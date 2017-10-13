Free Agent Notes: Abad, Holland, Twins, Oh

Left-handed reliever Fernando Abad has changed agencies and is now represented by Octagon, FanRag’s Robert Murray reports (on Twitter). Abad’s shift in representation is particularly notable, as Abad is set to become a free agent once the playoffs come to a close. The 31-year-old lefty (32 in December) enjoyed a solid season out of the Boston bullpen, working to a 3.30 ERA with 7.6 K/9 against 2.9 BB/9 with a 45 percent ground-ball rate in 43 2/3 innings. Abad was shelled in 12 2/3 frames with the Red Sox in 2016 after being acquired in a trade with the Twins, but his 2017 numbers bear a strong resemblance to his quality work in 34 innings with Minnesota prior to the trade. In all, lefties have posted a putrid .186/.240/.304 batting line against Abad in 150 plate appearances across the past two seasons. His change in representation has been reflected in MLBTR’s Agency Database, which contains info on more than 2,500 Major League and Minor League players.
A few more notes on the upcoming free-agent market…
- The Cardinals are expected to pursue right-hander Greg Holland in free agency once he formally declines his player option, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweets. It’s hardly a surprise to see the two sides linked, as the bullpen is known to be a focal point for the Cardinals and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak this offseason. Nightengale notes that the Cards “plan to pounce” on Holland once he’s actually a free agent, though certainly the intensity of their pursuit will be tied to the asking price of Holland and agent Scott Boras. Holland had a dreary second half, perhaps in part due to fatigue in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, but he did rack up 41 saves and average 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a 3.61 ERA. Then again, he also averaged 4.1 walks per nine and posted a 1.1 HR/9 mark that doubles his career level of 0.55.
- Despite whiffing on free-agent investments to starting pitchers in recent years (most notably Ricky Nolasco), Twins owner Jim Pohlad tells Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he won’t be afraid to add starters via free agency if that’s what his front office recommends to him. “There’s no question we have to work on the pitching,” said Pohlad. “It’s absolutely obvious.” Asked specifically about free agency in the wake of some deals that haven’t panned out, Pohlad stated: “Not everything works. … You can’t be afraid to try.” Those decisions, of course, will be largely up to chief baseball officer Derek Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and the rest of the Twins’ front office. Minnesota figures to be a bit more aggressive in adding pieces this offseason than last now that the team has greater expectations of contending on the heels of a Wild Card berth.
- Right-hander Seung-hwan Oh told reporters in Korea this week that he hopes to return to the Majors for a third season in 2018 (link via Jee-ho Yoo of South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency). While Oh stated that he’ll be open to “all possibilities” in free agency, suggesting that he wouldn’t completely rule out a return to the Korea Baseball Organization or Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, he was clear that MLB is his preference. “Pitching in the major leagues was my childhood dream, and I was able to play two years without any serious injury,” said Oh. “I wouldn’t say I am completely satisfied with myself, but I’d still like to give myself a high score. If I have another opportunity to play in the majors, then I’d like to return my fans’ support with a better performance.” While his second season in the Majors didn’t match his first, Oh’s two seasons in St. Louis resulted in a composite 2.85 ERA with 10.2 K/9, 2.1 BB/9 and a 34.3 percent ground-ball rate.
Comments
STLShadows
Hollands a high risk high reward type of player, you don’t know what you are getting. so what would his asking price look like?
Joe Kerr
I envision 4 years/54 mil, am I way off?
hi_guys
I could see that. Or maybe a 3 year deal with some sort of option, due to injury risk. Although recovery from TJS happens all the time now, and Boras will certainly try to sell that.
RedFeather
I think if the Cardinals really want him, that will be their first off season sign. They will probably have to overpaid for him as well. 58 over 4 years maybe?
CompanyAssassin
It’ll probably be after Nicasio, because they can sign him sooner.
JFactor
I’d rather have Nicasio talent wise moving forward too.
I imagine he can be bad for less and will perform better.
RedFeather
Oh is gone and Rosie is done so why not sign both?
redsfan48
I think he gets 2 or 3 guaranteed years, plus an option. 2/32 or 3/45 with an option maybe?
Brixton
A tick under Melancon
outinleftfield
Melancon’s deal last year would be a starting point for discussions. Somewhere around 4/$60-65 MM.
CompanyAssassin
Of the two closers on the market, the Cardinals pick the one that fell apart in the second half. Wade Davis would be a much better pick, and probably wouldn’t be that much more expensive.
Also, I still think its worth resigning Oh. Its very easy to dismiss him as a bad player with one lucky season, however, I think its just as plausible to say he’s a good player with one bad season. He had a record of consistency in Korea, he was due for a subpar season at some point. I still think he could be a weapon, especially with the new pitching coaches (whoever they may be).
CompanyAssassin
Also, before the obligatory “You want to resign Oh but don’t like Holland?” Comment comes around:
1. Oh wouldn’t be the closer, just another bullpen arm that costs pennies.
2. Holland is only 1 year removed from TJ surgery, and it doesn’t look like he’s gonna stay in his previous form.
3. When there’s a second, more consistent and less risky closer on the market, I think the Cardinals would be prudent to sign that closer (Davis), rather than Holland, especially when apparently Holland will command a big contract. If you’re gonna give out big money, might as well be the better player.
Cardinals17
I agree with you!!! Davis would be the ticket for me too. Look at what he accomplished in the 5th game of the division series for the Cubs. As of right now, he’s not damaged goods. Then, Holland may come out smoking in 2018. I would question which one could I realistically depend on being there for the longest term. I’d pick Davis. On the other hand, Mozeliak must think Dave Duncan is still around. He keeps over signing questionable players for big bucks with the thought that just being in a Cardinal uniform will heal everything. I might too, but not with this current Coaching staff.
seamaholic
Davis is gonna cost WAY more than Holland. For one thing you’re going to have to outbid the Cubs, who are determined to keep him.
JFactor
I don’t think the cubs are determined to keep him necessarily.
vtadave
I guess you guys are probably right, but wow, that much for a guy who finished the way he did. I wonder what Jansen would get this offseason.
CompanyAssassin
I don’t really see how anyone would want to give Holland that kind of money/commitment, but maybe the market really has changed that much since last season.
outinleftfield
About the same as he signed for then. 5/$80MM for a reliever is still a tremendous amount of years and money.
Rob Black
Seung-hwan Oh, welcome to Texas!!
badco44
Sorry guys Abad not worth the money… spent his time in mop up mode mostly, but not all that with holds or even a big no in set up
Benklasner
The cardinals have a long history of identifying they’re targets and aggressivly overpaying them or guarnteeing an extra year like jhonny peralta, cecil, fowler. Thought it would be Wade Davis, but c’est la vie. Hopefully holland is a bit better conditioned going foward farther removed from TJ.
Benklasner
I bet the market reverts back to papelbon’s contract. Cards will give him 4/48 and call it a day.
STLShadows
To be honest Peralta did pretty good for the contract he got. I wouldn’t say it was disappointing up until the fourth and final year
johnsilver
Give Abad a contract based on those numbers at own risk. they were all in garbage time innings for the most part.
This guy was buried at bottom of a deep BP and used accordingly in 2017. No better (worse actually stuff wise) than heath hembree, matt barnes, joe kelly brandon workman) and still wasn’t going to be able to work in high leverage situations, unless extra inning games and the pen was used up.
JFactor
What sort of price for Holland?
3/48? 4/60?