubs through 7 last year game 2. Went 5 today with no slider.
yonkers22
He actually pitched 5 innings and only gave up 2 runs in a Dodgers victory so no, you weren’t spot on in any way, shape, or form. Nice try though!
thegreatcerealfamine
^^^look at my original post^^^
you’re welcome
JDGoat
You were wrong
thegreatcerealfamine
No said 5…Cubs in Series…
ChiSoxCity
Uh, if I’m Kershaw or the Dodgers manager, I’m not thrilled about 2 runs in a 5 inning appearance. That is not a dominant pitching performance. As for the Cubs, their bullpen is scary bad. I don’t how they keep winning with the likes of Rendon, Edwards and even Wade walking multiple batters and/or serving up hanging tatter-shots in every single appearance. Someone the Cubs keep finding ways to win despite the poor relief pitching, so I they still have a chance to win this thing. Not really impressed with the Dodgers lineup-Quintana made them look below average.
ChiSoxCity
*Somehow*
JDGoat
Two runs through five innings gives them a chance to win any night. Especially with the trend towards bullpenning in the postseason.
WalkersDayOff
Get off kershaws sack. He gives up 2 ER and everyone loses their minds. This is how baseball works now. Dominate bullpens shorten the game
Megan Carion
Everyone is underestimating the Dodgers bullpen…Dodgers in five.
ChiSoxCity
You need the lead in order for a bullpen to be relative. In order for the Dodgers to have a chance, they need to get Cubs starters out of the game by the 6th inning with a 3-run deficit or less. The Cubs bullpen is terrible at protecting leads, but a 3-run cushion and lockdown defense by the Cubs make them the favorite in the series. They just need to be more patient at the plate (Bryant is killing them).
WalkersDayOff
Dude you sound like a delousional cubs fan despite your name being white sox. Calling the cubs the favorite at this point is comical. Absolute comical.
ChiSoxCity
Dodgers fans are notoriously delusional, classless and ignorant. For you to call ANY other fanbase delusional is comical. I am a White Sox fan, meaning I have no bias toward any team in the playoffs right now. The Dodgers have been terrible since the AS break, and have dine little to prove they are the favorite to win anything. The Cubs dominated the game until the bullpen took over yesterday. So it logical assertion would be that the Cubs should win if they get atleast 7 innings (not 5) out of their starters, utilize a patient approach at the playe, and make defensive adjustments late in the game to minimize runs scored on their relief pitching.
ChiSoxCity
Autocorrect is like the Cubs bullpen.
WalkersDayOff
You are an absolute joke. I am not in any way shape or form saying the cubs cant win the series. But to say the dodgers have been terrible since the break is just so dumb idk even what to say. They had 2 really bad weeks in the 2nd half in September so to justify that as the whole 2nd half if just ignorant. The team won 104 games. Absolute dismantled the diamondbacks who were everyones hot pick. To expect an already tired rotation to give 7 or 8 innings is a ridiculous assumption. Wade Davis is the Cubs only reliable pitcher. Anyone in their bullpen including him is hittable. Your late game “defensive” narrative is the biggest fake news garbage i have ever heard.
Eric518
To call out any specific fan base as “delusional, classless and ignorant” is ridiculously hypocritical. Your personal bias IS showing regardless of what you claim. May also want to look up the meaning of the word dominated. It doesn’t mean what you seem to think.
ChiSoxCity
Eric, the truth hurts. 40 years of experience gives me discernment and wisdom. People in LA are on par with Boston as the most obnoxious, arrogant, classless and mean-spirited people I’ve ever met. Read their comments on message forums—everything is personal and nasty with these people, not so with Cubs fans.
Eric518
You’re trying to qualify a a foolish point of view. A lot of that going on these days. Read any board and you’ll find the types of people you’re describing. Frankly I find your indictment of an entire group of fans offensive. Forty years of experience? I can match that and then some. Sad to say wisdom seems lost on you.
ttinsley1434
2-0
BlueSkyLA
Seager was in the dugout last night but the Dodgers now report that he won’t be traveling with the team to Chicago. Seems less likely now that he’ll be available during the NLCS despite his official day-to-day status.