Braves To Hire Alex Anthopoulos As General Manager

The Braves will hire Alex Anthopoulos as their new general manager, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports (Twitter links). The official announcement could come this week during the GM Meetings. Anthopoulos will be the team’s final decision-maker in baseball-related matters, with John Hart remaining as the team’s president of baseball operations for now but in more of a “counsel/figurehead” type of capacity.
It was less than six weeks ago that Atlanta’s front office was thrown into disarray with the shocking resignations of former GM John Coppolella and international scouting director Gordon Blakely due to accusations that the team had violated international signing rules. Major League Baseball is still conducting an investigation into the matter, which has now expanded to exploring possible misdeeds involving the signings of domestic amateurs in the draft. It isn’t yet known how or when the league will issue its punishments towards the Braves, though the ruling is expected to be severe, given the reported scope of the charges. Hart apparently won’t face any punishment himself, though he has seemingly lost his previous role atop Atlanta’s baseball operations department. Hart’s contract expired after the season and it remains to be seen if he’ll continue in this apparently reduced role or if he could depart for another job elsewhere.
Royals GM Dayton Moore (who spent over 11 years working in the Braves front office) was considered to be the team’s first choice for the job, though Royals owner David Glass denied the Braves permission to speak to his general manager, plus it wasn’t clear how interested Moore actually was in a return to Atlanta. The Braves were clearly focused on adding an experienced GM to help lead the team through the uncertainty of the MLB investigation, as Nationals assistant GM Doug Harris was the only known candidate who hadn’t previously run a Major League front office. Beyond Anthopoulos and Moore, other names under consideration included Jim Hendry, Ben Cherington, Dan O’Dowd, Josh Byrnes, and Dan Jennings.
Still just 40 years old, Anthopoulos brings a wealth of front office experience to Atlanta. The Montreal native spent almost a decade in scouting roles with the Expos and Blue Jays and then serving as the Jays’ assistant GM before being named Toronto’s general manager in October 2009. Thought to be taking over a rebuilding team (his first major move was trading Roy Halladay to the Phillies), Anthopoulos shifted direction once Jose Bautista unexpectedly emerged as a top slugger in 2010, and his tenure was marked by bold and often surprising transactions.
Anthopoulos’ successes included the team-friendly extensions for Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion, trading Vernon Wells’ seemingly immovable contract to the Angels, the Jays’ acquisition of Josh Donaldson from the Athletics, and the twin blockbuster deals at the 2015 July deadline that brought David Price and Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto. The 2015 team ended up as Anthopoulos’ crowning achievement, as the Jays ended a 22-year postseason drought by winning the AL East and then advancing to the ALCS.
It was just after that season, however, that Anthopoulos left the Jays’ GM job, finishing out his contract after rejecting a pair of extension offers. Mark Shapiro had been hired as the Blue Jays’ new team president and CEO midway through the 2015 season, and Anthopoulos had no interest continuing in what essentially would have been a lesser role in the team’s baseball ops department, with Shapiro now calling the shots. Anthopoulos has spent the last two seasons working as the Dodgers’ VP of baseball operations.
Anthopoulos will now again take the reins of a rebuilding team, though the Braves may also be somewhat close to respectability given the amount of proven (Freddie Freeman, Ender Inciarte, Julio Teheran, Arodys Vizcaino) and on-the-cusp of a breakout (Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson) talent on the big league roster. The Braves also boast arguably the best farm system in baseball, including ready-to-debut outfielder Ronald Acuna and top international prospect Kevin Maitan (though Maitan’s own signing has been scrutinized by MLB’s investigation).
Comments
RunDMC
Yes!
Braves Fan 138
Well that was quick
bravesbeast95
That may be what she said, but in this case I’ll say it was both quick and effective
Zack35
As a Jays fan I’m really happy for Alex. Excellent executive with the balls to do stuff. Can’t believe Jays are stuck with Shapiro. What a coincidence Indians started doing good once he left
tad2b13
“…Shapiro. What a a coincidence Indians started doing good once he left”
…which is evidence that he did a good job, but just wasn’t around to see the fruits of it.
chieftoto
If they can ditch Hart, this is the best possible scenario for them. And even if they can’t, the reports say Alex will have the final say so it’s still solid. If the penalties aren’t huge, this could be a lucky turn out from the whole Coppy debacle.
AGAVE
Carries LA knowledge with him
Freidman better be watching this
agentx
Perhaps Friedman can hire one former GM to replace Anthopoulos, another former GM to follow how Anthopoulos may be using his knowledge of the Dodgers to help ATL, and maybe just one or two more since it’s been a while since the Dodgers added any new executives.
agentx
All joking aside, I am curious to see who replaces Kapler and if anyone of note takes over the VP, Operations role that AA is leaving.
raltongo
in years past there was a FA prediction contest. is there one this year???
Cat Mando
They have stated in a few chats….most likely not. They are evidently nightmares on their end.
tad2b13
Good move by the Braves. As a Giants fan, I can’t say I’m happy about it, but I recognize the good hire. But I am happy for Anthopoulos; a really good guy that deserves it.
jvjc1233
Fantastic hire
bullred
So happy for Alex. He did a tremendous job with the Jays and really deserves this. The players love him and so do the fans. He is a tireless, fearless and relentless worker that always makes the prudent move. He wins Executive of the Year and then is essentially forced out by the poorly timed hire of Shapiro by Rogers Communication. The Ninja is back. Braves are so lucky to have him.
EverlastingDave
I like it. Braves are lucky to have him.
Eric Lord
Say goodbye to your farm system. Alex will trade away almost all your top prospects. He did it with the Jays & he’ll likely do it again
bullred
He traded out 20 to 25 prospects and none of them have become anything of consequence other than Noah Syndergaard. But Alex got back MVP’s , batting title winners and Cy Young winners. He knew the chance of these prospects becoming superstars was low so take the superstar now.
xabial
Lucky Lucky Braves fans. Toronto should’ve never ran him out of town IMO. They were just starting to turn the corner.
xabial
AA vs Mark Shapiro, I’d rather have AA.
I think any Blue Jays fan, who tells you otherwise, is in denial.
AA did nothing to deserve getting replaced with Shapiro.
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it!
I really wanted this guy to get another chance because his work with the Jays was commendable.
Eric Lord
Also, I wouldn’t call the trades for Tulowitski & Price triumphs. Tulowitski’s contract is now an albatross. The Jays need to move in another direction at shortstop, but can’t because they can’t trade Tulo’s contract. I’d rather have Jeff Hoffman at this point than Tulo. The Price trade wasn’t a win either. He didn’t get the job done in the playoffs & the Jays could certainly use the pitching depth that Norris & Bush would provide.