Latest On Braves Investigation: “Unprecedented” Violations

SUNDAY: Hart may not be innocent in this matter, Bill Shanks of the Macon Telegraph reports in a piece that’s worth reading in full. He “knew everything,” according to two scouts who spoke with Shanks, with one source saying that “(Hart) is just as guilty as Coppy. He helped create this mess by letting Coppy do what he wanted to do.” If true, Hart could be on his way out of Atlanta. His contract is set to expire after the World Series, when the league is likely to announce the results of an investigation that continues to see allegations pour in, per Shanks. MLB investigators have not spoken with Hart, Shanks writes, but they have interviewed Coppolella multiple times, including at his house, and Blakely, among other past and current Braves employees. The league could also talk with some of the Braves’ international scouts, Shanks adds. Even after his resignation, the Braves offered Coppolella a severance package – a move that “amazed” several scouts, Shanks relays – but he rejected it and has hired an attorney, which could suggest that lawsuits are forthcoming.
THURSDAY: The investigation into apparent international signing violations by the Braves has already claimed the jobs of GM John Coppolella and special assistant Gordon Blakely, but the investigation is still ongoing. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has a lengthy update (subscription required and recommended) on the matter, citing sources that tell him the team’s “violations are unprecedented in scope.”
Even as the Atlanta organization weighs its next steps, which will necessarily include a replacement for Coppolella and others, the league continues to dig. There’s no evidence to this point that president of baseball operations John Hart had knowledge or involvement in the transgressions, per Rosenthal, though he also hasn’t yet had his sit-down with investigators.
Whether or not the matter can be traced higher than Coppolella will obviously play a role in the ultimate punishment. That said, Rosenthal emphasizes that commissioner Rob Manfred could potentially also cite lack of “oversight” or “institutional control” over the now-deposed GM. Of course, it’s not as if Coppolella was just a rogue, lower-level employee; he was entrusted with significant decision-making authority and was the face of the front office to the public.
We heard earlier today that former Braves exec and current Royals GM Dayton Moore is not expected to depart for Atlanta — a possibility that many have cited as a potential out for the Braves, but one that might require the departure of Hart (as well as interest from Moore and permission by Kansas City). And based upon Rosenthal’s report, it seems the expectation is that Hart will continue to lead the charge in finding a new GM and overseeing a broader realignment of internal personnel.
Timelines on all of these threads — the league investigation, hiring of a GM, and assessment and actions on current Braves employees — are not yet known. There are a few weeks yet to go before the organization will begin making key offseason decisions, and the continued presence of Hart would presumably help with continuity. Still, it’s obviously imperative for the Braves that they receive and deal with the punishment that’s expected while lining things up for a hectic offseason to come.
Just what kinds of sanctions might be anticipated? Per Rosenthal, “a substantial fine, a loss of prospects and restrictions on the Braves’ participation in the international market” are all on the table. The devil here is in the details, of course, as that slate of possible demerits could either be relatively light or rather compelling, depending upon how extensively applied.
Broadly speaking, we still don’t know how all of this will turn out. And it’s far from clear that the Braves will be fully diverted from their course — which, the organization hoped, would soon reach a stage of contending. But it’s also not yet apparent just how president John Schuerholz or the corporate ownership at Liberty Media feel about things. And given the evident severity of the misdeeds committed, it certainly seems as if further internal turmoil can be anticipated before the team is ready again to return its sole focus to the on-field product.
Kayrall
Tiger_diesel92
arp7241
SundownDevil
This isn’t good at all, especially if they take away first round picks for the next few seasons and/or make their top 3-5 prospects free agents. Sorry Braves fans…you might want to temporarily jump onto another bandwagon for the next 5-7 seasons until this once proud franchise can recover.
baseball10
Restrictions on the International market, not the first year player draft. Braves have a top 5 farm system even if a couple international guys are declared free agents. Really its only Maitan that would be big blow
RunDMC
No, I highly doubt they would take top prospects from a team when they had no evidence in misdeeds obtaining. Now, if there is evidence of misdeeds on them including Maitan and Drew Waters, then I’d expect them to be gone. Tough, but this whole thing makes me sick that there wasn’t more oversight. Liberty has always practiced a hands-off approach to baseball ops and almost expecting that to change now, as what’s resulted.
Coast1
I think you’re right. The international violations likely involve the signings of particular players. When the Red Sox had violations they were stripped of the players involved in the violations. MLB isn’t going to pick out random players and make them free agents.
The Cardinals were docked draft picks for their accessing the Astros’ computers.
SoCalBrave
no, this is not about Maitan, but they are investigating if there were any irregularities in his signing.
wkkortas
Jon429
I doubt they take away players acquired in the draft. Waters for example turned down a scholarship that he can’t get back at this point. He’s also a local boy who grew up a Braves fan. Voiding his contract would be punishing him as well. The most likely punishment is the loss of the corresponding draft pick next year which would be a second round pick.
Whyamihere
they could make him a FA free to sign with any team, he’d get an extra few million out of the process, so it wouldn’t be much of a punishment
Jon429
Yeah, MLB could also make the Braves post season ineligible or heck even disband the entire franchise. They can do almost anything they want. But that doesn’t mean they will. There’s absolutely no precedent for that in dealing with players from the amateur draft. If they take away that player wouldn’t they also lose the slot money too according to the rules? They used some of Waters slot money to sign Wright, the #5 pick, so would they lose him too?
No I think the commish will stick to the form of punishment he knows which is loss of future draft picks.
Whyamihere
The MLB made jack conlon a FA this year after not signing with the Orioles, so there is some precedence for making a player from the amateur draft a FA. There is also the precedence of voiding the contract of a player who signed under an illegal deal with the Red Sox scandal. To your point about the pool money, you could say that the Braves got more than a 2nd round pick’s worth of value from that slot, so losing a 2nd round pick wouldn’t be am equal punishment. Overall, I don’t think that there actually was any wrongdoing with Waters, so I don’t think it will be an issue, but it seems that voiding the contract and some sort of future punishment would be in order if there was indeed some wrongdoing.
I doubt the MLB would pick 3-5 top prospects free agents, and make them free agents if they were acquired (signed/traded for) within rules. That would create a dangerous precedence, and open the door for corruption down the road. Now, if a top prospect was signed illegally, there’s a good chance he’s gone (as he should be). But to take away 3-5 prospects for the sake of punishment? Get real.
realgone2
Jeez what the hell did they do?
ffjsisk
They’re not going to ruin the Braves, it’s still in the best interest of baseball to field competitive teams. Nobody wants to see them in purgatory for 5-7 more years. Fans in Atlanta will never come back. 10 years of losing? No way. It’ll be a fine, no international signings for 1-2 years, and maybe lose a 2nd or 3rd round pick.
Dark_Knight
Nobody wants to see them cheating the system either.
hiflew
Apparently you are too young to remember the 30 years of losing prior to the string of 90s division titles. The Braves were very bad for the majority of their time in Atlanta. And the majority of their time in Milwaukee. And the majority of their time in Boston. 10 years of losing is relatively minor for any non-Yankees/Dodgers franchise.
Dark_Knight
Not to mention their FO brought it on themselves. No different than if they had made bad moves. A poorly run organization is a poorly run organization and unfortunately it’s the fans that suffer the most.
SaltLakeBrave
The Braves were not “bad” for majority of their time in Milwaukee. Only the last couple of years.
ffjsisk
I remember the 80’s well. Old Fulton county stadium being empty is exactly the point I’m making. Baseball in the south is as popular as it is today because of the Braves of the 90’s. Attendance is always top ten, viewership is extremely high, and it’s the only real regional team. MLB is not the NCAA, there still in business to make money and a good product makes money. Not a crappy aaa team taking a MLB field. Mismanagement is one thing, giving a MLB team the equivalent of “the death penalty” is another. Come down off the ledge is all I’m saying.
WAH1447
I doubt anything will be affected by loosing a pick in the draft next year. As far as international market goes, I believe the braves get it handed to them twice as bad ass the Red Sox. This would include no international spending for the next 3 years, loss of all draft signees that coppy signed by doing something against the MLB rules, and some sort of suspension from anyone else involved that’s still involved with the braves organizations, hopefully this will be as bad as it gets but who knows what else might be dug up that could affect the braves
Coast1
The Red Sox only were barred from signing international players for one year. I can’t see any team getting 2 or 3 years because that’d decimate their farm system. I could see signing bonuses limited to some low number in a second or third year. The Cardinals lost their top two picks. They didn’t lose all their picks.
beersy
Lets just say MLB makes Maitan a free agent, would teams who were under penalty last year (when he was signed) or teams that are under penalty this year be unable to sign him? I can’t remember how MLB handled the 2nd signings of the 5 players the Red Sox had to “give back”, but none of them were anywhere close to being as high profile as Maitan.
