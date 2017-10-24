NL Notes: Seager, Cabrera, Braves, Dickey

After going without him in the NLCS, the Dodgers have officially activated star shortstop Corey Seager for the World Series. Given his balky back, however, the team may look to him as a DH for the games played in Houston, as J.P. Hoornstra writes in the Orange County Register. Those interested in some reading in advance of the Fall Classic may also like to check out the Register’s Bill Plunkett’s piece on the analytics-driven organizations squaring off this year.
Here’s more from the National League:
- The Mets are “almost certain” to exercise their option over infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, according to a tweet from Marc Carig of Newsday. We have heard such indications previously, to be sure, though it’s fair to say there have been countervailing considerations as well. With much of the offseason planning likely already completed, though, the Mets seem largely to have decided upon a course. As I discussed about six weeks back, there’s a solid case to be made that Cabrera’s $8.5MM option will deliver greater value than the team could find by paying a $2MM buyout and pursuing an alternative. Most of MLBTR’s readers favored the Mets hanging onto Cabrera in the poll available at that link.
- A former Braves scout has written a letter to David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in which he offers something of a different perspective on recently-resigned GM John Coppolella. The scout credited Coppolella for his respectful interactions with similarly situated employees, painting rather a different picture than some other accounts have. Of course, the letter does not seem to speak to any assessment of alleged international signing violations against Coppolella or others in the organization.
- With Atlanta parting ways with R.A. Dickey, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer considers whether the veteran knuckler could make sense for the Reds. Dickey has indicated that Cincinnati is on a very short list of cities he’d consider playing in, given its proximity to his home in Nashville. But Rosecrans also suggests the Reds would likely not be willing to pay Dickey in quite the same range that the Braves did. The contract he signed last winter guaranteed $8MM, though he earned every penny with 190 innings of 4.26 ERA ball. That made it seem likely that the Braves would bring him back, with the move perhaps hinting that Dickey was already determined to hang up his spikes. Still, if there is some possibility of Dickey carrying on, the Reds would likely be wise to explore a deal with him as a means of addressing the team’s dearth of established rotation pieces.
Comments
ksoze
Bringing RA Dickey our in, is a really bad idea. I’m all for bringing in a FA starter, but not an old guy (just like Arroyo was last year) that has no future with the team. If you can’t find one, play the kids. I just don’t see the point of this Lina of player on a rebuilding team.
Zach725
They teach younger players and provide a veteran presence.
SundownDevil
They could save $8 million and just buy 10-15 copies of Dickey’s book instead to teach those youngins.
mjbissonn
It allows a team to delay starting service time clocks on their young pitchers. It’s a prudent course of action if you feel the arms in the upper levels of your system aren’t ready for big league competition. Plus, you can always trade the vet to a pitching needy team at the deadline to acquire more assets if you feel like the young guys have progressed enough by midseason (granted, a knuckleballer won’t get you much in return).
rodge247
I couldn’t agree more!
BlueSkyLA
Seager did sprain his back in the NLDS but this should be an acute condition. If he’s over it, he’s over it. The balky body part that causes the most concern is his right elbow. That condition is chronic and will probably require some sort of procedure to correct after the season ends.
ndiamond2017
Even if $8M is a palatable salary for a pitcher with Dickey’s production, the Braves would have been bidding against themselves if they picked up his option.
IMO because he has a short list of teams that he is interested in playing for (with no guarantee that those clubs will reciprocate the interest), Dickey will have a limited market and likely take a bit of a haircut from his 2017 salary if he chooses to play in 2018.
The Braves may well be interested in kicking the tires on Dickey, with the hope of signing him on the cheap. Or they could just not be that interested in him either, which also makes plenty of sense.
FromTheCheapSeats
I’m not a fan of the Reds bringing in a veteran pitcher this offseason. Assuming any two of DiSclafani, Finnegan, or Bailey are healthy (all three would be a bonus), there are three spots for the six or seven kids
I to compete for. However, if they DO want another vet, Dickey should be #1 on their list. There’s almost no injury risk
outinleftfield
Its a crock to attribute being an analytics-driven organization for the Dodger’s being where they are. They just outspent everybody by tens of millions each of the last 5 seasons. If you can’t win by spending 3 times as much money as the bottom 5 teams, $265MM plus luxury tax fines in 2017, then you are just dense. Doesn’t take much analytics to do what they have done.
Modified_6
I’m with you… it’s incredibly annoying to listen to fans who watch a team people spend what they spend for years then brag when they (finally) win.
davbee
Kershaw, Seager, Puig, Bellinger, Barnes and Jensen all home grown. Taylor, Hernandez and Turner acquired on the cheap when other teams gave up on them. You don’t give the organization near enough credit.
Kris Higdon
Most teams that develop elite talent like Kershaw and Jensen can’t afford both. Puig was not some mid-level draft pick developed in the minors, he was a big ticket free agent acquisition.
They deserve credit for Bellinger and Seager. The other 3 are luck/roid aided players that fell into their laps. No one expected Turner to be a late blooming allstar.
Modified_6
If they had a regular budget, Jansen and Turner would not be Dodgers this year… without a doubt.
BlueSkyLA
They’re just covering their bets. If the Dodgers win the series, they bought it. If they don’t win, it proves that you can’t buy it. Either way, it’s all bad!
And the down-votes for truth come in 1…2…