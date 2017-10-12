Heyman’s Latest: Royals, Cobb, Hendry, Snitker, Dickey, Werth

Within his latest AL Notes column, FanRag’s Jon Heyman writes that Royals GM Dayton Moore doesn’t appear to be going anywhere despite rumors about him possibly taking over the Braves’ front office. Moore, who cut his teeth in the front office world as a Braves exec, has been an oft-rumored replacement for John Coppolella in Atlanta following his resignation as general manager.
In other Royals news, the team is planning to give a qualifying offer to center fielder Lorenzo Cain, though the team hasn’t firmly decided on that option just yet, per Heyman. It seems like a no-brainer in my view. Despite the fact that Cain will be 32 next season, he hit .300/.363/.440 season at the plate with15 homers and swiped 26 bases while playing elite center-field defense in 2017. The Royals undoubtedly expect Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas to reject QOs, so the minimal risk of Cain accepting would hardly put an exorbitant strain on payroll, though it’d limit their maneuverability for the remainder of the winter. Cain should be able to shatter that mark even with draft compensation attached to him. Heyman also notes that hitting coach Dale Sveum will now be the team’s bench coach, replacing the departed Don Wakamatsu. As such, the Royals are on the hunt for a new pitching coach and a new hitting coach to step into Sveum’s spot.
A few more items of note…
- Though payroll is always an issue for the Rays, they’re nonetheless expected to make righty Alex Cobb an $18.1MM qualifying offer, per Heyman. The 30-year-old logged a career-high 179 1/3 innings in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, pitching to a 3.66 ERA with 6.4 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a 47.8 percent ground-ball rate. Cobb should draw widespread interest, though I’d personally imagine that the fact that he’s yet to ever reach even 180 innings in a single season (to say nothing of 2017’s diminished strikeout rate) will limit his marketability to some extent. Still, Cobb should be able to score a more lucrative multi-year deal, and it’s difficult to imagine him accepting a QO.
- There’s a belief that former Cubs general manager Jim Hendry, currently a special assistant with the Yankees, could be brought over to the Marlins by Derek Jeter, Heyman reports in his NL roundup. He’d work in baseball operations department under president of baseball ops Michael Hill, per Heyman, and while this particular report doesn’t specify a role, MLB Network’s Peter Gammons referred to Hendry as the “anticipated GM” in a column yesterday. Even if Hendry were to assume that title, however, Hill’s status as president of baseball ops would presumably still make him the top decision-maker for the Marlins.
- The Braves were leaning toward a managerial change before last week’s scandal with now-former GM John Coppolella, Heyman reports. Internal candidates Bo Porter and Ron Washington, both former big league managers, were the leading candidates to take over the dugout, and Heyman writes that one of the two would “likely” have been handed that job. Instead, Brian Snitker will keep his post. Meanwhile, with Moore likely to remain loyal to the Royals, some candidates that are “in the mix,” per Heyman, include former Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington, former Marlins general manager Dan Jennings and current Nationals assistant GM Doug Harris.
- Also on the subject of the Braves, Heyman writes in his NL Notes roundup that the team is waiting for R.A. Dickey to determine whether he wants to play in 2018 or retire. Atlanta would be “happy” to pick up his $8MM option for the 2018 season after he ably served as an innings eater and a veteran mentor to the team’s young pitchers.
- Though Jayson Werth is 38 years of age and has dealt with injuries in recent years, the well-respected veteran doesn’t appear to have any inclination to call it a career after his seven-year, $126MM contract with the Nationals expires this season. Per Heyman, Werth has stated that he’d like to play another three or four years, at the least, before retiring from the game. Werth struggled in his return from a left foot injury this season but had hit .262/.367/.446 with eight homers, five doubles, a triple and four steals through 196 plate appearances before landing on the shelf in early June.
Comments
strostro
wrong Dan Jennings linked
kehoet83
There probably shouldn’t be any linked attached.
912boy
I think the Braves need a overhaul they are going to bring in who they want and need to think of what’s best for the team and fans… Think they should bring in Moore and sign Moose to play 3rd bring back Ron Washington if Braves suck in first half flip him and Snits job.
rememberthecoop
The article states that Moore isn’t leaving KC
RunDMC
Ben Cherington, nice. If memory serves me he would be a great link to new school analytics that we have lacked. BOS was too big, too soon. No one could fill Epstein’s shoes.
912boy
True will see things change daily in baseball
kent814
Cherington got screwed in Boston deserved better for the core he built
Kris Higdon
You have to remember Moore is from the KC area. Moore is home and there is no reason for him to make a lateral move to the Braves.
JFisnasty
It’s not really a lateral move though. KC is headed down and has a bad farm, so they are probably looking at a few years of mediocrity. Atlanta will have a lot of money with a great farm, which makes their position much more enviable
East Coast Bias
It’s still a lateral move. GM to GM. Better situation, sure, but the move is lateral.
jbigz12
Uhhhh GM is probably the best FO position in baseball. There’s nowhere to move position wise that’s higher. You’re not going to go from GM to owner, I mean that’s pretty much it for you. Moving to a better GM job definitely wouldn’t be a lateral move. I’m sure the compensation would be a little better too.
jbigz12
Unless he wants president of baseball ops as his title but I’m pretty sure hart is leaving so that position is open.
screwball8
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals promoted general manager John Mozeliak to president of baseball operations and Michael Girsch to GM on Friday.
Pretty sure that’s higher then GM..
jbigz12
I Said that below it. Putting yourself in a much better GM position with a raise might be considered a “lateral move” by definition but I’m not sure you can call it that. It’s like saying joe Maddon made a lateral move by leaving the Rays and going to the cubs. Not exactly. 10x more prospects and money to spend.
notagain27
If the Braves sign Dan Jennings to be their next GM, will he be allowed to bring the Big Top with him so the circus will have a place to perform?
mike.gordon34
Werth 3 or 4 more years…..maybe as grounds crew. Ends his Nats career the same way he began….Jayson Werthless.
truthlemonade
Yeah, four more years of Werth playing takes him through his age 42 season, not happening. He is probably saying this now to create optimism around the league for his immediate future. As in, “if he feels he can play 4 more years, that must mean he feels good about playing in 2018.” Based on his age, health, and recent years, I would say he is line for a one year contract, or maybe even a minor league contract, if he will accept that. I wonder if Angel Pagan will attempt a comeback after taking 2017 off to spend time with his family.
Dark_Knight
I think Jayson would be a great fit for the Phillies as a 4th outfielder and kind of a veteran mentor to some of the younger guys in the outfield.
STLShadows
I think at best Werth will get a two year deal. I really like Werth but he’s got to realize his career is about done. Don’t know who would sign him but probably a team that needs veteran leadership. Phillies, Padres, White Sox etc…