Smoltzy16
All speculation right now. We’ll probably lose international money for 1-2 yrs. Probably lose a draft pick or two, but no more.
Coppy has resigned, so that helps.
Hart needs to go, and Schuerholz needs to make it happen. It would send a message that we’re cleaning up our own mess, and starting fresh. Do it before the World Series so everyone can forget about this chaos before free agency.
CT
Based on what?
thegreatcerealfamine
What’s your job with the Braves?
bobulated
“Rob Manfred could potentially also cite lack of “oversight” or “institutional control”” … How does Hart skate if this is the case? How is it possible he had no clue any of this was going on?
RunDMC
I would love to know his job description if he hasn’t a decent alibi. He was supposed to be an architect to the new rebuild he didn’t know what the chef was cooking in the kitchen?? No one deserves that kind of job freedom and lack of freedom, especially a first-time GM like Coppy, I don’t care about his credentials and years within the org.
Realtexan
Hart is as guilty as the others. He’s gonna play the dumb card and say I didn’t know that was going on, just to try and cover his own ass
Meatloaf rulz
My thoughts are that they should not be able to take a player that has already played in the system. You would be setting a precedent for the future. For example, let’s say they make Maitan a free agent. What would have happened if he had been traded like he still may. If MLB is trying to teach these teams a lesson because the young players are getting screwed. How would they fix it if that player had been traded.
hiflew
That precedent has already been set by Boston.
southi
There has been no direct mention that the Maitan signing was improperly done (as of yet anyway). The only mentioned was that in conjunction with the violations the signing was being investigated (and yes it is possible they find something, but investigation isn’t necessarily proof of infraction). That makes perfect sense to investigate the Maitan signing because if there were infractions in other international signings then it is logical there is a chance of impropriety in that one too since it is the Braves most high profile international signing. But there has been no announcements yet saying that there definitely was an infraction in his case specifically. Let all the facts come out before you assume anything.
jbigz12
Not a very big assumption there. He cheated to get international players, what do you think the chances are the fix was on with Maitan? 99.99% sure it was. Doesn’t mean they’ll lose him though, I don’t know if there’s any precedent for this kind of thing.
southi
My problem with the post I initially responded to was not in the fact that it is both possible and in fact likely that there were infractions in the Maitan signing. My problems were directly with the fact that the post seems to state that facts had already come out and it was settled when in fact that isn’t the case. Perhaps my own issue, but I’ve never liked it when people appear to purposely misrepresented the truth (at the very least I didn’t want to promote the misinformation if others didn’t realize that the facts concerning Maitan weren’t out and in fact none of the initial infractions supposedly involved him).
LOL I will say I love your arbitrarily made up percentage of chance too.
Jon429
It could also be likely that with such a high profile signing that Coppolella decided to play by the rules in that one case in fear of getting caught.
I’d hate to be the investigator looking into this. Probably a lot of his word vs their word stuff and not enough concrete proof.
GeoKaplan
74% of all statistics are made up 58% of the time.
chound
That is ignorant even if its ultimately correct. We have no idea what the real infractions are at this time. The whole system needs to be reviewed but the Braves will be punished and severally but I have no idea to what severity and neither do you.
Coast1
Since the infractions are unprecedented, it seems likely that the penalty will be greater than any team with similar, but lesser, infractions
lowtalker1
Jon429
No one has reported that the Braves cheated to get Maitan yet. His signing is being investigated just as all the other IFA signings under Coppolella. The only reason his name was mentioned was because he was a high profile signing. I doubt a headline saying “MLB Investigating Derian Cruz signing” would’ve turned as many heads.
Don’t worry though, he may end up a FA for your team to sign when all is said and done. Just don’t put the cart ahead of the horse.
letsplay2
Maitan signing had been reported “in the bag” way before he actually signed.
The “Braves Way” is becoming clearer.
Zach725
If it was just a handshake deal, they aren’t going to punish them for that. Every single team has a deal in place for someone right now. The question is whether they gave him money before signing him.
casmith12
Like “letsplay” said, every single team has agreements with player prior to July 2nd. That is the reason why hundreds of players are signed as soon as the 2nd starts. In fact, the last report that included Maitan stated there were no wrongdoings found on the initial investigations on the Maitan signing. (Yes I know that can change very quickly).
casmith12
Misquoted, I meant to say “Zach725” not “letsplay”.
casmith12
(Braves fan here) I find it hard to believe that Hart had no idea these violations were occurring. I’ve always been a supporter of Hart (and Coppy to throw that in there), but it’s time for him to go. Hart needs to take ownership of this situation, like a good leader should.
