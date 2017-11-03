Sam Fuld Retires, Joins Phillies Front Office

Outfielder Sam Fuld has announced his retirement after an eight-year MLB career. He’ll build upon his legend by joining the Phillies front office as the team’s major league player information coordinator.
Fuld, 35, is a Stanford graduate who has long been seen as a potential future front office member. He was most recently seen on the field in the World Baseball Classic, playing for Team Israel, which represents a nice bookend for his playing career after rotator cuff surgery kept him out for all of 2016.
In just over fifteen-hundred overall trips to the plate in the majors, Fuld managed only a .227/.307/.325 batting line with a dozen home runs. Yet the former tenth-round pick managed to compile an even 5 career fWAR, due to his highly-rated defensive work and baserunning (including 67 total stolen bases).
Fuld opened his MLB time with the Cubs but will likely be best remembered as a member of the Rays and A’s. He endeared himself to the fans of those two low-budget clubs with his motor and body-sacrificing dives in the field. Fuld ultimately spent the bulk of his time with those two organizations; he also played in part of the 2014 campaign with the Twins, where he enjoyed one of his most productive runs at the plate.
It sounds as if Fuld is already well on his way to making a mark in a non-playing capacity. In his new role, the club says, he’ll “help integrate the use of information in all areas of on-field performance and preparation and make recommendations regarding the most effective areas of future research and analysis.” Former Orioles staffer Ben Werthan will hold a similar position on the minor league side of the equation, the Phillies also announced.
It certainly sounds as if Fuld is being hired to help translate analytical knowledge to the field while hopefully inspiring new frontiers from a player’s perspective. That seems to mesh with the team’s decision to hire the youthful Gabe Kapler as its next manager, a move that many observers are framing as something of a bold gambit.
Comments
johnnyringofwc
Always was a fan. Good for him!
johnsilver
Agreed. Fuld didn’t have the talent many in the game do, yet he tried to make up for it by both out thinking his more talented opponents and out hustling them on the field.
Shame a few of those more talented players.. which will not name.. That have recently signed huge deals via FA over the years and still sit on that same talent, rather that put forth much effort ever took the Sam Fuld approach to 110% effort every game.
bravesfan88
Yes, you cannot go wrong by adding a man like Sam Fuld to your organization. In his days on the diamond, he was the absolute epitome of a grinder, the definition of a guy with grit. Not a single game, practice, or meeting went by without Fuld putting in 110% of his effort.
He might not have been the most naturally gifted CF’er in the majors, but what he lacked in natural talent, he made up for in leadership, and sheer hard work and effort!! I mean, if a ball was hit his way, there was no way you could tell Sam Fuld that he couldn’t get to it. Even if he came up a little short, he always dove, jumped, and sacrificed his body for the betterment of the team!!
I’m not a huge fan of the Phillies, but I am a big fan of this move. Excellent work by Phillies front office. I know one thing is for sure, Fuld will never be accused of taking a day off..You want leadership, you want a man who knows the game of baseball, you want a role model, someone who will clock in first and clock out last. If you want that man, sorry, Sam Fuld is now officially taken.
Gideon Hays
Congratulations on your great career of superb catches and high speed plays. Hopefully you’ll be able to display these skills in your front office work.
Foralldebts
The Phils ‘new school’ movement seems to have rubbed off on him.
andy b
always loved watching him play on the a’s. best of luck to him in philly!
Ully
I cannot wait for the post by Sam Fulds five on this announcement. By the way, I loved the way Sam Fuld played the game.
rxbrgr
Is this due to a Terry Ryan connection?