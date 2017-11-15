Jake Peavy Seeking Return To Majors

Veteran righty Jake Peavy is plotting a return to the big leagues, according to a report from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (via Twitter). Peavy suggested such an effort was in the offing over the summer, and now it seems his agents at CAA Sports are informing teams that Peavy is on the comeback trail.

Peavy, 36, did not pitch competitively in 2017 after wrapping up a stint with the Giants. He ended his most recent campaign with an ugly 5.54 ERA over 118 2/3 injury-plagued innings. But he had turned in solid efforts in the four seasons prior, running a 3.68 ERA in 667 frames, and now ought to be well-rested.

It’s not yet clear just what sort of situation Peavy seeks. Perhaps it’s still conceivable that he’d be signed onto a 40-man roster, especially if he chooses to throw for scouts and can demonstrate he’s in good form. Whether he signs a major or minor-league deal, it seems reasonable to anticipate that incentives will feature heavily in the compensation.

All told, the former Cy Young winner will surely hold appeal to many organizations, particularly those that need to find affordable innings for the coming season. It remains to be seen, though, how great a commitment he’ll receive on the open market. If nothing else, teams that need to fill out rotations — including, perhaps, familiar organizations like the Padres and White Sox — will consider Peavy among other lower-cost, veteran possibilities.