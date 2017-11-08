Teams that have spoken to agent Scott Boras about new client J.D. Martinez have come away with the impression that Boras and Martinez are seeking a deal in the vicinity of $200MM in total guarantees, tweets ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. Martinez hired Boras as his new representative just days before the free-agent period began.
It’s a jarring number to see associated with the 30-year-old Martinez, though he certainly helped his case with an otherworldly season at the plate. Though Martinez missed the first five-plus weeks of the season due to a ligament injury in his foot, he nonetheless swatted 45 home runs in a career year at the plate. On the whole, Martinez slashed a ridiculous .303/.376/.690 with a career-high 10.8 percent walk rate through 489 plate appearances between the Tigers and D-backs.
In addition to his newfound plate discipline, Martinez’s 49 percent hard-contact rate was the best in the Majors of any player with at least 450 plate appearances. That stat may even undersell the extent to which he impressed in that regard; the next-highest percentage was Joey Gallo’s mark of 46.4 percent. Statcast data pegged Martinez’s average exit velocity of 90.8 mph 15th among players that put at least 100 balls in play this past season, and he ranked third in the league in barrel percentage and tied for fourth in total number of barreled balls despite the early-season layoff.
There’s little point in doubting Martinez’s status as an elite bat after his impressive four-year run between Detroit and Arizona, but he still comes with plenty of red flags. Martinez has tallied 1973 innings in right field over the past two seasons and turned in an awful mark of -27 Defensive Runs Saved (though 2017’s mark of -5 was a noted improvement over 2016’s ghastly -22). Ultimate Zone Rating is similarly down on his glovework, rating him 25 runs below average. Statcast’s new Outs Above Average metricT suggested that Martinez converted five fewer outs than an average defensive outfielder would have in 2017. That he’s missed 85 games over the past two years due to injury and will turn 31 next August both figure to limit his earning capacity to some degree as well.
We ranked Martinez as the No. 2 free agent on the market this winter and pegged him for a six-year, $150MM deal. If Boras’ aim is to secure a $200MM payday for his newest client, though, he’ll need to broker a deal of at least seven years in length — if not eight. While that’s difficult to envision, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility. Both Jacoby Ellsbury and Shin-Soo Choo landed seven year contracts in their recent trips through free agency, with Choo’s contract beginning in his age-31 campaign. A seven-year contract for Martinez is not outside the realm of possibility, though it also goes without saying that any agent would aim high entering free agency. While Martinez should have no shortage of teams with interest, there are very few clubs that can realistically afford to pay him at that level.
Boras spoke to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic about Martinez’s free-agent case and specifically referenced the free agencies of Ellsbury and Choo — both his clients — as well as fellow Boras clients Matt Holliday, Jayson Werth and Carlos Beltran. Boras indicated that he feels Martinez, who hit 40+ homers this season and has established himself as a .300 hitter, is a cut above that group (and above more recent cases like Yoenis Cespedes and Justin Upton) while entering free agency at a similar age. “It’s a very rare place. It’s a unique place,” said Boras. “…all of these guys that are at this level, they’re really good players. None of them were in the 45 [homer] and .300 [average] category.”
Asked whether he felt the Diamondbacks could be a realistic landing spot in free agency, Boras unsurprisingly suggested that he firmly believes that to be the case.
“You don’t sign Greinke and not sign this guy,” said Boras in a reference to Zack Greinke’s six-year, $206.5MM contract with the D-backs. “I mean, once you drop in the pool, you’re in the water. Once you’re in the water, it’s kind of hard to say you’re not wet.” Boras called D-backs owner Ken Kendrick a “competitive owner” and suggested that the onus will fall on Kendrick to increase payroll or find a way to fit the slugger onto the team’s books moving forward. Piecoro’s column is full of quotes from the polarizing Boras and is well worth a full read.
Casey
Boras is a comedian.
CursedRangers
Agreed! J.D. will be the next Boras client that is unsigned right before Spring Training.
I love baseball up until I start seeing the numbers thrown out by Boras. Somehow he always gets his players crazy numbers, but it’s bonkers.
shane
Yeah! I want $200 million too!
jwarden15
Can’t see anybody paying that much for a 30 year old
vtadave
Boras downvoted this.
MB923
A-Rod, Cano, Price, Pujols, Miggy, Greinke. All got $200+ mil after the age of 30.
I don’t think JD will get that however.
