Phillies Name Larry Bowa Senior Advisor To GM Matt Klentak

The Phillies have moved bench coach Larry Bowa from the dugout to the front office, naming him senior advisor to GM Matt Klentak, per a team announcement. Bowa, it seems, will transition to a role similar to that of Pete Mackanin, who was surprisingly removed from his post as manager earlier this month.
The 71-year-old Bowa spent the first 12 seasons of his playing career with the Phillies from 1970-81. He also managed the Phils from 2001-04 and has been serving as the team’s bench coach and infield instructor since the 2014 season, working under both Ryne Sandberg and Mackanin. He won’t return for a fifth season in his current role, nor will he be considered for the managerial vacancy, but he’ll remain with the organization and continue to have some input on the direction of the club.
“Larry Bowa is a genuine Phillies icon and he has made enormous contributions to this franchise during his 33 years in uniform,” said Klentak in a press release announcing the move. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for what Larry has accomplished throughout his baseball career and I am thrilled that he has agreed to continue to impact the organization in this new role.”
Bowa himself also issued a statement: “Philadelphia has been my home for the last four decades and I bleed Phillies red. Whether it is at the major or minor league level, my number one goal is to help with the Phillies organization bring home another championship for our fans.”
There’s no question in my mind: the Phillies organization deserves Larry Bowa. I only wish they or even the Red Sox would have returned him to the managerial helm.
I live for Matt Klentak statements They sound like an android from a 1970’s scifi movie.
Love Bowa. I think he’s going to have a tremendous impact on Kingery and guys like Brito.
No doubt Bowa is a Phillie icon. He played for Frank Lucchesi in Eugene, Oregon for the AAA Emeralds.
Good luck Bow….. Stay hot!
Larry Bowa was a sight to watch when he managed the Phillies . He was intense. As a baseball fan, I’m happy to see Bowa go to the Front Office with the Phillies. He brings a lot of helpful insight and experience to a rebuilding franchise.