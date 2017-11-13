Royals Notes: Yost, Front Office, Maybin

MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan spoke to Royals manager Ned Yost following emergency surgery to repair a “shattered” pelvis that he sustained when falling an estimated 20 feet out of a hunting stand nine days ago. Yost, who just returned home from the hospital yesterday and is expected to be confined to a wheelchair for the next two months, tells Flanagan in a lengthy interview that he feels lucky to be alive. “There’s no doubt I would have bled out if I didn’t have my cellphone with me,” says Yost, who was helicoptered to a nearby hospital after his fall.
Surgeons told Yost after he had awoken that this type of injury comes with a “25 to 30 percent mortality rate” and that the doctors had grown genuinely concerned as they were initially unable to stop his internal bleeding. Thankfully, however, Yost is now hopeful that he can be on his feet again by the time Spring Training begins. It’s an enormous relief to learn that the 63-year-old Yost, who is entering his ninth season as the manager in Kansas City, is seemingly out of danger and on the road back to full health. Best wishes to him on what will hopefully be as quick a recovery as possible, under the circumstances.
A couple more notes pertaining to the 2015 World Series champions…
- Royals director of analytics Mike Groopman is leaving the club to take a new role with the Brewers in their international scouting department, reports Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star. Groopman had been with the Royals since joining the team as an intern in 2008, and he played an integral role in expanding the club’s implementation of data and analytics prior to the team’s consecutive World Series appearances. Kansas City also made a front office addition, though, welcoming Albert Gonzalez back to the organization as an assistant GM specializing in international operations. Gonzalez, a Miami native, worked for the Royals for 13 years before accepting a job with the Marlins back in 2006, according to Dodd. He’ll now be tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Royals’ international department.
- MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweets that outfielder Cameron Maybin is among the Royals’ potential targets as they search for a new center fielder. The Royals are set to lose Lorenzo Cain as a free agent, and it was reported over the weekend that they see little chance of a reunion. Maybin brings plenty of baserunning value and reasonable contact skills to the table (19.2 percent strikeout rate over the past six seasons), both of which are areas the Royals have emphasized with great success in the past. Defensive metrics soured on his glovework in 2015-16, but he graded out as average or better in 450 center field innings per Defensive Runs Saved (neutral), Ultimate Zone Rating (+3.1) and Outs Above Average (+2). Maybin hit .228/.318/.365 with 10 homers and finished second in the American League with 33 stolen bases in 2017. (Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield led the AL with 34 swipes.)
Possibly signing Cameron Maybin shows me two things from the Royals:
1) They don’t think Jorge Soler can play the field and he’s strictly a DH.
2) Bubba Starling might as well end his career and go play football because the Royals have no faith in him ever making it. Granted, he’s shown no sign of hitting, but if the Royals are going to stink it up (and they are) they might as well open the door for him and see what happens.
Bubba Starling was so 2011. People actually think he will still do anything?
Jorge Soler has never been projected as a center fielder, but is a right fielder or at least a corner outfielder. Cameron Maybin is a center fielder. Don’t understand your logic.
Precisely…
I don’t think the Royals believe soler can do anything, not a huge part of the future tbh
Don’t the Royals have Cam Maybin already in the form of Billy Burns?
Target J-Dy, Revere, or even L. Martin who can platoon with Burns but the thought of CM with over 500 AB’s is somewhat unsettling IMO…
He can strike out a lot
truroyal15
I think it’s time for Bubba to play CF. Defensively he is ready and very good. It just all depends on his bat. Buy why pay Maybin, a 31 yr old who hit .228 last yr millions of dollars to do the same thing Bubba could do. Luckily it’s all just media non sense that floats around this time of yr. Just like the Royals are going to bring back Hoz and Moose lol. If anything, Bring back Hoz and Cain and let Cuthbert or Dozier man 3rd base.
Best wishes goes out to ya Ned. Hope ya get up and about really soon.
Best line in Stripes is by Ox when Sgt Hulka gets blown off the viewing stand during war games: “Does this mean we’re through for the day, Sarge?”
Get well soon, Ned!
Best wishes to Ned, always enjoyed him as a coach in Atlanta.
Deer stands are no joke, I’ve had a couple friends seriously injure themselves due to them tipping over or collapsing.