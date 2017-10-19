The Tigers’ Managerial Search

The Tigers were the first team to cut ties with their manager at season’s end, announcing with less than a week of the regular season to play that Brad Ausmus would not return as the team’s skipper. Ausmus was allowed to finish out the season at the helm — though Ian Kinsler was allowed to manage the team on the final day — but since the announcement, there have been plenty of names flying around in connection with the new job opening.
In an effort to consolidate the myriad reports on Detroit’s managerial vacancy into one place, we’ll track preliminary candidates, those that have interviewed and those that are no longer in the running all in this post and update accordingly as the search progresses.
Will Interview/Have Interviewed
- Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez has also interviewed for the Tigers’ opening, reports FanRag’s Jon Heyman, who also notes that Detroit’s search is down from an initial list of 50 to 10 candidates. Heyman initially identified Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond as a candidate (as noted below), and he now confirms that Redmond has indeed interviewed for the post.
- Ron Gardenhire is on the list of the Tigers’ upcoming interviews and is a “strong candidate,” according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. Fenech notes that the Tigers will face some competition, namely from the Red Sox, however. There are those who feel that Avila will ultimately hire a younger manager to handle a younger team, per Fenech, though Fenech also adds that he polled a number of industry contacts that feel Gardenhire is capable of connecting with a young group regardless of age.
- ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that the Tigers will interview Astros bench coach Alex Cora as part of their first wave of external interviews (Twitter link). Cora is an in-demand managerial candidate, as he’s already been linked to the Mets and Red Sox. An interview doesn’t seem likely to take place while Cora’s Astros are still playing in the postseason, one wouldn’t think.
- MLB.com’s Jason Beck has previously reported that the Tigers will interview Marlins bench coach Fredi Gonzalez and White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing. Gonzalez, of course, has recently served as the Marlins’ manager as well as the manager of the Braves. McEwing doesn’t have big league managerial experience, but he’s come up as a candidate in years past and has been connected to the Mets already as well.
- Fenech reported early this month that the Tigers have already conducted interviews with a trio of in-house candidates: hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, first base coach Omar Vizquel and third base coach Dave Clark. McClendon has had multiple big league stints as a manager, with the Pirates (2001-05) and the Mariners (2014-15).
Preliminary Candidates (Interview Status Still Unknown)
- The Tigers are interested in Red Sox first base coach Ruben Amaro Jr., according to FanRag’s Jon Heyman. Amaro is obviously best known as the former GM of the Phillies, but he’s interested in managing and now has two years of experience on a big league staff to go along with an understanding of the day-to-day operations of a front office. As Heyman notes, he’s an outside-the-box candidate, but the Tigers are known to be casting a wide net.
- Heyman has also previously reported that the Tigers have interest in Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond. The longtime backup catcher for the Marlins and Twins, Redmond is also a former Marlins manager but has yet to get a second opportunity to manage at the big league level.
- Jon Morosi of MLB.com has previously listed Angels bench coach Dino Ebel and Royals catching instructor Pedro Grifol as managerial possibilities in Detroit. Heyman, meanwhile has previously linked them to Rays third base coach Charlie Montoyo.
Comments
Ejemp2006
If the Tigers make a bad rebuild manager choice, then the whole process will have a small chance of succeeding. Bringing up young guys under the proper tutelage will be super important. I really like Omar Vizquel because of his famous work ethic and ability to connect with Latin players. However, mitigating risk with a seasoned manager might be the best way to go. The Ausmus experience probably soured them to putting another inexperienced manager st the helm.
Leif
Alex Cora is a good choice for an up and coming team. If its heavy Latino even better. Regardless he would make a fine manager.
Tahoe725
Everyone is touring this guy so much, he will be under tremendous pressure to succeed. You never know how someone will be as mgr til they are one. Don’t expect too much or you might be sorely disappointed. Besides, if he is offered the Sox job, he will take that. No up and coming Mgr wants a rebuild and tarnishing their record right off the bat.
lonestardodger
Agreed. Out of these guys, McClendon, Redmond, and Gonzalez have experience. What about Ron Gardenhire? He was popular with the players in Minnesota and probably deserving of another shot.
brewcat
Gardenhire isn’t going to come out of retirement to lose 90 games a year for the next few. Same with Washington.
dugdog83
Gardenhire is an active MLB bench coach he’s not retired.
tigerfan4ever
Washington isn’t retired, just unemployed. I’m sure he’d be thrilled to manage anywhere. He was a finalist for the Braves job when Snitker was hired.
Tahoe725
Washington not retired either. 3rd base coach w Braves
vinscully16
Good point, brew. Gardenhire in Boston is a great fit, he’s got the personality to suit Boston’s lineup and media pressures. Tigers should grab Cora.
oldleftylong
Cora or Viquel or Dave Martinez of Cubs.
notagain27
Why would the Tigers risk going with a guy who has never managed a ML game before? Didn’t they learn the last time? Wow
davbee
Torey Lovullo, Paul Molitor, Craig Counsell, all were first time managers. Just saying.
tigerfan4ever
As was Brad Ausmus, Alan Trammell and Luis Pujols. Just saying.
tigerfan4ever
Sorry about the double post. I didn’t have the opportunity to edit the original one. Just saying. LOL
davbee
So you’re saying there’s absolutely no correlation between experience and being a good manager. Just saying.