Realtexan
Hart is looking for any way he can get himself outta trouble without the actual truth coming out
casmith12
Exactly, and at the end of the day, there’s no way to hide from the actual truth.
Phillies2017
An offseason where Shohei Otani, Kevin Maitan and Raimfer Salinas are all free agents- this could be exceptionally interesting.
dudeness88
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Braves org as they go through this difficult time. Sad.
bbatardo
Hard to say what punishment should be until all the violations are listed.
SoCalBrave
The Braves didn’t do anything that other organizations haven’t done, except they had a rookie GM that made mistakes in covering his tracks. They will get punished 2 years without international signings and they might lose players that were signed illegally. I just really hope Maitan is not one of them!
micg
Please identify your high connections in MLB or stop acting like you know all of the facts when most know next to none!
It’s one thing to state your opinion and a whole other thing to spout BS as fact!
casmith12
The last report to mention Maitan stated that initial findings show there were no wrongdoings in the signing. That can always change, but that was the most recent report naming Maitan specifically.
Coast1
When they’re using words like “Unprecedented” violations, it’s clear they did do things other teams haven’t done.
breckdog
The original report listed the braves as one of 15 teams that had committed the infraction of handshake deals of underage players. This is going to blow up big time league wide if not handled carefully. Just from reading reports you can see where a lot of teams have deals in place well in advance of a player being able to sign. It was one such report on Dominican ss robert puason that got the ball rolling on the braves. Puason is currently 14 and was rumored to have a handshake deal in place with the braves. So far there is no reported malfeasance involved with maitan but i will be shocked if they dont find some. I googled his name and found a report from a couple years back stating the braves were rumored to have a deal in place with him.
JDGoat
Handshake deals isn’t what got them in trouble
breckdog
Handshake deals with underage players is exactly what got the braves in trouble. It only takes a few moments to read the article before you comment. It was one of the most popular articles of the last week.
frozemyblood
That doesn’t make much sense, though. Every top 30 or so prospect can be linked to some team well before J2. Look at this year. It was widely reported that the Rays were the favorites to sign Wander Franco for a little under $4 mil. Sure enough, he signed with the Rays for $3.825 mil. Are you thus implying that he and all other IFAs with reported deals like that will be declared FAs from all other teams, too?
Whatever the Braves did (and I’m a fan) must have been a lot more serious than “handshake” deals to be getting this much attention, because this is too widespread across all of baseball (except the orioles, lol) for the Braves to be the only team that we hear of being investigated for this. I’m thinking more along the lines of under-the-table exchanges of money/gifts or something along those lines for this to be making this much noise.
casmith12
Unfortunately you’re exactly right. It’s a whole lot more than just a handshake deal that’s gotten them in trouble. Handshake deals with underage players happen all of the time (like you said).
Michael Birks
Wouldn’t be a simple fix for this type of thing be an international draft? I’ve seen it discussed on these boards before, what do you guys think About MLB discussing it after this instance, and the problems with my Red Sox last year
dvmwitt
So, if they lost Maitan and he became a free agent, would all teams have the ability to sign them? Obviously several team are under restriction for blowing past their allotment in 2016, but since he was signed in 2016, would they give teams like the Padres the ability to try and sign him for whatever and incur a 100% penalty since they weren’t under restriction that year?
Caseys Partner
Maitan would get at least $75 million if he were an unrestricted free agent. MLB in New York understand their mission and that’s the opposite of their goal.
Alowishus
If Maitan gets $75 million (and I fully believe he could), what would prevent Vlad Jr or Eloy from saying it happened to them also? They would both get more than that. If I remember correctly, both had deals in place long before they were eligible to sign.
Jon429
A 17 year old kid getting $75 million? That’s more than 40 million more than what Moncada got, who was way more refined and 2 years older when Boston signed him. (And yes I know they paid $60+ million for Moncada, but he only got half of that). I don’t even think Scott Boras could get a 17 year old kid half of that as an unrestricted FA.
