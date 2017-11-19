Poll: Will The Rays Trade Chris Archer?

Even though Rays general manager Erik Neander suggested last week that the team plans to keep its top trade chip, Chris Archer, the right-hander still figures to frequent the rumor mill this offseason. On Saturday, for instance, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the Rays may well listen to offers on their priciest veterans, including Archer, this winter. The 29-year-old Archer certainly isn’t expensive – he’s controllable through 2021 at just $33.75MM – but removing his team-friendly contract would nonetheless help the Rays in their quest to cut payroll. Plus, with Boston and New York looking primed to serve as major American League East obstacles in the coming years, it could behoove the Rays to embark on a rebuild in the wake of four straight sub-.500 seasons and try to return to relevance down the road.
Trading Archer would be a near-term white flag from Tampa Bay, but it would go a long way toward helping the club further beef up its already deep farm system. The hard-throwing workhorse’s presence on the trade market would undoubtedly spark a bidding war, given both his ultra-affordable contract and front-line track record. Since debuting in 2012, Archer has pitched to a 3.63 ERA/3.46 FIP and notched 9.72 K/9 against 2.94 BB/9. He’s now coming off his third straight 200-inning season, one that saw him overshadow a merely decent ERA (4.07) with career-best marks in K/9 (11.15), BB/9 (2.69) and swinging-strike rate (13.4 percent).
Every team would love to add such an appealing starter, but some aren’t close enough to contention to justify seriously pursuing a trade for him, while others probably don’t have good enough farm systems to come out on top in an Archer sweepstakes. Of last season’s playoff teams, the Twins, Cubs (one of Archer’s ex-organizations) and Rockies stand out as clubs that would benefit the most from acquiring Archer, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see any of the Astros, Dodgers (led by former Rays GM Andrew Friedman, who traded for Archer in Tampa Bay), Nationals or Yankees attempt to land him. Meanwhile, none of the Brewers, Cardinals, Braves or Phillies qualified for the postseason in 2017, but all of those clubs have above-average systems and are seemingly on the upswing. Those factors, not to mention issues in each of their rotations, would make Archer a reasonable target.
Any talk of an offseason Archer trade will go down as much ado about nothing if the Rays don’t opt for a major rebuild, but as Topkin suggested, it’s at least under consideration. Should the Rays take that extreme route, Archer would shake up a pitching market that includes a couple top-tier free agent starters (Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta), with another potentially on the way in Japanese star Shohei Ohtani. For teams that can’t or don’t want to dish out nine-figure contracts to Darvish or Arrieta, and for those that miss out on the highly coveted Ohtani, Archer would make for an enticing alternative via trade.
(Poll link for App users)
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
SundownDevil
yo only god knows bro
justin-turner overdrive
Probably no, but, more importantly….
WHERE ARE THE TRADES AND SIGNINGS????
Seriously there’s been 1 MLB trade (Healy to SEA) and 1 sign (JUp to Angels)…but literally nothing else?? It’s November 19, by this point last year there had been at least 9 MLB trades and dozens of signings, why is this taking so long?
SundownDevil
Let’s tweet @MLB and all teams, demanding they pick up the pace. I will post about it on Facebook as well and tell teams I may not attend games in 2018 either, so that they start signing guys.
simschifan
Most boring offseason so far in along time
Wrek305
Nothing really happens til the winter meetings. That’s when the good shiitake goes down.
justin-turner overdrive
There were at least nine trades of mlb players by this date last year starting from November 1. This year there’s been one.
SundownDevil
Agreed, I haven’t been able to sleep at all due to this chaos and instability. Have you had irregular bowel movements as well?
fannclub6
I agree. So much hype every year especially at the trade deadline. Off season activity has become very methodical. Gone are the days when Whitey traded half of the Cards roster in one week!
Thronson5
Yea I’ve been wondering what’s going on as well. Be silent so far..would love to see some trades and signings soon.
I do think Archer will be traded and I also think Longoria will be treaded as well.
Thronson5
*traded as well
twins33
I’m actually surprised there were 9 trades by this time last year. For some reason it felt like nothing happened until after thanksgiving so this offseason felt normal to me. Guess it’s not.
SimplyAmazin91
I see theBraves as really one of the few teams with the prospects to snag Archer. I think Rays want to compete.
benharvey26
Does anyone feel that the Twins or Brewers could get it done? I think the Twins’ history of signing these mediocre starters to large contracts could be shaken up by this sort of trade, but again I’m not well versed on their farm system.
rols1026
Both those teams have the young talent to get Archer, but would really cripple their cores by doing so.
twins33
I honestly feel like the Twins don’t have the prospects to get it done. Not the quality at least, unless they include an MLB player in the trade which I’m not sure they’d do.
RunDMC
C’mon Braves, trade Maitan while he is still our’s. Lol
JDGoat
Ha never thought about that. I’m assuming Maitan is on an MLB restricted list or something along those lines right now though
mattblaze13
Archer, Colome, Hechev. to Cubs for
Schwarber, Montgomery, Russell
cards81
Cardinals will easily top that offer
thegreatcerealfamine
How do you figure that?
cards81
Cardinals give up Reyes, Flaherty, any other outfield prospect…Pham could be included…let’s see where else can the cardinals deal from…they could give up Carpenter and that alone is better than Schwarber lol so two top young pitching arms and a couple of top 100 outfielders…too easy
andyb
As a cards fan, hard pass on giving up Reyes and/or Pham for Archer. Rays would be right to demand Reyes for Archer, I would just say no.
