NL East Notes: Braves, Baker, Asdrubal, Marlins

Major League Baseball is expected to render a decision on its investigation into the Braves’ front office practices soon after the World Series concludes, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports. “Just about every member” of the team’s baseball ops department has been interviewed by the league, including vice chairman John Schuerholz and president of baseball operations John Hart, the latter of whom has been interviewed on multiple occasions. Owing to the uncertainty about Hart’s own future with the team, Heyman reports that Hart and the club have yet to begin interviewing candidates to replace John Coppolella as the new general manager. Names such as Ben Cherington, Dan Jennings and Doug Harris have been linked to the Braves job, though it isn’t clear if any would still be candidates should Hart no longer continue with the organization.
Here’s more from around the NL East…
- The way the Nationals went about not re-hiring Dusty Baker as manager is viewed by some around the team as a “train wreck,” FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports in an in-depth look at the Nats’ decision. Heyman dispels several rumors about why Baker was fired, as it simply seemed that it came down to the Nats again failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs. GM Mike Rizzo “fought for” Baker to be given a new contract, according to one source, though Rizzo lost influence on managerial decisions due to his failed hire of Matt Williams. Nationals players are “generally upset” both that Baker isn’t returning, and also at the controversy that continues to surround the team’s managerial decisions.
- Asdrubal Cabrera wants to return to the Mets and is hopeful that the team exercises its $8.5MM club option on his services for next season, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Though recent reports indicate that the Mets are likely to pick up Cabrera’s option, there hasn’t been any official word on between the team and Cabrera’s representatives, though the Mets said they would be back in touch after team meetings concluded. Notably, agent Scott Pucino said his client has “accepted playing third base,” which is key to Cabrera’s future given that he was initially displeased over being moved off shortstop to accommodate top prospect Amed Rosario. Cabrera would provide New York with depth at both second and third base as the team figures out its uncertain infield mix.
- Jeff Conine won’t be returning to the Marlins front office, according to Clark Spencer and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. A longtime fixture as both a player and special assistant in Miami, Conine and fellow assistants Andre Dawson, Jack McKeon, and Tony Perez were all fired by the team’s new ownership group but then, somewhat confusingly, were all approached by Derek Jeter about new roles with the club. Conine said he turned down a position that offered half of his old $100K salary and less responsibility than his old job. It isn’t clear if Conine will continue in his other role calling Marlins games for Fox Sports Florida, as he described that as a “totally separate deal” than his job with the organization.
Comments
MakeATLGreatAgain
Both Johns need to go.
southi
Yes, I want the World Series (although I’m enjoying it so far) to pass quickly so the Braves investigation can be concluded. I fully believe that Hart should be terminated as well and a new set of leadership installed.
RunDMC
Root for the Stros…would be a win for the long rebuilds over the wealthiest team in MLB.
lesterdnightfly
Or all three Johns — Coppolella, Schuerholz, and Hart– need to be gone. One John down, two to go.
And if you’re a peanut vendor with a first name of John, you’ll probably go too.
morebreakdowns
Asdrubal had a good second half and can be a great mentor for the young infield. Initially wanted him traded, but now it is starting to look like Alderson did the right thing.