Polish Hammer
And all of those guys got released in their mid 20s too…
Brixton
thats irrelevant. Late career bloomers happen all the time
Michael Birks
Steep
stroh
Although I am an Astros fan who wishes that J.D. Martinez never got away, that pricetag is insane. Martinez is a below average fielder – has always been that – and is basically best suited to be a DH. And in a couple of years, that is where he will end up full time. So someone will pay $200M (probably) for a DH. I would have thought $80M over 5 years would be more reasonable, but obviously Boras knows better??
outinleftfield
5/$80MM is too low. He will get $25 million AAV, but anything over 6 years has proven to be too long of a contract for a 30-year-old player. Now if he was 26 like Machado and Harper will be when they reach FA, then I could see a $200++ million deal for him. Not at 30. 30 is the age when players begin to decline in performance across the board.
biasisrelitive
5/80 is as ridiculous as 8/200 likely something like 5/135
Joe Kerr
Too many teams will be in on him to only go 5 years, it will be at least 6, maybe 7 even if it means bringing the AAV down a little bit to get the guaranteed extra year(s).
Senioreditor
5/125 if he’s lucky.
shane
And a $75 million one year club option tacked on that end so he doesn’t look stupid.
Joe Kerr
lol
justin-turner overdrive
Who could even afford that on a 30 year old bad defensive RF? The Yankees are saving for the Machado/Harper sweeps and the Dodgers and Cubs have no opening. AZ is about the only team that could give him about $150 but damn, talk about setting the bar too high right out of the gate.
Then again Boras is a master and he will probably look to get him a Chris Davis deal where the team bids against themselves.
Senioreditor
Arizona is not giving him that kind of money. They’re sorry they gave Greinke so much and he’s been good for them. Some AL team will pony up like Texas, Seattle or Toronto.
24TheKid
If Seattle’s paying that much for a player, we need Darvish or Arrieta plus Cobb or Lynn. But Seattle is not going to spend that much.
justinkm19
Texas has plenty of DH options that can’t field
CursedRangers
Amen to that!
terry
Won’t be Seattle.
justin-turner overdrive
He was really good in that lineup though, they said they wanted him back after their postseason surge. Don’t discount that factor although the Jays are a fit for him too.
Frank Waller
You definitely dont know Shapiro and Atkins. Piggies will be flying to Mars before they give JDM that kind of money.
seamaholic
Red Sox want him bad. That’s where he’s likely going.
hinerism
He will sign for somewhere between 140 and 160.
SundownDevil
Boras is the best for a reason, so JDM will come close.
Voice of Reason
Did Boras keep a straight face when he said the figure?
Ain’t no team ponying up $200 million for Martinez.
wiggysf
By that logic, Bryce Harper gets $500M. Yeah right. Good luck…
scottaz
My favorite joke applies here: What goes ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, thump? Answer: A man laughing his head off!
Mattimeo09
No offense buddy, but there are so many better jokes out there.
david722
Jarring… like when I saw my ex wife trot out her diaphram while telling me she was spending the night with a friend. Yeah. Jarring.
bbatardo
There is a reason Boras one of the best agents. Jd might not get that but probably end up close.
Fever Pitch Guy
There’s nothing wrong with starting out extremely high and waiting to see if anyone bites. If not, then you slowly start lowering the asking price until somebody does. It’s no different than selling a house, you don’t want to have somebody snatch it up right away because that means it was underpriced.
The thing is, teams that have traditionally been big spenders over the past decade or so will not be fighting each other to sign him. The Yankees, Dodgers, Tigers, Cubs, Red Sox and Mets either have no need for him or won’t go anywhere near the $200M mark. I think $150M will be the max, probably over 6 years.
Mattimeo09
Yes there is a problem. Look at Encarnacion! His agent said “Nah, we can beat $80MM.” So every other team moved on and signed someone else until the only teams interested were the Indians and the A’s.
If Boras doesn’t make a realistic offer, JD could be waiting until January.
Bill Smith
I don’t think it would be wise for any NL team to sign JD to the length of k that will likely be required to land him. Unless the Dbacks shed Tomas or Greinke’s k, a prudent Dbacks GM wouldn’t come near those terms. Most of the deep pocket teams might be out on JD so if the market doesn’t develop and 4 years are in play then the Dbacks may be in the mix, not likely.
jaysfan77
As long as any team but the blue jays give him that kind of money I’m okay with it lmao. Can u imagine. Boras just loves to make headlines he can’t help himself.
tuna411
And, of course, when February rolls around and the mystery team still hasn’t signed martinez, bor-ass shall publicly rip the jays because, well, because he knows the jays should stop being cheap and spend $200,000,000 on JD
realgone2
yeeeeeeeesh.. Lotsa luck to ya JD
GoRav114
I don’t think it’s much of a stretch but probably not wise to use Ellsbury and Choo as examples of precident since they are both much maligned contracts. His defense will hold back his market as a team like AZ that might be willing to give him the AAV he wants will not want to do more than 5-6 years. I don’t think he will get more than 150 on a NL team. I predict 6/168 to Boston. Cora indicates he expects the Sox to sign a thumper and they are one of the few teams that can afford him, has DH spot open, and/or isn’t trying to save up for next year’s free agency.
realgone2
I was just about to add it’ll probably be 150
Coast1
Yeah. Boras better hope that no one looks at other 30 something players who got big contracts. I wouldn’t give him more than 5 years and would prefer 4.
If you look at the similar players on BR he shouldn’t be good past age 34.
leftykoufax
I just don’t see him getting 200m.
stymeedone
I love that he referenced Choo’s and Ellsbury’s contracts. What team wouldn’t look at how those two contracts have worked out, and say “I’ve gotta get me some of that!” Kinda like saying this is the best Zepplin since the Hindenburg!
Brixton
because he isn’t referencing what happened after they signed.
Benklasner
Given uptons same age and after his extension that puts him at 7/160? (Someone please correct me!) With martinez’s better power and advanced batting stats (regardless of his defense) I think he ends up at six years for whatever upton got in total.
Caseys Partner
So can you start an article speculating where JDM might find a “pillow contract”?
Why wait until February?
Brixton
I don’t think you know what a pillow contract is
AngelFan69
With the junk I throw…. I can strike out MLB hitting (I had in the past) and I will be a bargain pitcher for 1/3 of that …
asuchrisc
IMO this is all a way to lessen the shock value of the asking price of Harper and Machado down the road. And the teams that signed Choo and Ellsbury most likely regret them. Baseball has changed and being 30 looking for 6/7 years is going to be tough to get.
Phoenixdownyjr
I don’t want a Nelson Cruz moment in the world series in my RF. Anyone agree?
jaysfan77
I didn’t notice a mention in all the stats in the article how much home runs were up league wide, and factoring that in to his stats, if your gonna give stats lay em out.
shoewizard
It’s not out the realm of possibility that some team ponies up 6/180 for JD, although it doesn’t seem likely.
Because of health and defense concerns, hard to see him getting a 6th year.
If 5 years, could the avg annual be as high as 30 and he gets 5/150 ? Possible, but I think if you look at Upton for 5/106, the highest you can reasonably justify for JD is 5/125, in my opinion.
But the markets often surprise us, so we’ll see.
cosmic
His former agency should send him an “I told you so” note when Boras’ bluster fails to deliver.
angelsfan4life
He is a below average defender. Has only played in more than 125 games in a single season once. There isn’t much of a market for outfielders. So the only GM who will that dumb, is in Seattle. Once it goes bad, he will put the blame on someone else. And claim he never wanted him.
Stevil
Always good to see a bitter Angels fan!
mrnatewalter
News updates like these are what make this season my favorite time of the year.
greg
Boras is a broker. It’s his job to say this stuff. Never ask never get. And think about how many ridiculous contracts he’s gotten teams to pay. It only takes one idiot for Boras to look like a genius.
Chris Staviski
Martinez has a history of injuries and averaged 120 games the last two seasons. I see him getting 4 years $110 million.
Ken In Sac
I️ hope he signs with the Giants or Dbacks for that amount.
pseudostats
Nah, Boston. They need pitching, but let them add more bats.
tigerdoc616
You can always ask, does not mean you are going to get it. And honestly, 6 yrs, $150M might be a reach. Not that many teams willing to pay that for a 30 y/o slugger. The worry about him peaking and regressing during a contract of 6 or more years will scare a lot of teams away. Plus, the teams that usually have the money, also have pretty set corner OF spots.
His defense is less than stellar, but hardly anything to worry about. Passable for a guy who hits like JD. You can bet Bora$$ will downplay it to potential suitors. And with a guy like Bora$$, don’t expect JD to sign quickly this off season.
milkychavez
Insanity, Martinez is a very good player I agree, but $200 mil is Boras shooting for the moon. J Upton is a better all round player who didn’t get that kind of scratch
fighterflea
If $140 M (over 6 yrs.) is the new $200 M then J.D. is set. Not bad numbers for what he’s earned to date. No one in his family going hungry any time soon.
pseudostats
JUp was a mediocre outfielder his first year in Detroit just like JD. JD was a game changer with the bat over those two years, more consistent than JUp.
milkychavez
4/100, no more, no less
pseudostats
Good for JD. He won’t get it, but he might as well shoot for the stars.