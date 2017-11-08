Jay Bruce Reportedly Seeking Five-Year Deal

Earlier tonight, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reported that teams have come away from initial talks with J.D. Martinez’s camp that he’s seeking a $200MM deal, and Crasnick now tweets that clubs are under the impression that free-agent right fielder Jay Bruce is seeking $80-90MM over a five-year term.
Certainly, it’s worth keeping in mind that virtually every agent will come out aiming high early in free agency. But an early run at a five-year deal likely indicates a confidence out of Bruce’s camp that he can secure at least a four-year pact down the line. It’s a steep ask for Bruce, who the Mets were unable to trade just one year ago in a crowded market for corner bats.
Bruce’s 2017 campaign has undoubtedly boosted his stock, though. The 30-year-old (31 on April 3) hit .254/.324/.508 with 36 home runs for the Mets and Indians this past season and turned in dramatically improved defensive contributions in right field. Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating felt that Bruce improved by anywhere from 10 to 16 runs over his dismal 2016 season, with each metric pegging him as an above-average defender this year. Statcast’s Outs Above Average metric pegged him at one out below average. At worst, it seems fair to count on him as a respectable right fielder in 2018, and it’s worth noting that he did log 91 innings at first base in 2017, as well.
The defensive turnaround isn’t necessarily without explanation. Bruce underwent arthroscopic knee surgery early in the 2014 season and rushed back to the Reds in less than three weeks’ time. He’d carried a strong defensive reputation to that point in his career — twice a +16 DRS mark, for instance — but turned in largely unimpressive numbers in the coming years. It’s possible that further distancing himself from that knee procedure helped to improve his mobility.
All that said, a $16-18MM annual salary on a five-year term (or even on a four-year pact) is ambitious for Bruce. It’s unlikely that his glovework will return to its previous heights, and he hasn’t posted even league-average offensive output against left-handed pitching since the 2013 campaign, by measure of wRC+. This past season, he slashed a meager .222/.285/.433 against lefties (albeit with a gaudy .268/.341/.542 slash while holding the platoon advantage).
Bruce’s camp will also have to deal with the reality that there will be no shortage of corner outfield options available both in free agency and on the trade market. While Bruce is probably the top free-agent alternative to Martinez now that Justin Upton has signed a new deal with the Angels, the free-agent market still offers useful veterans like Carlos Gomez and Jon Jay as well as bounceback candidates Carlos Gonzalez, Jose Bautista and Andre Ethier. Over on the trade market, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, Randal Grichuk, Stephen Piscotty, Avisail Garcia and Gerardo Parra are among the possibly available names for teams eyeing corner-outfield bats.
When looking at recent comparables, Bruce seems more similar to Josh Reddick, who signed a four-year $52MM contract last winter, than he does to the Upton and Yoenis Cespedes tier of free agent sluggers. A three-year deal for Bruce seems definitively attainable and a four-year outlay is a clear possibility, but it’d be a surprise to see him reel in a five-year guarantee — especially at such a lofty annual value.
Comments
aff10
Lol
CubsFanForLife
my reaction exactly lmao
Brixton
might as well start high and work your way down.. I’ll guess he signs like 3/42M
redsfan48
He will get at least the 4/52 that Reddick got. My best guess is he gets close to 4/60 or 5/75. I don’t think he even considers a 3-year offer under $50 million, he would be more likely to sign a 1-year deal to further boost his value if he couldn’t get that.
mack22
Oh yeah? Good of luck with that one kid! LoL
partyatnapolis
i’d love the tribe to re sign him, but not at 5 years lol
realgone2
Well everyone has a dream
stroh
As an Astros fan, I think that’s a reasonable deal. 5 yrs, $80M. He’s only 30 years old, and can play a good outfield as well. Would think this is much more realistic than what JD Martinez is asking for. I wouldn’t mind the Stros signing him, plus he is from Beaumont, Texas just east of Houston.
Fred
Now that the Yankees, Red Sox, & Dodgers don’t spend in free agency much and have young cores, I’d take the under on most of these free agent prices. Of course, all it takes is one team.
trace
It’s nice to want things.
WalkersDayOff
Next were gonna hear about Darvish wanting 170 million.
GoRav114
If Darvish came out with that demand he’d have a contract by the end of the day. It’s a lot don’t get me wrong but as the top pitcher available he’s gonna get there or close to it.
kbarr888
If Darvish gets that……..or anywhere near that……I hope it’s with one of the Teams “That I Love to Hate”………suckers.
lonestardodger
I can see four. Not five.
cygnus2112
4/70-75
Reflect
I can see him getting the Granderson deal. 4/60.
bravesfan88
I’d say you’re pretty darn close to what I was thinking as well…
My guess is 4 years and 62-64mil.
kbarr888
Cardinals say they’re looking for a Big Bat.
They’ll look at JD, but they won’t spend that kind of money. They’ll try to trade for Stanton, but I’m not sure they’ll like his salary requirement either…..or if Stanton will agree to waive his NTC to go there.
Bruce is definitely a ‘fall-back option” for them in my eyes. Power Bat, decent defense, can sub at 1B when needed. I did peg him at 3/48 at the most……maybe he gets 3/54 if the market goes nuts? That would free them up to trade Piscotty to California (so he could be closer to family……specifically his Mom who has ALS).
CarGo is their other possibility. They liked him before, but he’s fallen off that old pace. They might get him for 1/12 or 2/20…???
sportsdoctor
Bruce is a 3 year/ 45 million guy for some team. J.D. Martinez 200 million? Really? Is that for 6 years? If he thinks he is getting 5 years $200 million, Harper will get $500 million. At some point in time, players will in fact out price themselves and MLB will become the NBA, with only a few teams able to compete. Teams also have a hard cap and may be willing to go over the cap for a season or two. But then it gets prohibitive with taxes on amounts above the cap. Martinez may be in line for a 5 year $120 million deal. More than that, forget it.
Phillies2017
And I’m seeking a date with Emily Ratajkowski
mathiasak04182000
Not happening
beard
welp, at least we’ll stay entertained during the off season