Tommy Milone Elects Free Agency

Lefty Tommy Milone is now officially a free agent after electing free agency from the Mets, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports on Twitter. With over five years of MLB service but no 40-man spot, Milone had the right to test the open market.
In search of innings, New York had claimed Milone in early May from the Brewers. He ended up missing a good bit of the season and struggling when available. Milone fared about as poorly at each stop, finishing the year with 48 1/3 innings of 7.63 ERA pitching and 38 strikeouts against 14 walks.
That said, Milone has had success in the past and ought to draw interest from teams seeking depth and swingman options. Prior to stumbling over the past two campaigns, the now-30-year-old southpaw had posted 619 frames of sub-4.00 ERA ball.
Comments
Phillies2017
Here’s the big issue with Milone. Aside from 2015 (4.30 FIP) his peripherals have always been similar (+ 1.0 HR/9 +5 FIP).
beauvandertulip
What? His FIP was only in the 5+ in 2016 and 2017. Where are you looking this up dude? He has solid numbers and is a workhorse
SundownDevil
He could probably make more money in Japan or Korea, so for his sake he better start looking overseas for employment.
Rob Black
Maybe the Padres or Miami could use him?
padam
As what? Certainly not a pitcher.
padam
I love how the title states he “elects free agency.” As if the Mets were considering in bringing him back.
JoeyPankake
Dodgers will probably sign him to a minor league deal for depth and he will end up throwing like 90 innings of 3.21 ball or something.
failedstate
A’s will bring him back as an innings eater.
pepesilvia
I watched him a few times with the Mets and I was not impressed. He has an average fast ball but little control and absolutely no pitching sense. The guy is a meat head for lack of a better term. He probably blew people away in high school and in the minors but now that he’s not head and shoulders above everyone talent wise he cannot adjust. I can’t see who would want him.