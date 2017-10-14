MLBTR Originals

Here is the past week’s original content from here at MLB Trade Rumors…
- MLBTR released its annual set of arbitration projections, as per the model developed by contributor Matt Swartz. Every player eligible (or potentially eligible) for arbitration this offseason is covered, providing an idea about what the players are likely to earn in 2018 and the projected costs of each team’s arb class.
- This year’s qualifying offer will be valued at $17.4MM, Tim Dierkes reported. While only a minor bump from last year’s $17.2MM value, it still represents a nice payday on a one-year deal, so we could see at least one free agent accept a QO for the third straight offseason.
- MLBTR’s annual Offseason Outlook series breaks down in detail what each of the 30 teams will look to address before next Opening Day. The Orioles (by Mark Polishuk), Tigers (by Steve Adams) and White Sox (by Tim) were the first three teams to be featured in this year’s series.
- Jonathan Lucroy is featured in the latest edition of Free Agent Stock Watch, as Jeff Todd breaks down what Lucroy may earn in the open market on the heels of an inconsistent season. Jeff projects Lucroy will still land a significant contract this winter after the catcher seemed to regain his old form after a deadline trade from the Rangers to the Rockies.
- As we prepare for another winter of big signings, Connor Byrne checks in on the 12 most expensive free agent deals handed out in the 2016-17 offseason. Let it be a cautionary tale about the risks of big-ticket free agency — less than half of the players signed to those contracts had fully healthy and productive seasons in 2017.
- With the Marlins rumored to be cutting payroll and trade rumors swirling around Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna, Connor polled MLBTR readers about the future of the three Miami outfielders. Over 45% of voters predicted that at least two of the outfielders will be traded in the offseason, and the option of “none will be dealt” garnered the least amount of support (8.07%).
- In another poll, Jeff asks the readership for their opinion on how much Eric Hosmer stands to earn in free agency.
- With Aaron Nola looking like a cornerstone piece of the Phillies’ rotation, Jeff examined the possibility (and potential costs) of a contract extension between the two parties.