Alowishus
I disagree. Moncada hadn’t faced milb talent when he was signed, so there was always the unknown present. Maitan has and everyone knows how he compares to others in his age groups / talent level. Also, regardless of how much of the money the player actually got, Boston paid $60+ million for Moncada. Miatan being younger only improves his value because he should get better.
Coast1
Being younger would improve his value if Moncada were 25 and Maitan 22, but Maitan is 17. That’s a long way from the Majors and a lot can happen between now and then. Matain didn’t play well last year. That’s not a huge negative. He was young for his level. But it doesn’t help his case.
Moncada played at the highest level in Cuba at ages 17 and 18. While that isn’t the Majors, it’s a lot higher than rookie ball. Teams are willing to pay more for players closer to the Major Leagues than those further away.
The top 3 Cuban free agents in 2016 got between $7 and $11 million. Luis Robert got $25 million at the end of the period, but he was also 19 and more advanced than Matain. If Matain isn’t restricted by signing limits I’d guess he’d get between $15 and $25 million.
Whyamihere
Part of the reason the Cuban players got more money is because they were involved in more traditional bidding wars between teams instead of agreeing on a deal when they were 14.
frozemyblood
Yes, essentially. IIRC, The Boston players had some stipulation where a team could sign them up to what Boston did for no penalty, but if they went over, it went against their IFA pool, whether the current year or the year they were originally IFAs I can’t remember. So Maitan, if declared a FA, wouldn’t get nearly the money others in this thread are saying because he still won’t be on the ‘open market’.
Someone fact check me on this. I’m lazy.
Solaris601
No matter how you slice it this is going to be a significant setback for the organization. Waiting for the other shoe to drop in the investigation is stressful enough, but Schuerholz and Hart will have their hands full with this problem, and all the while they have no GM to conduct offseason transactions. At least Snitker is in the fold for another year to maintain field level continuity, but personnel moves on every level are surely at a standstill until this mess is resolved with MLB.
Coast1
The Cardinals’ hacking scandal was first reported in June of 2015. They didn’t get their penalty until January of 2017. The team managed to function just fine during that year and a half. Hart can do the GM job while they look to fill the position.
Solaris601
If the latest installment in this saga has any validity, Hart’s gonna be out the door in short order as well. Not sure that Schuerholz is willing or able to run the organization single-handedly
nelsoncruz23
If Maitan is a free agent, can he just sign back with the Braves?
start_wearing_purple
If he becomes a free agent the Braves will likely be forbidden from bidding.
Backatit
The thing that I find most interesting is that despite the unprecedented level of cheating, the performance of the front office was still pathetic. How incompetent we must be unless everyone is doing the same.
JDGoat
I’m pretty sure the cheating is about the players in the farm. And they added a lot of impact players and made it one of the best minor league systems in the league. The cheating didn’t have anything to do with their big league team if I understand it correctly
RunDMC
Sorry, but Hart had to know. If he didn’t know his role isn’t large enough to save during an exodus and it wouldn’t be large enough to prevent this from happening again. Purge him from the FO and do not allow him to make moves as the acting GM that will effect our future if there is any suspicion of his involvement. Put him on paid leave until investigators have interviewed him and determined he had no involvement. Why is this guy allowed to work while Coppy was forced to resign?
driftcat28
Maybe Dayton Moore will find his way back after all
letsplay2
Return to this train wreck ?
tim815
What seems to be missing is the “foodfight” angle here.
Imagine an imaginary team in MLB, the Clary Condors. They have a front office with a reasonable degree of communication. One of the first things that likely gets said, with or without ownership around, is “Don’t mention that one thing we did”, whatever “it” is.
When the imposed shake-up happens, “it” isn’t mentioned. The team gets a fine, loses some free agency options, and soon, the regular stuff resumes.
With Coppolella lawyering up, this is different. Timelines will be questioned in the witness chair, under oath. In a courtroom.
This will last quite awhile. If someone is getting sued, it’s an August thing, not a November thing. If Atlanta gets a ban, and can’t sign anyone, it might _start_ in July of 2019, when they had planned to be out of suspension.
What ‘voir dire’ questions will they ask on the Bull episode?
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Many colleges have been busted providing women to young men in order to recruit them.
Has an MLB team ever been busted doing that or would it be “unprecedented”?
tim815
There’s no precedent in punishing that under this CBA. I would say unprecedented. Not because it hasn’t happened, but because it hasn’t been punished.
