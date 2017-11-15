Headlines

Jake Peavy Seeking Return To Majors

Veteran righty Jake Peavy is plotting a return to the big leagues, according to a report from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (via Twitter). Peavy suggested such an effort was in the offing over the summer, and now it seems his agents at CAA Sports are informing teams that Peavy is on the comeback trail.

Peavy, 36, did not pitch competitively in 2017 after wrapping up a stint with the Giants. He ended his most recent campaign with an ugly 5.54 ERA over 118 2/3 injury-plagued innings. But he had turned in solid efforts in the four seasons prior, running a 3.68 ERA in 667 frames, and now ought to be well-rested.

It’s not yet clear just what sort of situation Peavy seeks. Perhaps it’s still conceivable that he’d be signed onto a 40-man roster, especially if he chooses to throw for scouts and can demonstrate he’s in good form. Whether he signs a major or minor-league deal, it seems reasonable to anticipate that incentives will feature heavily in the compensation.

All told, the former Cy Young winner will surely hold appeal to many organizations, particularly those that need to find affordable innings for the coming season. It remains to be seen, though, how great a commitment he’ll receive on the open market. If nothing else, teams that need to fill out rotations — including, perhaps, familiar organizations like the Padres and White Sox — will consider Peavy among other lower-cost, veteran possibilities.

  2. Giants will be interested simply for the purposes of nostalgia, but they need to overcome their compulsion to live in the past and take a pass on Peavy. I could see SD, MIA, or ATL giving him a shot to eat some innings and mentor their young pitchers, but that’s about it.

    1
    3

    • If the Giants sign Peavy they obviously dont plan on competing

      0
      0

      • if it’s a minors deal that helps guys along in the system it is fine but he has no place on a giants roster right now

        2
        0

        • A minors deal makes a ton of sense, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants load up on old back-end starters on MiLB deals.

          They obviously want Stratton, Blach, and Beede to compete for that #5 spot in the rotation, but it’d be good to have guys in case they don’t work out, or need more time (in Beede’s case).

          0
          1

        • If Jake Peavy touches your major leauge roster you cant compete period.

          0
          1

        • So he’d be perfect for the Tigers. They won’t be competing for several years.

          1
          0

    • Atl could bring him in. Veteran leadership for the kids coming up. Low cost arm, ship him out at the deadline to a contender if he throws well and his arm is still attached.

      0
      0

      • In other words, this year’s version of R.A. D!ckey, and likely at a significantly lower price. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to invite him to camp and give him a shot under those circumstances.

        0
        0

  3. Seems like a Padres sort of signing. Homecoming?

    4
    0

  4. I could see him as a 7th or 8th inning setup guy.

    0
    0

    • I could see him as the Reds opening day starter.

      10
      0

      • Considering that Disco and Bailey could be on the DL at start of the year (yes I know they should be healthy but that was the case last year too and both were either out for year or should have been) I could actually see this happening

        0
        1

    • That’s exactly what I was thinking. After not pitching competitively at his age, and with the best way to pitch in an MLB roster, being a set up guy who can throw a bit harder (just don’t throw out the arm), why not do it? Doors will open up if he does good.

      0
      0

  5. Miami please. Wouldn’t hurt and it’d prob be a 2-3 million deal

    0
    1

    • Probably a lot lower than that. MAYBE an $800K minor league deal…..with incentives IF he actually pitches well & wins games. No Way they give him $2-3 Mil.

      If they do….I’m going down to “apply for a job”……LOL

      0
      0

  6. Wouldn’t mind signing him in that mentor

    0
    0

  7. Rather the cubs throw $2 million at Peavy then bring back Lackey for $8-$10 million

    1
    0

    • Lackey still “had it” more often than not last season in a hitter’s park. Contrast that with Peavy who got hammered in one of the most pitcher friendly parks EVER in MLB history, or maybe top 20.

      1
      1

    • Good god not me, I wouldn’t want Peavy any where close to my roster, especially if I’m the Cubs

      1
      0

  8. Well then…. guess he isn’t retiring yet.

    0
    0

    • If a team is dumb enough to give him a contract I don’t blame him.

      0
      0

  10. I just sold a Jake Peavy bobblehead the other day. I better go buy it back.

    1
    1

  12. Sound like a move the wonderful most best GM in the history of baseball Bobby Evans would do. fML

    1
    3

  13. I could potentially see him with the braves, reds, padres, or maybe the phillies.

    0
    0

  14. A White Sox return/reclamation project to flip at the deadline for a prospect only makes sense.

    1
    0

  16. Pirates are known for reclamation projects like this……Ray just might make some improvements that help!

    0
    0

    • No thanks. Bucs tried to go that route recently with disastrous results. See also: Ryan Vogelsong

      0
      0

      • Yea, I think it would result in something worse than Vogelsong. At least he had pitched the prior years. Peavy is old, and coming off a season he did not appear in.

        0
        0

  18. He needs to try his luck with a NL team. Can’t see his stuff working in a lineup that includes a DH.

    0
    0

  19. I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again. He dominates an inning or two and then blows up. I think he has the stuff and the attitude to be a late innings reliever or even, dare I say, a closer.

    0
    0

