New MLB-NPB Posting Agreement Still Weeks Away

The hope is that Major League Baseball and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball will finalize a new posting system at some point in early December, MLB Chief Legal Officer Dan Halem tells reporters including Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Twitter link).
Until that comes to pass, Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani will not be able to begin the process of moving to the majors. At this point, an agreement on the system seems to be all that stands in the way of what promises to be a fascinating posting.
As Newsday’s David Lennon reminds us on Twitter, it took until December 10th for a new posting agreement to be struck back in 2013, paving the way for Masahiro Tanaka to finally sign about six weeks later. There’s no particular reason to think that Ohtani’s own signing process will follow a similar trajectory; if anything, he’ll likely have quite a few more serious suitors to consider.
Barring a big surprise, then, there won’t really be much of an indication of where Ohtani could be headed when the Winter Meetings take place in mid-December. Teams will likely be forced to weigh major trades and free agent signings without knowing whether they have a real shot at the market’s most intriguing name. While Tanaka held up the pitching market quite notably during his own period of recruitment, perhaps that won’t happen here since Ohtani won’t require that kind of financial commitment. But his situation could yet weigh on the rest of the market in any number of ways, particularly since he’s expected to desire some kind of commitment to being utilized both on the mound and at the plate.
Halem also touched upon a few other matters in his chat with reporters. In particular, the league is set to engage with the MLB Player’s Association on new pace-of-play initiatives, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweets. A variety of potentially controversial measures (most notably, a pitch clock) will be weighed, with the hope of reaching agreement by the middle of January.
Additionally, Halem noted that the league is looking into complaints regarding game baseballs. Testing, says Halem, has not shown any differences from 2016 (via Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, on Twitter). But the league will be looking into the matter further, he says and Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweets.
Comments
philsphan1979
He’s going to an American League team!! Harold Reynolds pointed out a smart question today..he asked Ken Rosenthal where he’s going to play on his off days? And Rosenthal answered OF but only played OF a handful of times in Japan. There ya go ladies and gentlemen! That rules out every NL team..
WalkersDayOff
Not really. It rules out any team not willing to play him in the OF. NL teams will probably take a risk and let him play LF
houkenflouken
So ken said he would play outfield and you’re saying that rules him out of playing outfield?
All 30 teams are in play until he signs
Coast1
If Otani were only a pitcher teams wouldn’t have a problem. They always need another starter. Do teams keep their DH spot open just in case Otani is interested?
philsphan1979
Yes he’s going to be DH the rest of the 4 days he’s not pitching (just like he has been in Japan). His OF experience limits him from the NL, unless he plans to stick to pitching. Which he already stated that he wants to do both. I can see this going on for a few years, not his entire career. It’ll be interesting to see how it pans out
BlueSkyLA
But he hasn’t been doing that in Japan. He gets at least one non-playing day between starts, which in Japan is five days. Here it would be four.
bastros88
I feel as if it is way too early to rule out any teams. I don’t understand where the he’s automatically signing with the yankees or cubs is coming from.
BlueSkyLA
Made you look.
andrey
Honest question, why was this not negotiated before the posting system expired?
The players were busy all season but MLB and the Japanese league had all the time in the world to come to an agreement before the offseason even started.
haymaker9
I can easily see him going to an NL team that would propose something like the following 5-day rotation cycle for him…..
Game#1: Starting Pitcher
Game#2: Rest/ available as PH
Game#3: Start in RF/LF
Game#4: Start in RF/LF
Game#5: Rest/ available as PH
Rinse, repeat.
terry
He’ll sign with who ever he wants to sign and play. He’s a special case to some extend because money isn’t that important to him. Proving that he can play here is. I wouldn’t want to guess where he’ll end up. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if he signed with someone for $300K.