Snowman
The most important thing that can be said until we know more is this: everyone must, absolutely must,stop paying any attention to or repeating anything said by Bill Shanks. He is hopelessly backwards, irredeemably racist, and has a history of making up stories about Braves players and selling that fake info directly to fans. We all deserve better.
NickinAtl
nice try snowman. please stop getting in the way of the grown-ups in the comments section
JKB
Except here where this is a house on fire as shown already by the high level resignations. Braves are going down. They will be hit hard whether you like Shanks or not. And to call him a racist now? Wow. Sorry dude. Your Braves are in turmoil. They brought this among themselves
Snowman
No, don’t mistake me. Things are bad. There are enough articles from actual reputable reporters to assure that. But if Shanks says the sky is blue you should find your own sources to confirm. Far too much history of outright lying for him to be quoted about anything, ever.
Solaris601
Right. Killing the messenger isn’t going to make this problem go away. This is kind of unfolding like Watergate. Seemed like a simple infraction when the story broke, but as all the gory details eventually came to light it became an inferno that consumed the executive branch. Braves fans need to accept the fact that this is a major organizational problem and not just an annoying distraction.
Snowman
Y’all still aren’t getting me. I’m not denying any of that, or killing the messenger. I believe this situation is terrible. I believe every other writers’ stories. I believe Schuerholz and Hart should be fired as well. I’m denying none of it. Let me put it this way. I don’t want to see quotes from James Woods in an article about Harvey Weinstein,either.
Snowman
So I tried this once already, and it didn’t go through. I’d decided not to type it again, but I keep getting notifications and clearly don’t have enough self control. So here we go.
First time I became aware of Shanks was fifteen some odd years ago. Scout bought out the old Fanhome boards and brought him in from somewhere to run the Braves board. It did not go well. First, and most germane to this conversation, was when he started an Insider board you had to pay a monthly fee to see, to read supposed insider info. By this time he’d already given many reason to doubt him, and a couple bought subscriptions just to see what he was selling. Once they saw how obviously fake it was, some were taking screenshots and sharing with others.
It followed a blatant pattern. As soon as someone left the Braves, regardless of circumstances, he wrote a hit pice trashing them. The two I recall best were: 1. That all the pitchers loathed Mazzone, rolled their eyes and walked away when he talked, that they mocked him behind his back, etc. And 2. That when the Braves DFAed Marcus Giles, it was because he’d spent the entire prior season showing up to every game drunk.
Worse but less germane, one of the mods there under Bill was a really sweet lady named Renee who was also an usher at Turner Field. One of his few close friends was a guy named BRAVEDAD, who was the father of then Braves fringe pitching prospect Bubba Nelson, before we traded him to the Reds. Now understand, Shanks had the worst ban hammer I’ve ever seen. He’d ban people at the drop of a hat. A guy once popped in from the Mets board after a Braves win and said something like “good fame, guys. We’ll get you tomorrow. “ Bill perma-banned him and said “I hate ****ing Mets fans. “ (others were banned for words like, emm, a common slang for posterior, but you know, some animals are more equal than others) Anyway, one say Bill’s buddy Mr Nelson called Renee the N-word. Bill refused to ban him. He refused to even give him a three day temporary ban. And then he banned a while lot of other people who cried foul about his protecting a racist.
Now, those are anecdotal. But if you know anyone who was on the Scout boards back then, ask. There were hundreds of us. And I do have a few lesser moments into the latter pattern you can definitely find. His writing is often full of dog whistles. The guy constantly trashes every black player, constantly praises almost every white player. He uses words like lazy and bad attitude for a guy like Justin Upton, then wants him benched for a guy like Jordan Schafer. Defendd Rocker.
And then just last year (or maybe early this year, but definitely before the season started) he wrote an article whining about political correctness and called for awful, awful mascot Chief Knockahoma to be brought back in 2017 (imagine a live action Chief Wahoo, in the stadium in a teepee, coming out and doing a rain dance after Braves homers) . That little paper he’s working for in Macon had to pull it in less than 24 hours due to complaints.
Again, my comment had nothing to do with the story. I think we’re guilty as sin, we’re going to get slammed with penalties, and won’t fire enough people. I’d object to his being treated as legitimate if it were a story about someone changing bat companies. I’d also object to treating Stephen Glass as legitimate, or Scott from The Wire. Anyone who makes up stories and pushes an agenda isn’t a journalist. Period.
BravesCanada
I can’t verify anything you wrote, but if true, that dude sucks as a person.
Also, go braves. We’ll get through this, boys!