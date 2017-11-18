Minor MLB Transactions: 11/18/17

Here are Saturday’s minor moves throughout the league…
- The Reds have re-signed outfielder Patrick Kivlehan to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, beat reporter Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports on Twitter. After bouncing around between the minor league systems of the Mariners, Rangers and Padres, Kivlehan made his major league debut in 2016 with the Padres organization and eventually made his way over to the Reds. In 204 plate appearances with Cincinnati last year, he hit .208/.304/.399 with a 29.9% K rate and 9 homers.
Comments
cxcx
Are there any other Armenians players?
simschifan
Matt Vasgersian is that you?
Chris
link to m.mlb.com
James Kaprielian
Chris
Steve Bedrosian was too
Chrysostom
I don’t think Kivlehan is Armenian…but Cam Bedrosian is! And prospects Jason Leblebijian and James Kaprielian
raffi
Cam Bedrosian, Father is Steve, and James Kaprielian, too bad Yankees traded him. Kivlehan and leblebijian are not.
piwofot658
Start making more money weekly… This is a valuable part time work for everyone… The best part ,work from comfort of your house and get paid from $100-$2k each week …•••••••➤➤
▬▬☛USA~JOB-START
baseballfan22
tgis got to be the most BORING off season ever. can someone sign anybody please?
layventsky
Asking prices for top free agents are too high right now, and there’s still the unresolved issue of the NPB posting system, which affects Ohtani.
JDGoat
MLB offseasons are always boring off the start
tim815
40 Man roster rules don’t really help much, either. It takes off around and after the R5D
Cardinals17
Amen!!! And full of false hopes, each year, if you are a Cardinals fan!!! They have the absolute worst, forked tongue president of baseball operations in baseball. I have no idea what he has on the ownership, but it must be big, for them to not only keep him, but promote him to president of baseball operations from General Manager where he has failed miserably over the past 4-5 years!!!!!