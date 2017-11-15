Latest On Cardinals’ Offseason Targets

The Cardinals have discussed closer Alex Colome in trade talks with the Rays, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network (via Twitter). St. Louis has an opening at the back of its bullpen, among other needs, after releasing Trevor Rosenthal following Tommy John surgery.
Colome is one of many names I raised recently as theoretical possibilities in addressing the Cards’ closer opening. He’s only projected to earn $5.5MM and can be retained for two additional seasons through the arbitration process. And there’s no question he can handle the pressures of the ninth inning, having secured 84 saves over the past two seasons.
Of course, as the above link shows, there are quite a few other options as well. And Colome’s record is not spotless. While he led the American League in saves last year, he also failed to match his output from the prior campaign. After carrying a 1.91 ERA with 11.3 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9 in 2016, Colome sported a 3.24 ERA in 2017 with only 7.8 K/9 against 3.1 BB/9 in 2017.
It’s also not yet clear just how the Rays will proceed. There have been calls for some kind of rebuild, which the organization is evidently at least willing to consider. Should the team decide it is willing to part with Colome or other veteran assets, though, it seems likely that it’ll demand quality young talent at or near the majors in return.
Generally, the Cardinals have quite a few routes they could still go. The team is looking, especially, to improve the back of the pen and bolster its offense. With numerous controllable position players to dangle in trades, as well as some payroll capacity to work with, the Cards will be looking to craft a path to addressing all of their desires as efficiently as possible.
In seeking a major bat, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the team “has no interest” in pursuing free agent J.D. Martinez. Beyond their well-known interest in some Marlins targets, the Cards are also chatting internally about the possibility of going after free agent Carlos Gonzalez, who will surely be available for less (in terms of contract amount assumed and prospect capital) than would the others.
Meanwhile, the St. Louis organization is considering some tinkering with existing players. President of baseball ops John Mozeliak says he has informed Dexter Fowler that he could be shifted to left field in favor of Tommy Pham. And Matt Carpenter may be asked to move around in a utility role, though the expectation would be that he’d get near-everyday time.
Similarly, the Cardinals are also weighing how best to handle their pitching staff, as Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes. Righty Alex Reyes, who will be returning from Tommy John surgery, could be slowed down to open the season and work from the bullpen, Mozeliak suggested. The club might also boost its relief corps by utilizing Sandy Alcantara there, though he’ll likely stretch out in camp. These hurlers will surely factor into the construction of the bullpen, though their presence obviously does not obviate the need for new arms — especially in the ninth inning.
Comments
Alex Graboyes
Smart decision to get him but they can’t screw him like Rosenthal. He was great then he wasn’t. The cardinals and long term closers don’t work well. He be better suited with the rockies if they don’t get back holland.
steelerbravenation
You think Carson Kelly in a straight up 1 for 1 would be an overpay for the Cards ?
Also I would blow the Rays up by trading Archer, Longoria, Ordorizzi, Ramos & Colome. They could really get a lot of talent to build with to get back
kiermaier
Why would the Rays want Kelly when they have Ramos and Sucre? And the Rays don’t have to rebuild either they have a top 5 minor league system.
alufkin21
Carson Kelly is a great target for the Rays. Ramos is a free agent after next season and Sucre is a career backup. There is no “catcher of the future” in this system unless you really believe in Ciuffo (I don’t). We hit the jackpot with Ramos because of his injury, and after he leaves in free agency it’s right back to dumpster diving for free agent catchers. Kelly would be a great add
biasisrelitive
they already have a top 8 system tho if they graduate some guys with that core they can contend
fljay73
The Rays are not like the Tigers with a below avg farm. They have have a very good rated farm system that is starting to have players coming up now & within the next few years. If the Rays can get players that are a year or so away & the players perk the Ray’s interest enough they will surely make deals. The talent at AAA & AA is very good for the Rays now
Charkip
As a Rays fan, I’m really excited about the Cardinals outfield trade candidates. If we can land someone like Piscotty from the Cards, I’d be satisfied
itslonelyatthetrop
That be a steal for us.
STLShadows
If the Cardinals land Colome then they should sign Nicasio back. A bullpen of Lyons, Brebbia, Bowman, Cecil, Nicasio, and Colome plus add a Reyes or Alcantara to that then the Cards have one of the best bullpens in baseball.
cards667
Tuivailala will be in there or traded. He’s out off options. Brebbia needs to be back in AAA as depth. Send Bowman to TB in the package.
Get Odorizzi and Colome.
Martinez, Wacha, Odorizzi, Weaver, Wainwright.
Reyes, Tuivailala, Cecil, ???, Lyons, ???, Colome.
Fill the ??? with Morrow, Nicasio, or trades for somebody. Reyes can move to the rotation when injury happens or Wainwright can’t hack it. Brebbia or Gant or somebody can fill that long role.
Dotnet22
Brebbia was one of the best guys in the pen last season. Why would you put him in AAA?!?
Benklasner
Brebbia was an abberation last year in a small sample size. He looked shakey the whole time he was up and doesnt really have plus stuff.
cards667
Because Brebbia was very lucky. He’s very underwhelming. He’s another Socolovich. He has options, depth will be needed. Have him there to call upon instead of the Mayers and such. Build the MLB pen to be dominant. Somebody will be off or injured and having a guy like Brebbia for that situation is the difference in having a good pen and having a season fall apart because you aren’t able to get outs.
cardsfan23
I am hoping they get Addison Reed and Nicasio or some other reliever.
cygnus2112
Now this potential transaction is legitimately plausible from both TB & STL’s perspective!
Also, if there was an outside first baseman acquired, Dickerson would make sense in the OF as part of a package.
But this is conventional thinking and that doesn’t transpire in the world of the 3-headed monster that is Mike Girzaliak that’s led by Emperor Palpatine AKA Bill DeWitt but I digress…
balloonknots
The problem with farm hands and Rays is that they barely have room on 40 man roster and always loose quality prospects to the rule 5 draft. So think 19-21 year olds with maybe 1 upper minors player! They just lost a good triple arm but they could hold on to him due arm problems and a casualty of the 40 man roster.
So I say one of the almost ready outfielders with two 19 year olds will likely get the deal done for a low cost controllable closer!
Other teams will be on Colome too for sure
steelerbravenation
No way they get 3 for 1 for him. I was thinking the catcher of the future was an overpay on a 1 for 1 deal.
May as well make it a bigger package maybe Pisciotty, Kelly & Wong for Colome, Jennings & Ordorizzi
kaido24
I’ll be disappointed if they sign Car Go as the 3 hole hitter. That’s far underwhelming to me.
Benklasner
I think Cargo could easily play the Carlos Beltran role from a few years back. Give him a two year deal, stick him in a corner and let him mash. He is gonna provide surplus value on his contract wherever he signs.
kaido24
His career avg at home is .323 in 2,226 AB and his career avg away is .252 in 2,199 AB, 720 hits at home, 555 away, 462 RBI home, 249 away. His OPS at home is .977 and his OPS away is .735.
I don’t think he’ll be anywhere near as productive as Beltran was for us.