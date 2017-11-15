Twins Void Contract Of International Signee Jelfry Marte

The Twins have voided their contract with young Dominican shortstop Jelfry Marte, according to a report from Ben Badler of Baseball America. The 16-year-old had agreed to a $3MM bonus.
Marte evidently did not pass his physical, with Badler citing a vision problem as the basis for the Twins’ action. The youngster is now a free agent and has begun once again showcasing for potential suitors.
Entering the most recent July 2 signing period, Marte was viewed as a “true shortstop,” as Badler phrased it. While Marte’s glovework and speed on the bases tantalized, there were some questions about his future at the plate. Those interested in reading more can check out Badler’s full and excellent coverage (subscription link).
Today’s news is fairly notable not only because it throws Marte back into the pool of open-market talent. It also leaves the Twins with a big chunk of international spending to work with even as other organizations are mostly tapped out.
With the refund, Minnesota is just one of three teams with over $3MM in capacity.* That leaves the club in a better position than most rivals as just about every team in baseball lines up to pursue Japanese star Shohei Ohtani. The Twins could utilize those funds to chase Ohtani, trade them to another organization that wishes to do so, or instead deploy them for some of the remaining international talent. (Badler cites a few intriguing possibilities, including Cuban outfielder Julio Pablo Martinez, who is attempting to make it to the majors.)
*This post initially stated that the savings from Marte’s voided contract would add to the team’s previously reported $3MM+ in available spending capacity. As BA’s J.J. Cooper notes in a tweet, the contract rescission is actually what creates the bulk of that availability.
Comments
ian
JJ Cooper is saying that the Twins only have 3m after voiding the contract. Is he wrong or does money saved in voided contracts not get put back into the teams pool?
kleppy12
The 3 mil plus figure that was reported for the Twins already had this accounted for, this contract was voice weeks ago and just not reported publicly.
biasisrelitive
let’s go Ohtani to the twins
tuna411
Even with all that extra cash, I still doubt Otani ends up in Minnesota.
tim815
And Marte goes to a non-winner between NYY and TEX.
redsoxrob9418
Vision problem nothing glasses couldn’t fix or solution to sign ohtani
mrnatewalter
Does his being a free agent require teams to still use int’l bonus money?
Brixton
Yes
tim815
Are there any good lists of who has what left, especially teams limited to $300 K.
Someone’s going to have too much left over.
Cat Mando
Rangers $3,535,000
Yankees $3.25 million
Twins $3,245,000
Pittsburgh ($2,266,750),
Miami ($1.74 million)
Seattle ($1,570,500).
Philadelphia ($900,000),
Milwaukee ($765,000),
Arizona ($731,250),
Baltimore ($660,000),
Boston ($462,000)
Tampa Bay ($440,500).
Twelve teams are capped at $300,000 Atlanta, the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland, St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington.
Detroit ($159,500),
Angels ($150,000),
New York Mets ($105,000)
Toronto ($50,000),
Cleveland and Colorado ($10,000 apiece).
Whyamihere
Go get him, Coppy!
biasisrelitive
lol
mike156
That’s either a very happy coincidence for the Twins, or this kid really got hosed. What possible vision problems could he have which couldn’t be corrected, short of something extremely serious that had not previously manifested itself?
twins33
Just FYI for your happy coincidence comment, this was done weeks ago. It’s just being reported now for some reason. It makes it look shady now, but no one knew that Otani was even coming for sure until five days ago.
I do wonder what the vision thing was though.
twins33
In general, nothing has actually changed dollar wise. The Twins still have the same dollar amount that was reported yesterday or the day before. We just didn’t know why the dollar amount was that high. They would have only had 200K or so only if this guy was still signed.
Gnotorious
Maitian?
Jkolti
Seems like a guy the pirates could go after. They have the money left, and are very active internationally.
driftcat28
I think Ohtani would prefer to go to a big market team, so even though Minnesota can give him more money I doubt he’d go there. Texas or New York can off the market and the money