Tahoe725
You are picking and choosing to make your point. Maddon and Tito were first time mgrs too and didn’t do very well then but now….. Some mgrs deserve a 2nd chance, other factors play in as well.
davbee
Madden didn’t do well at first? He turned a 66 win team into a pennant winner. Francona went from winning 65 with the Phils to getting a World Championship with the Red Sox in his first year with them. A manager is only as good as their talent.
tigerfan4ever
As were Brad Ausmus, Alan Trammell, Luis Pujols, Phil Garner and Buddy Bell. Just saying.
bastros88
why not Bo Porter, he managed a rebuilding team before, and has past experience
gomerhodge71
I have been wondering about Bo. He’s a good man and if he still wants to manage, he should at least get some interviews.
davengmusic
I think Bo lost the clubhouse in his Houston tenure, plus he ended up being at odds with Jeff Luhnow over use of sabermetrics. He’s definitely a knowledgeable baseball guy, though.
oldleftylong
Ugh!
PasswordIsPassword
10:29pm CST here: It looks like Francona is about to become available for the Tigers to interview.
Gary
It’s not Francona’s fault that Corey Kluber transformed overnight from a Cy Young FrontRunner to a typical Red Sox front line regular season sucessful starter and got shelled in a key playoff game….
davbee
It is Francona’s fault that he mismanaged Kluber by not starting him in Game 1 on regular rest. Not a fireable offense, but it was a managerial decision.
tigerfan4ever
I don’t think Tito gets fired. He took the Indians to a ten-inning game seven loss in the World Series last year and repeated in the AL Central this year, winning over 100 games.
reevewashere
Personally I’d like to see Ron Washington take the helm in Detroit.
stymeedone
If Washington becomes manager in Detroit, Castellanos will never be moved to 1B.
reevewashere
Ron Washington?
PasswordIsPassword
He was great in Moneyball
tigerfan4ever
I think I’d be okay with Wash or Gardy in Detroit, even if they didn’t get their teams in the past rings. At least they made it to the postseason with relatively young teams.
xabial
Girardi won in 2009.
Three members of that team played a huge role in yesterday’s game-5 W.
CC Sathathia, Brett Gardner, and David Robertson.
Washington came up short in back to back World Series appearances losing to the Cards in 7 games in 2011 and would by #1 choice.
xabial
would be* my #1 choice.
tigerfan4ever
xabial, if you are responding to me, Gardy is Ron Gardenhire, not Joe Girardi.
xabial
Ohh ok I was. Sorry.
My Ron Washington point stands still stands. I really want a team to give that that guy a chance.
tigerfan4ever
If Washington is completely clean now, I’m all in. I liked him before it was found out he was doing coke. I’ve alway liked Gardenhire and had hoped he’d be hired instead of Ausmus. I don’t want the Tigers to take a chance on an unproven or inexperienced manager. They need one that can do well with youth and a coaching staff of teachers. I hope they clean house with the new manager, which usually happens.
xabial
Looks like you got your wish. Gardy it is.
fireboss
The Tigers should skip interviewing Fredi Gonzalez. As a manager he makes an okay third base coach. No strategic or tactical insight, poor bullpen management and metrics confuse him.
tigerfan4ever
I don’t want Gonzalez either. He proved nothing with the Marlins or the Braves.
RunDMC
There’s a report out that he’s been learning modern analytics, which he’s never really been up on in the past, possibly to adapt the times. That being said, wouldn’t you want someone with more of an understanding in analytics already than someone that’s deeply-rooted in old school baseball (via Bobby Cox)?
TJECK109
Didn’t McClendon already manage the Tigers once?
tigergreg
No, Pirates and Mariners.
tigerfan4ever
McClendon had two tours of duty as hitting coach in Detroit.
TheWestCoastRyan
Still waiting for everyone to slam the Tigers for tanking like they did with the Padres at the start of the season.
stymeedone
At the start of the season, the Tiger’s were definitely trying and planning on contending. Admittedly, that may not be the case next year, but can we wait for it to happen before slamming them?
Caseys Partner
Amaro managing the Tigers? The Tigers is where the Phillies fired scouting director found employment.
From the Braves to the Phillies and from the Phillies to the Tigers.
Krajewski
Ozzie Guillén as Detroittigers manage he took the White Sox to the world series
He will control the club house and help these young players get better I know is month got him in trouble but he is the right man for the job and he is good friends with Carebrea
old ranger
Tigers need fire. Ozzie would give them that. With Omar as his bench coach that would be a great combination.
DetroitDave84
Ozzie is an inferno. They need passion not wild fire.
stymeedone
Ozzie can’t control himself. That is why he is no longer a manager.
keepitago
Should be interesting. Wouldn’t mind that combination
DetroitDave84
No to Ozzie. Find a young guy with some managerial experience or player development. Gabe Kapler (ex Tiger) seems to be a great fit.
Larky
I heard they talked to John Farrell and he is now available
bart4u
Give Alex Cora a shot. He knows baseball well and is younger and can get along with the Latin players.