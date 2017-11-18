Headlines

Minor MLB Transactions: 11/18/17

By | at

Here are Saturday’s minor moves throughout the league…

  • The Reds have re-signed outfielder Patrick Kivlehan to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, beat reporter Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports on Twitter. After bouncing around between the minor league systems of the Mariners, Rangers and Padres, Kivlehan made his major league debut in 2016 with the Padres organization and eventually made his way over to the Reds. In 204 plate appearances with Cincinnati last year, he hit .208/.304/.399 with a 29.9% K rate and 9 homers.
  2. tgis got to be the most BORING off season ever. can someone sign anybody please?

    • Asking prices for top free agents are too high right now, and there’s still the unresolved issue of the NPB posting system, which affects Ohtani.

      • 40 Man roster rules don’t really help much, either. It takes off around and after the R5D

      • Amen!!! And full of false hopes, each year, if you are a Cardinals fan!!! They have the absolute worst, forked tongue president of baseball operations in baseball. I have no idea what he has on the ownership, but it must be big, for them to not only keep him, but promote him to president of baseball operations from General Manager where he has failed miserably over the past 4-5 years!!!!!

