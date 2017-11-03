Matt Wieters Intends To Exercise Player Option

1:05pm: Agent Scott Boras tells Feinsand that Wieters is still mulling the decision (Twitter link). “What he does for a pitching staff is off the charts & in great demand,” Boras tells Feinsand.
12:20pm: Matt Wieters intends to exercise his $10.5MM player option and remain with the Nationals in 2018, reports MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (on Twitter). It’s not a surprising move for Wieters, considering the poor season he had in his first year as the Nationals’ primary backstop.
The 31-year-old Wieters inked a two-year, $21MM guarantee with the Nats last offseason, with the latter year of that contract coming in the form of a player option. However, Wieters posted career-worst marks in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and caught-stealing rate with the Nats this season, so it’s seemed all but certain that he’d forgo another chance at free agency for quite some time now.
Overall, Wieters batted just .225/.288/.344 with 10 homers through 465 plate appearances. He halted 25 percent of opposing stolen-base attempts, which is only slightly below the league average but is also well south of the career 33 percent mark he carried into the 2017 season. He also rated as one of the game’s bottom pitch-framing catcher, per Baseball Prospectus.
Even with Wieters back in the fold, it’d be a surprise if the Nationals didn’t pursue help behind the plate this offseason. Young Pedro Severino is the team’s top internal alternative, but the 24-year-old Severino batted just .241/.292/.332 in 59 Triple-A games last season.
Given the Nationals’ status as clear-cut contenders — especially in their final season of control over Bryce Harper — GM Mike Rizzo seems unlikely to head in the year with such a glaring question mark on his roster. Myriad trade opportunities could present themselves, and it’s also possible (speculatively speaking) that the Nats could make a run at either Alex Avila or Welington Castillo — the top two catchers on the open market. Avila, in particular, strikes me as a logical candidate; he can play some first base in the event of an injury to Ryan Zimmerman, and his left-handed bat would pair well with Wieters, who has consistently been a more dangerous right-handed hitter than left-handed hitter throughout his Major League career.
Comments
xabial
In other news, the sky is blue.
johnsilver
Boras has come a long way and learned his lesson that his hot air and smoke can’t cover warts of guys like Weiters now in FA. Years back he would have opted out and boldy made some hillarious statement of seeking a 4/40m deal due to his leadership being unparalleled behind the plate.. remembering varitek after ’09…
While Weiters is still a really useful guy to teach and coach younger kids coming up? so is ryan Hannigan. Weiters needs a rebound and not sure he’s got it in him any longer.
Solaris601
Wieters’ best days are a speck in the rear view mirror. Now the Nats need to find a platoon partner for him who is more reasonably priced and more productive. Boras always tells a compelling fairy tale that rarely, if ever, comes true. This prince is, predictably, a pumpkin, but we all knew that last winter.
xabial
This is why people hire Boras.
Matt got the best of both worlds.
It’s nice to have ‘options’ 😉
brothbart
Not a big surprise at all, but if he had any dignity he would opt out. He owes that to the Nationals. I have no idea why the Nats signed him to a 2 year deal, since no one else wanted him. It should have been a mutual option . Hopefully, they either go out and get someone who can share more of the catching duties or turn the job over to Severino to see how he does.
HereComeThePhillies2018
Lol he doesn’t owe Washington anything, no one forced them to sign him to a 2 year deal, it was their choice. No one else showed interest because 29 other teams weren’t willing to give him more than a 1 year deal, and Washington was the only team stupid enough to cave into his demand for a second year option. This is the price they pay. Literally.
baseballpun
That’s dumb.
Ted
He’s only making $10.5MM this coming year. It’s hardly some franchise-crippling amount.
At worst he’s a replacement level MLB catcher. There’s only so many catchers out there.
brothbart
Actually it is pretty damaging because the Nats are right at the luxury tax threshold (which would be for the 2nd year and taxed at 35%, I believe), so they don’t have a lot of money to work with.. I agree the Nats made a bad signing, maybe they had an agreement with Boras that he wouldn’t exercise it. We will see. Only thing I know is I can’t stand watching him play.
Modified_6
Why would you say, “oh, here is an option…. but on the hush, don’t take it.”
wadlez
He was literally worse than replacement in 2017 -1.1 fWAR
lowtalker1
And u said he was good
I remember
wadlez
I was purely in the meh department on him last season. Thought at worst he be like a 0-1 WAR player.
Contract looked terrible day 1.
wadlez
Severino is horrible
terry
Considering his season this was a pretty likely outcome. Doesn’t stop the Nats from adding another catcher and playing him more. The Nats gave him the option so it’s on them if he accepts it. May not be a popular thing but it’s within his rights to do so.
lowtalker1
Of course he will exercise it
tad2b13
“What he does for a pitching staff is off the charts & in great demand,”
Of course Boras doesn’t mention in which direction of the charts that he’s off.
dirkg
The Scott Boras spin machine is so deliciously ridiculous.
“How can I make Matt Wieters look desirable for the 2018 season?”
“Okay, let’s start with offense. Everyone digs the long ball.”
