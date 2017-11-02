Headlines

Angels Decline Options Over Huston Street, Ricky Nolasco

The Angels have declined their club options over righties Huston Street and Ricky Nolasco, per a club announcement. Fellow right-hander Deolis Guerra was outrighted off of the 40-man roster, the team also announced.

While the news hardly comes as a surprise, it nevertheless sends some notable names onto the open market.

Street, 34, will receive a $1MM buyout in lieu of what would’ve been a $10MM salary for the coming season. Thus ends the extension he signed in May of 2015 — a two-year, $18MM pact (plus the option) that kept him from hitting free agency at the end of that year.

Owing to injury, Street has thrown only 26 1/3 frames over the life of that contract. Never a hard thrower, Street has dropped to the 88 mph range more recently. While he managed four scoreless appearances in 2017, and could yet engineer a return, it seemed clear that there wasn’t enough promise for the Halos to pick up the option.

Nolasco is also now 34 years of age and past his prime. His four-year, $49MM contract — signed with the Twins and sent to Los Angeles last summer — included a $13MM club option for 2018, but he’ll settle instead for a $1MM buyout.

Clubs will no doubt value the fact that Nolasco has managed to take 65 starts over the past two years, tallying 378 2/3 frames. But a palatable 2016 effort — he pitched to a 4.42 ERA with metrics suggesting he had been a bit unlucky — gave way to a rough showing in the most recent season. While averaging a fairly typical 7.1 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9, with his velocity and whiff rates largely holding steady, Nolasco surrendered 1.74 homers per nine and ended with a 4.92 ERA in his 181 innings.

As for Guerra, 28, he failed to follow up a solid showing in 2016, in which he rode a stingy 1.2 BB/9 walk rate to a 3.21 ERA. This year, he managed only a 4.68 ERA over 25 frames while coughing up 4.3 free passes per nine — though he was much better (1.98 ERA, 9.0 K/9 vs. 1.8 BB/9) in 41 Triple-A frames. Since he has previously been outrighted, Guerra will have the right to elect free agency.

  1. Astros will have a couple of bullpen spots open up. Wonder if Street would fit in.

  2. Could see the Padres interested in a reunion with Street. He did well there and a lot of the fans liked him, maybe a one year deal as insurance for not if, but when Brad Hand is traded.

    • Street has pitched so little over the past 2 years that he may have to settle for a minor league deal with an invite to spring training to prove he is healthy. The Padres seem like a good landing place for him on a deal like that.

      • San Diego is where dead Angel pitchers go to rot (Weaver, Chacin and Yates).

        But at least Nolasco gave the Angels at least six innings just about all year-kept them in the game.

    • I could see the Diamondbacks being interested seeing as Rodney is a free agent and you could see if street has anything left on a minor league deal

  3. With the extension of Upton at a lower AAV and these option opt-outs, the Angels are under $138 million with 11 FA to replace.

  4. And Ricky is now off the twins books. What a terrible signing. One in a long series of bad free agent pitchers with the exception of Ervin Santana (who was banned half of his first season)

  5. Angels have a lot of money left even after the Upton resigning

    • Idk, if I’d say they have ALOT of money left after Upton’s extension, but with a couple of hefty contracts coming off their books, they are certainly in much better shape then they have been in previous years…

      I guess it just depends on your definition of “alot.” I will say, I think they have enough money to go out and get a couple of solid pieces to help fill in some holes on their roster, but, for this off-season, I just can’t see the Angels going out and spending a ton of money in free agency…

  6. Even though I would like to see Huston Street back in Anaheim it would be fitting for him to pitch for the Astros or Rangers.