cards81
Andy…i was makin a point. Even still the cardinals could easily top an offer of Schwarber, Russel and Montgomery…that’s is weak. The cardinals already want Colome…throw in archer and cardinals would give up more than the cubs…sorry cubs but you threw in all your cards and finally won a World Series, congrats, but the cardinals will top any offer considering they have such a great farm system and you want to try and pawn off some on major league talent
corey5kersh22
Lmao
rols1026
Why even post a trade proposal if it’s going to be blatantly absurd? You’re clearly a Cubs fan wishing for a steal like this… be realistic man lol
Wrek305
Take out Hechev. And I’d say yes. He wouldn’t have a spot to play. Happ would play 2nd 95% of the time. Baez would man SS and Zo would take over in Left. Unless they flip him for pitching.
thegreatcerealfamine
Why on earth would Zobrist waive his NTC…
baseballcrank
counteroffer: Archer to Cubs for Kris Bryant, Jose Quintana, the ghost of Ernie Banks, Theo Epstein’s two sons, and the Chicago Blackhawks
justin-turner overdrive
Swap out Archer for Odorizzi and you have a deal!
mlb1225
That’ll never happen in real life. Maybe on Playstation.
JFactor
Cubs going to need to add a lot of specs.
Archer alone is worth more than that.
Del Boca Vista
Where do the Rays benefit? Lol
dewssox79
LOL!!! schwarber has zero value. stop with stupid offers
mp2891
Mattblaze13 – The Rays wouldn’t trade Archer alone for that package. There’s no front line starter, no prospect with the potential to be a front line starter, and Montgomery and Russell play positions the Rays have plenty of replacements at the MLB and AAA level. Schwarber might work out as a DH in the American League (and I think he will), but he’s not exactly worth Archer alone, Russell is basically the same as Hech (and the Rays haven’t decided if they even want to keep Hech, and Montgomery would be one of the Rays worst relievers (and no chance of joining the rotation). Hard Pass!!!
Steven St Croix
Archer to Houston for Kyle Tucker, Martes, and Musgrove.
WalkersDayOff
They already got their star pitcher and won it all. The Astors making a big pitching move ship has sailed
Steven St Croix
Keuchel is a FA after the season, they will need to replace him while saving money for Altuve, Correa, and Springer.
mp2891
The Rays would strongly consider that offer.
hittingnull
The Rays have had four straight losing seasons. I think it’s time for the Rays to trade everyone and start all over.
mp2891
The Rays’ Farm System is too close to graduating top talent to the MLB level. A complete rebuild would be stupid. But a trade of Colome, Longo, Odorizzi and perhaps Miller and/or Dickerson makes sense to me. I don’t see Archer being traded before the trade deadline, but anything is possible.
shoheiohtahnyy
Schwarber and Happ for Archer.
Brixton
not enough, imo. Archer is good and cheap for 4 years. However, note I’m not a huge Schwarber guy
angelsfan4life412
The cubs would have to trade talent off the roster since all of the top prospects have graduated to the major league level, and the cubs might be out of prospects to trade since they got quintana last year at the deadline.
chucky25
But there’s a lot of teams that are big on him,so you trade for him and move him for even more prospects
JFactor
Add about 3 more specs.
Seriously, that’s not even close.
mp2891
The Rays would also expect at least one high risk, high reward player in A or rookie ball, but I like that package a lot.
bastros88
there are too many options on the free agent market to get a big return for Archer. The best bet would be to wait for the non waiver trade deadline
BlueSkyLA
Perhaps but I wonder how many competitive teams would see Archer as a top-end of the rotation starter. That’s what teams headed to the postseason are generally seeking.
Bruin1012
Totally disagree if the Rays made Archer available he would command a huge price. His pitching peripherals are all at ace or near ace level and he get him for 4 years at 33.75 million. Wow ton of extra value in that contract should net somewhere more then Q and less then Sale but very similar asset. If I was the Rays I would start the rebuild now.
BlueSkyLA
According to ERA+ he’s been a league-average pitcher for the last two seasons and all of his BAA stats have been going in the wrong direction over that time. His team control is a valuable commodity but my point is the Rays are probably better off moving him in the offseason to a team looking to fill out their rotation, rather than at the trade deadline to a team in need of a 1-3 starter.
mp2891
What options are you talking about? Darvish? Arrieta? Archer is arguably better than both and comes at 20% the cash cost.
00944
Some of these people here don’t understand that the way the off-season is unfolded is caused by the big names… for example.. some teams are likely waiting for shoei otani to be posted before they do anything major
bluejaysfan
Smartest thing said in this post. We should see some bigger rumours start Tuesday after the posting has been settled
andyb
Yep Marlins, Ohtani, and Brave’s penalty situation is what’s holding back the market. When those break deals will start moving.
mlb1225
Poll is fairly down the middle right now
Pablo
As a twins fan I’ve been wanting an archer trade since WS game 7. They’ll be paying a lot, but they need it. Archer and Darvish. Twins have a set roster of position players for the near future so giving up a bit of the farm for archer makes sense.
Just look at all the players poached from the twins this offseason because they waited for the the prospects too long. I’d rather cash in on some prospect value now rather than waiting for them to be blocked in the show and getting snagged off waivers.
Red_Line_9
I’ll throw out the Archer to Colorado idea again…like last offseason. It’s mentioned in the post as well. Colorado is going to atleast try to trade for a front line starter.
Zachary Hines
Archer, Colome, and Longoria? What would it take?
justin-turner overdrive
There’s not a farm in the land that has the prospects they would want for all them.
dewssox79
the braves and white sox beg to differ
mp2891
Longo isn’t worth much in trade. Archer and Colome are worth a pretty penny though.
cygnus2112
At some point with the Rays, the value of diminished returns has to enter into the equation so we’re getting close to the paradigm that’s known as it’s getting time to $h!t or get off the pot!
Same goes with that other outfit that’s 250 miles to the southeast…