A’s Interested In Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna

The Athletics are beginning to amass an impressive young core, led by corner infielders Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, and Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that they’re seeking a controllable outfielder this winter as a means of adding to that core. Among the team’s targets, per Slusser, are Marlins stars Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.
Oakland picked up highly touted Dustin Fowler in the trade that sent Sonny Gray to the Yankees, and the team also has top shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto on the cusp of MLB readiness. Fowler will compete for the center field job next spring, and Barreto projects to be with the club by midseason. That young group is complemented by solid veterans like Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis.
Per Slusser, Oakland’s preference is to add a right-handed bat, though their interest in Yelich would suggest they’re not necessarily set on players of a certain handedness. Yelich’s contract, of course, plays a significant role in that interest as well. He’s owed $44.5MM through the 2021 season and also has a $15MM club option for the 2022 season. Ozuna, meanwhile, would certainly fit the criteria of a big right-handed corner outfield bat. However, he’s controllable only for another two years and is projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz to earn $10.9MM next season.
Yelich’s 2017 season wasn’t quite as impressive as his 2016 campaign, but he’s still posted an excellent .290/.373/.460 batting line over his past 1180 MLB plate appearances. That, paired with high-quality left-field defense and a capability to handle center field, has made him worth roughly nine wins above replacement since Opening Day 2016.
Ozuna, meanwhile, belted a career-best 37 homers in 2017 and slashed .312/.376/.548 along the way. Over his past two seasons, he’s slashed .290/.350/.503 with 60 homers. Questions about his glove in center field caused the Marlins to flip him with Yelich this season, and Ozuna responded with well-above-average defense in left field (+11 DRS, +3.4 UZR).
Ozuna and Yelich are just two of many possibilities for the A’s to pursue this winter. The Cardinals have a noted glut of outfielders and are widely expected to shop Randal Grichuk and/or Stephen Piscotty. One would imagine that the White Sox would be open to dealing Avisail Garcia, though like Ozuna, he’s controlled only for another two seasons. Across town in Chicago, the Cubs have a glut of young position players, with switch-hitting Ian Happ an oft-rumored trade possibility. Speculating further, the Reds could be open to offers on Adam Duvall. Oakland doesn’t have any intention to trade from its big league roster, Slusser notes, with the possible exception of first baseman/DH Ryon Healy. (Trading Healy, she points out, would allow the A’s to move Khris Davis to DH.)
The A’s will have no shortage of options as they explore their corner needs this summer, and though payroll is always a concern in Oakland, their clean payroll slate makes it plausible for them to take on some dollars in 2018 and beyond. Oakland has just $18MM in guaranteed money on the 2018 books — $6MM to each of Lowrie, Santiago Casilla and Matt Joyce — plus another roughly $34MM in projected arbitration salary. Beyond the 2018 season, Oakland doesn’t have a single guaranteed dollar on the ledger, putting the A’s in position to take on a player already on a multi-year deal or one who is projected to begin earning substantial salaries via arbitration.
walls17
Oh this is a good idea. What would they be willing to give up though? Healy alone wouldn’t get it done and they aren’t trading barreto
justin-turner overdrive
They might trade Barreto now they have Mateo for SS, and Neuse and Shrock have shot up the 2B ranks recently.
walls17
im a yankees fan, mateo is not anything special., probably not a SS long term either. keep barreto
ronnsnow
Am I the only one who did a double take when I first seen the headline?
CursedRangers
Ha! I had to look at it a couple times to make sure I wasn’t misreading it. If the A’s were to pull off such a trade, the AL West would have a bunch of young talent.
WalkersDayOff
Armenteros, Puk , Montas and Cotton for Yelich. A’s get 5 years of control over Yelich which is what a team in their position needs the most
walls17
would they want to move their top pitching prospect in cotton though? they have no other pitching really outside of that, especially with puk thrown in too
Brixton
because they want Yelich/Ozuna and the Marlins want pitching
justin-turner overdrive
Whoa, you need to get familiar with their farm. Cotton isn’t a prospect anymore he started 24 games last season in MLB.
Puk, Holmes, Kaprielian, Luzardo, Jefferies, Shore, Sawyer, Ruiz, Meisner etc etc – they are absolutely STACKED and you couldn’t be more wrong. Please do some research before posting lies like that.
walls17
none of those outside of Puk are elite talents though.
HereComeThePhillies2018
But they’d be giving up 19 years of control over 4 players in return…
justin-turner overdrive
hahaha man what an outlandish package – Puk is Kershaw Jr. and 0% chance of being traded.
AsNchill
Puk, Cotton and Armenteros are very unlkely to be traded right now.
stretch123
No Puk, no deal for Yelich I think…
AsNchill
Then it’s unlikely we get Yelich. Beane didn’t draft and acquire those high ceiling players just to trade them away.
justin-turner overdrive
That’s not true at all. Holmes & Barreto for Yelich gets done.
stretch123
I’d personally be cool with a package of Jorge Mateo, Jesus Luzardo, Logan Shore and Grant Holmes for Yelich however… don’t think Jeter and co will give him up for nothing short of what they want though. Which would definitely be Puk as the headliner.
AsNchill
And neither of those 2 are likely to be moved.
justin-turner overdrive
Where are you guys getting this “Puk as headliner or no deal” utter crap? You are pulling it out of thin air, it’s ridiculous. Stop it. A’s have like 6 high end SP prospects and Puk is the only untouchable, use one of the others. Kaprelian is on the A’s…
AsNchill
Probably not Holmes. The A’s game plan for the future is stellar infield defense and a starting rotation of sinker ballers, and Holmes has a hard sinker that will play.
mrnatewalter
Speaking of ridiculous, calling any prospect “Kershaw Jr.” is hugely absurd. Stop it.
stretch123
No way bud. Yelich is locked in for 4 more years at roughly 42 million.. very affordable young player who is still getting better. The package will need to be headlined by Puk or Mateo for Miami to even seriously consider trading him, especially since Giancarlo is likely to be traded.
justin-turner overdrive
I can’t wait til it’s Mengden, Montas and Shrock for Yelich lol
stretch123
Jorge Mateo, Jesus Luzardo, Logan Shore and Grant Holmes for Yelich
justin-turner overdrive
Way, way, way too much. Shore and Holmes plus someone like Mengden for Yelich gets done.
stretch123
Any trade of Yelich will require a headliner such as Puk or Mateo… keep in mind Yelich’s contract… tbh, your package is much more suitable for Ozuna.
justin-turner overdrive
stretch123, you are 100% wrong. Please stop posting.
Brixton
not really. I think his package is light
justin-turner overdrive
You have no idea about player trade value either though.
walls17
i think ozuna is more realistic and would cost the a’s less
milkychavez
Seems like off season click bait, A’s aren’t near ready to contend despite Davis, Healy and Barreto.
Dotnet22
Every team is interested in these two players.