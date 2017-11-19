Giancarlo Stanton Rumors: Sunday

Rumors continue to swirl around Marlins right fielder and trade candidate Giancarlo Stanton early this offseason. Here’s the latest on the NL MVP:

The Cardinals “have made a formal offer” to acquire Stanton, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com (Twitter link). They’re at least the second team to make a pitch to the Marlins for Stanton, joining the previously reported Giants.

There are some evaluators around MLB who believe the Marlins need a "reality check" with regards to their asking price for the slugger, Buster Olney of ESPN writes. With $295MM left on his contract and an opt-out clause after 2020 on his deal, Stanton lacks surplus value, per Olney, which jibes with a Morosi report from earlier this week. One executive told Olney that the Marlins are "not going to find teams willing to give up both the money and the prospects, and that's why [they'll] probably have to choose: They can either take the talent and eat some of the money, or they'll have to prioritize the [money] savings."