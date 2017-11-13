Latest On Cardinals’ Pitching Pursuits

The Cardinals are known to be looking for a significant bat to insert into the middle of their lineup this offseason, but FanRag’s Jon Heyman writes that they’re also exploring various means of landing a top-notch starter as well. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak met with agents Joel Wolfe and Adam Katz of the Wasserman agency last night, per Heyman. Wasserman represents slugger Giancarlo Stanton (another reported Cardinals target), but Yu Darvish is the agency’s top free agent this winter, and Heyman reports that the meeting between the two sides was about pitching.
It’s not clear how much of a focus Darvish was in their meeting, of course. Wasserman has a large portfolio of clients, and the Cardinals also plan to use the GM Meetings to discuss bullpen upgrades, writes Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Wasserman represents both Brandon Morrow and Addison Reed, for instance (as can be seen in MLBTR’s Agency Database), both of whom stand out as on-paper targets for the Cardinals.
Heyman writes that St. Louis could well emerge as a serious player for either Darvish or fellow righty Jake Arrieta, but the team’s front office prefers to explore the trade market before aggressively diving into the free-agent waters. Of course, there won’t exactly be an abundance of top-level arms available on the market. There aren’t many (if any) available trade candidates that could pitch at the front of a contender’s rotation. Chris Archer is an oft-speculated candidate, but there’s never been any real indication that the Rays are open to moving him and Heyman suggests Tampa Bay has no interest in doing so at this time. (With four years at a total of $33.75MM remaining on his deal, that’s hardly a surprise.)
With the Cardinals looking to make a splash both on the offensive side of the spectrum and potentially in the rotation, there are any number of routes the team can pursue. If the lack of available arms causes the club to circle back to free-agent rotation options, Mozeliak and his staff could look to use a sizable crop of young outfielders and young-but-inexperienced starters to then acquire a bat (e.g. Stanton, Jose Abreu) on the trade market. Magneuris Sierra, Harrison Bader, Randal Grichuk and Stephen Piscotty all figure to have varying levels of appeal to other teams, as would young righties Alex Reyes, Jack Flaherty and Luke Weaver (though Weaver’s strong 2017 performance may take him off the table).
Alternatively, St. Louis could utilize that stockpile of young talent to pry a less obvious rotation piece away from another club and devote some of its available resources to a free agent such as J.D. Martinez or Eric Hosmer.
The Cardinals, it seems, are largely focused on making a significant addition or two, but it’s common for clubs to use this time of year to explore many different paths as they look to construct a contending roster. The Cardinals’ $1 billion television contract is about to start, which could make it easier for the team to stomach the addition of a large contract (via free agency or trade), and the aforementioned group of young talents only represents a portion of the names they could utilize to pique the interest of other clubs. Given the myriad decisions with which they’re faced, the Cards figure to be one of the most influential teams in determining the overall landscape of the 2017-18 offseason for all 30 MLB clubs.
Comments
kbarr888
Cardinals MUST accomplish something at the GM meetings. They have a lot of work to do to bolster the team, and fans will be acrimonious if they come away empty.
Pudge7892
Agreed. They need to jump ahead and get these big deals done while nobody is jumping into them.
gregn213
There isn’t usually a lot that happens at the GM meetings as opposed to the winter meetings.
Dave
I would rather take a losing 2018 with Weaver, Reyes and Flaherty taking up 3 spots in the rotation with Martinez and Wainright, than I’d like to see them waste money on either Darvish, Arietta or any of the possible tradeable pitchers that are signed for too much money.
Get a bat. Get a big bat. Maybe get two! Play the kids.
Birdwatcher
I agree Dave. Cards have enough pitching. Literally have 5 guys for the 5th spot ready now. Weaver, Flaherty, Gant, Gomber, Reyes with 5 more in AA and on the come. Save the $$ on any of those FA starters and get the bat and get multiple late inning relievers.
baseballpun
Yeah, I don’t want to touch the young starters. Get Stanton or Martinez, Spend money/OFers on bullpen arms. As many as you can. I actually think it would be a good idea to sign RA Dickey or someone comparable to a one year deal as an innings-eater for the 5th spot.
agentx
Best for STL to trade Piscotty/Grichuk and a Rule 5 eligible player they’re not likely to keep for a SP this week. Big bat market will take a while to develop.
Pudge7892
If the signings help us back into the postseason then I don’t care who they sign. Weaver has his spot locked up, and one of he other young guy’s will take over next season when Waino’s contract expires.
chino31
Hope the Cards don’t pull a Toronto move like last year with Kendry Morales
Solaris601
I have to agree as well. Darvish and Arrieta have both displayed a concerning level of inconsistency over the past 2 years that would make me think long and hard before even making a lowball offer to either of them. Milwaukee seems poised to land one of them, and that’s fine if they wanna overpay. I just don’t see Darvish or Arrieta delivering anywhere near the value one would expect for the money and years they’re likely to get.
antsmith7
Stanton and Donaldson.
kiddhoff
Why dont they inquire about David Price?
Joe Kerr
Huge contract and arm issues that forced him to the DL. He also has an opt out in his contract making it near impossible to not only know what to expect out of him but also how to value him in terms of what you trade away.
Solaris601
Red Sox would probably be open to trading Price, but I can’t see any team assuming the full value of his remaining contract. BOS is probably planning to spend the winter praying Price can bounce back to at least 75% of what he was 4 or 5 years ago.
Pudge7892
The Red Sox probably won’t give up on him yet.
thegreatcerealfamine
Even though they should…
Never should have gone just for the cheddar…
kaido24
I hope they don’t go after Arrieta. I don’t think he’ll ever be as good as he was with the Cubs.
Pudge7892
Arrieta pitched in Wrigley. A terrible ballpark to pitch in. I think he would dominate in STL. But I’d rather hold up the money and acquire a 1 year rental to allow one of our young guy’s to take over next season.
kaido24
Yeah, same here.
Arietta’s career ERA at Busch Stadium is 4.21 and his WHIP is 1.46.
fmj
that’s really pretty meaningless if you consider he faced pretty good cardinal lineups over his career at Busch. (last year being the exception).. we have zero idea how he’d fare against the rest of the league there. he’s never faced anyone else there to have any reference.
kaido24
Fair enough.
JKB
Wrigley is not a terrible place to pitch in at all
Pudge7892
I’m not a psychic, but something tells me that this did have something to do with Stanton. With the GM meetings going on this week, I could see them trying to swing a trade this week. If they are interested in a pitcher I hope it’s Arrieta they sign. I’m not a Darvish guy.
4wards
Donaldson Donaldson, and a Closer!
fmj
“it was about pitching” was a smokescreen. You know the meeting was about Stanton
cardfan2011
It WASN’T about Stanton? Ok lol. Anyways, this surprises me a bit, considering they’re looking for a big bat, but for them to also look for a top-tier pitcher? Looks like Mo is gettin down to business (hopefully)
Cory Jones
Mo has stated he wants to acquire a big bat FIRST before they go after a set up man, closer, or any starting pitching..Surely they would need to know Stantons answer Tuesday morning at the latest, because Mo wants to get this stuff DONE NOW, so the rosters are set. First
Mo wants to try trading for some young aces, if that doesn’t seem plausible they could go after Arrietta/Davis. I could see the Cards cashing in all chips/receipts/whatever you wanna call it and just go for it now..So many prospects they could lose from the rule 5 draft..Many prospects in the top 100, but not vaulted as high as others that’s why they have a good farm system..Fan base doesn’t want to wait anymore, they want to compete now and titles bring $$$ and value to a franchise as well…
Dotnet22
Agreed, if he is serious about Stanton, he has to be the #1 priority. All else comes 2nd. You can’t set up your other pieces then decide to get Stanton. You can’t take the chance of hand-cuffing the payroll before the Stanton situation is sorted out.
robertj53086
Huge Cardinals fan, all I can say is, about damn time!!!
simschifan
I know! It’s been like 2 whole years since they’ve been to the postseason.
elvis26
Amen!!!!
Realtexan
I sure Hope the Rangers can get a lot done in the GM meetings this time.