West Notes: Taylor, Joc, Rangers, QO, A’s

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto understandably regrets the deal that sent Chris Taylor to the Dodgers,telling Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times that “it’s clearly the worst deal I’ve ever made.” The veteran baseball executive surely had little reason to expect Taylor to break through as he has, but he still says he “whiffed” by parting with such a controllable player for a pitcher (Zach Lee) that has not worked out.
More from out west:
- He is playing for the Dodgers in the World Series, but Joc Pederson might conceivably not remain in Los Angeles beyond the present season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes. There are alternatives on hand, particularly in light of Taylor’s emergence, and the Dodgers could also look to add other pieces. Of course, the Los Angeles front office has thrived on ensuring plenty of depth and surely won’t just give Pederson away despite his struggles in 2017, though surely there’d be quite a few teams intrigued at the idea of buying low on Pederson’s powerful bat. Sherman also notes that the Dodgers were in on Yulieski Gurriel before he landed with the Astros, though Dodgers president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman says his team never formally bid on the Cuban star.
- MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan looks at some recent Rangers players currently slated to hit the open market. As he notes, veteran knuckler R.A. Dickey could conceivably be a consideration for a reunion, though it’s not clear that the team will suit Dickey’s geographical preferences. More intriguingly, perhaps, Sullivan adds that Miles Mikolas — who excelled in Japan after leaving Texas — has left the Rangers “highly intrigued.” Elsewhere, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News analyzes the team’s options at first base. Ronald Guzman could be an option alongside Joey Gallo, notes Grant, perhaps leaving the team interested in acquiring a part-time, right-handed-hitting option to join the mix.
- First, the Rangers will have to decide upon a qualifying offer for righty Andrew Cashner. Despite some prior indications that the team might issue one, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag reports that’s not likely at this point. Similarly, says Heyman, the Reds are “leaning against” a QO for shortstop Zack Cozart — though the team is said to be willing to pursue a multi-year deal in free agency.
- The Athletics may be looking into some intriguing extension possibilities, Heyman further reports. Young standouts Matt Olson and Matt Chapman appear to be in the team’s sights. While neither is really even approaching arbitration, let alone free agency, perhaps Oakland will look to find value by making an early-career guarantee or two over the winter to come. Otherwise, says Heyman, the A’s are focused on adding some pieces to the bullpen and perhaps getting a righty outfield bat over the offseason.
Comments
Michael
Chris Taylor, Justin Turner. The Dodgers turn other teams’ scraps into gold, and they can outbid every other team for high priced FA’s if they want to as well. It’s not even fair at this point. And their own fans still booed them at home during their losing streak, despite still having the best record in the league at the time.
WalkersDayOff
I dont care about the regular season but when you put Ross Stripling in a crucial situation of a world series game you deserve to be booed. Stripling has no business being on the world series roster let alone pitching in massive moments.
Fred
Unlike the soccer moms in San Francisco, Dodger fans are critical of the team if they’re playing bad. If you remember correctly, the team this year loss something like 20 of 26 (11 straight at one point) in late August thru mid September. I don’t believe in booing, but it’s perfectly acceptable for them to boo the performance of the team at that point.
BlueSkyLA
Dipoto confessing about missing on Taylor is refreshingly honest. Just the opposite of Alderson’s mealymouthed avoidance of any sort of mea culpa for doing the same with Turner.
ZoinksScoob
Taylor for Lee was certainly a bad trade, but not sure that it’s necessarily Dipoto’s worst, especially given that neither player was expected to do much in the majors. The ones where Dipoto expected a legit MLB performance and didn’t are the ones that are real backbreakers, like:
* Seth Smith to BAL for Yovani Gallardo
* Tyler O’Neill to STL for Marco Gonzales
* Alex Jackson to ATL for Max Povse and Robert Whelan
* Carson Smith and Roenis Elias to BOS for Wade Miley and Jonathan Aro
* Mark Trumbo and C.J. Riefenhauser to BA for Steve Clevenger
* Mike Montgomery and Jordan Pries to CHC for Daniel Vogelbach and Paul Blackburn
All could contend for that title, or at least get dishonorable mention for TradeDHD’s worst deal.