“OK, he had almost the same amount of games as 2016, yet he had less hits, 7 less HRs, 13 less RBIs, and struck out almost 100 times in only 465 ABs.”
“Oh and hit a career worst .225 and had an awful .288 OBP.”
“Sh*t.”
“OK, what else, WAR, the fantasy geeks love WAR! Let’s see…”
“-0.6.”
“Sh*t.”
“Um.”
“…”
“Let’s try defense. Catching stats. OK, let’s take a look…”
“Pitch framing + Blocking + Throwing out baserunners…he’s…”
“One of the worst in the league. Not even in the top 30.”
“…”
“So..we’ll go the intangibles route..”
“What he does for a pitching staff is off the charts & in great demand!”
thecoffinnail
Only one thing needs to be corrected in your otherwise spot on Boras assessment..
WAR is the fantasy PRETEND stat geeks love. It is completely useless and should be removed and never mentioned again.. It is a simple number that fans can look at and immediately (incorrectly) gauge a players value when they don’t understand more comprehensive stats like OPS+, ERA+, wRC+ and DRS.. WAR is the exact reason Jason Heyward received an almost $200 million dollar contract when he should have gotten something closer to 4 years @ $60 million..
Another one they like to point to (incorrectly) is citing FIP when discussing relief pitchers.. FIP is a stat designed for starters and should not be attributed to relievers.. I know advanced stats are difficult to grasp at times. But, using them incorrectly trying to prove a point, makes people look dumb..
Sorry about yet another rant.. I am going to have the wife take my keyboard away for the day..
tad2b13
Saying WAR “completely useless” is an over-reaction to it’s sometimes misuse. It is useful, but like all baseball stats doesn’t tell the whole story. It’s useful because it takes defense into account with the offense. And like all baseball stats it needs to be used in conjunction with OPS+, ERA+, wRC+, DRS, UZR etc.
thecoffinnail
After taking a quick glance through his stats I have uncovered exactly how to turn Wieters into a star.. When hitting 8th in the lineup for 37 games/34 starts (I know its a small sample size but Nationals fans deserve a little bit of hope..) last year he hit .272/.354/.482 for an OPS of .836. That is All Star numbers for a catcher.. All the Nationals have to do is bat him 8th all year long and they will have a super star on their hands.. Too bad Dusty didn’t pick up on that simple fact when facing the Cubs..
I was looking over the 2007 draft when Baltimore drafted Wieters 5th overall so I can play the “when they could have drafted _______ instead game” and I realized that has to be one of the worst 1st round draft classes of recent times.. Yes there was David Price going 1st overall and Moustakas (as a SS) going 2nd.. But, Wieters was actually the 5th best player (by b-WAR) taken in the 1st round.. So, in theory he was taken right where he should have been with Heyward going 1st overall (I was shocked to see he had more WAR than Price or Bumgarner but that is why it is a stupid stat) Price 2nd, Bumgarner 3rd, and Porcello 4th.. Of course, the Orioles would have looked brilliant had they taken a lesser thought of catcher with the 5th pick in Josh Donaldson. He ended up going 48th overall to the Cubs (for the loss of Juan Pierre) in the supplemental round. Todd Frazier was the only other player of note to be taken in the first 64 picks..
I find it baffling that Giancarlo Stanton (taken 76th overall in the 2nd round) has exactly .2 more WAR (35.1 to 34.9) than Jason Heyward.. WAR is seriously flawed and completely useless in determining player value..
Sorry about the useless babble.. I just found it interesting and thought I would share.. Don’t worry guys.. This was supposed to be my last round of chemo. So, hopefully, the days of my mile long posts and useless babble will be behind me..
schellis
Heyward gets a ton of WAR for his defensive value. Which I”m fine with but if defensive value was that valuable teams would be employing guys that hit like Heyward has recently instead of trying to find replacements for them…much like the Cubs have done with Heyward.
So I agree not perfect.
tad2b13
Concerning Heyward,I think the problem isn’t the part of his WAR based on his defense. Defense is clearly an underrated and valuable part of the game.
Per BB REF he has a career WAR of 34.9. His career WAR is high because along with his defense he put up OPS+ stats of 131, 117, 114, and 117 in 2010, 2012 2013, and 2015, He also had a good season at the plate in 2014. But in his previous 2 sub-par seasons of 2016 and 2017, his WAR is only 3.9 because he put up an OPS+ of 68 and 85.
The problem is he’s vastly overpaid based on what he was projected to do at the plate not his WAR based on his D.
dirkg
Don’t forget Boras used WAR to get Shin Soo Freakin Choo a 7 year / $130M Rangers contract in 2014. He kept pointing to the 5.5 WAR he had with the Reds in 2013. Other than a 3.6 in 2015, Choo has never been above a 1.0 WAR since.
I believe there is *some* value in WAR, but I agree that it is often overvalued and way too often used in making key decisions.
davbee
It’s not the fault of WAR that people take a one year peak value and misinterpret it by trying to project it out over the years of a contract.
CursedRangers
As a Ranger fan, Choo getting $100M at the time made me laugh. He wasn’t worth it then. Now him getting $100M+ makes me curse. He is not a good player and he is killing our payroll.