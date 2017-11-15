New MLB-NPB Posting Agreement Still Weeks Away

The hope is that Major League Baseball and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball will finalize a new posting system at some point in early December, MLB Chief Legal Officer Dan Halem tells reporters including Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Twitter link).

Until that comes to pass, Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani will not be able to begin the process of moving to the majors. At this point, an agreement on the system seems to be all that stands in the way of what promises to be a fascinating posting.

As Newsday’s David Lennon reminds us on Twitter, it took until December 10th for a new posting agreement to be struck back in 2013, paving the way for Masahiro Tanaka to finally sign about six weeks later. There’s no particular reason to think that Ohtani’s own signing process will follow a similar trajectory; if anything, he’ll likely have quite a few more serious suitors to consider.

Barring a big surprise, then, there won’t really be much of an indication of where Ohtani could be headed when the Winter Meetings take place in mid-December. Teams will likely be forced to weigh major trades and free agent signings without knowing whether they have a real shot at the market’s most intriguing name. While Tanaka held up the pitching market quite notably during his own period of recruitment, perhaps that won’t happen here since Ohtani won’t require that kind of financial commitment. But his situation could yet weigh on the rest of the market in any number of ways, particularly since he’s expected to desire some kind of commitment to being utilized both on the mound and at the plate.

Halem also touched upon a few other matters in his chat with reporters. In particular, the league is set to engage with the MLB Player’s Association on new pace-of-play initiatives, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweets. A variety of potentially controversial measures (most notably, a pitch clock) will be weighed, with the hope of reaching agreement by the middle of January.

Additionally, Halem noted that the league is looking into complaints regarding game baseballs. Testing, says Halem, has not shown any differences from 2016 (via Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, on Twitter). But the league will be looking into the matter further, he says and Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweets.